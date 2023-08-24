WWE legend Terry Funk dies at 79, tributes pour in for the wrestling Icon

Terry Funk, the pioneer of the World Wrestling Entertainment and the WWE Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 79. Terry Funk, WWE Hall of Famer and pioneer, passes away at 79(Twitter/WWE)

Funk had an intriguing and remarkable career over five decades (1965 to 2017). He was known for his hardcore style, his charisma, and his passion for the business.

The iconic WWE figure has secured multiple championship victories, encompassing the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship. He was also a part of several memorable feuds and matches with icons such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart.

Funk was not only a wrestler, but also an actor, and performer. He appeared in several Hollywood films, such as Roadhouse with Patrick Swayze, Paradise Alley, and Over the Top with Sylvester Stallone. He also had roles in television shows like Quantum Leap and Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction.

The late 79-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 by his longtime friend and rival, Dusty Rhodes. In 2021, he also received recognition from the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Many have taken to social media to pour their tribute for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Foley wrote on X, “He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends.”

“He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him.”

Ric Flair called him “a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend”, adding “No one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling.”

WWE also issued a statement on its website and social media platforms saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.”

The legacy of Funk is survived by his two daughters, Stacy and Brandee. He was preceded in death by his wife Vicki in 2019 and his brother Dory Jr. in 2020.

Rest in peace, Terry Funk. The world of wrestling will miss you.