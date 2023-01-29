WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Gunther enters No. 1, Sheamus 2 in 30-Men Royal Rumble match as Road to WrestleMania begins

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: It's that time of the year when the Road to WrestleMania officially begins. It's time for the Royal Rumble. 30 men and women will compete in their respective Royal Rumble matches with the winner to earn a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. This is the 25th edition of the Royal Rumble and more importantly, the first under Triple H as head of creative. Besides the Rumble match, three other one-on-one matches tend to steal the show. Bianca Belair will defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, while Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. Also for the first time, there is going to be a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

