WWE Saturday Night Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch John Cena's retirement match live on TV and online

John Cena will face Gunther in his retirement match. (Screengrab - Netflix) WWE Saturday Night Live Streaming: Here are all the details for John Cena's final wrestling match. The 17-time world champion will be facing Gunther. Get ready to witness John Cena's brilliance inside the ring for one final time. The 17-time world champion will be wrestling for the last time as he gears up to take on Gunther in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night Live. The upcoming edition will be the 42nd episode of WWE's occasional television special, Saturday Night's Main Event; however, it will be the first time that wrestlers from the NXT brand will be included.

John Cena's final opponent, Gunther, was determined by a tournament held across both RAW and SmackDown, where he defeated LA Knight in the final. The event will feature matches between NXT wrestlers and members of WWE’s main roster, including one wrestler from TNA. The upcoming episode will also be the first time that a championship defence won't be featured since 2008.

Earlier this year, John Cena scripted history by beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania. With this, Cena became the 17-time world champion, breaking the record of Ric Flair. He held the title for three months before losing it to Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam. The 48-year-old also won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Dominik Mysterio on RAW; however, he lost the title a few days later to the same opponent at Survivor Series.

Entire Match Card:

John Cena vs Gunther - Singles match (Cena's retirement match)

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs Oba Femi (NXT Champion) - Champion vs Champion match

Bayley vs SoI Ruca - Singles match

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (champions) vs Je'Von Evons and Leon Slater - Tag team match for the World Tag Team Championship

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for John Cena's retirement match:

When will the WWE Saturday Night Live event take place?

The WWE Saturday Night Live will take place on Sunday, December 14 at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the WWE Saturday Night Live event take place?

The WWE Saturday Night Live will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Which channels will broadcast the WWE Saturday Night Live event?

The WWE Saturday Night Live event will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the WWE Saturday Night Live event?

The Saturday Night Live event will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.