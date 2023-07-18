Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE superstar suffers ‘legitimate injury’ in live event, referee throws 'X' symbol

WWE superstar suffers ‘legitimate injury’ in live event, referee throws 'X' symbol

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 18, 2023 06:44 PM IST

A video from the event is doing the rounds on social media in which an injured Bayley is seen lying on the ring floor.

In their stark reminder of the fact that wrestling in WWE can be prone to injuries, female star Bayley sustained a legitimate knee injury on Sunday. Bayley sustained the injury during her match in the WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland.

Screengrab of the injury incident(WWE)
Bayley was involved in a fatal four-way match which included Asuka, Charlotte and Bianca Belair. During the match, Bayley went down in the ring holding her knee which prompted referee Jessica Carr to check on her.

A video from the event is doing the rounds on social media in which an injured Bayley is seen lying on the ring floor. According to fans who were in attendance, referee threw the 'X' symbol to inform authorities about the injury.

Meanwhile, Asuka won the match. Bayley was taken to backstage for a proper diagnosis of her injury.

Here are the results from the live event in Salisbury, Maryland on Sunday.

  • Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defeated Chad Gable and Matt Riddle
  • WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya
  • Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio
  • Omos defeated Akira Tozawa
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka defeated Bayley, Charlotte, and Bianca Belair.
  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor
