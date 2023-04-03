WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes in thrilling main event; Bianca, Edge, Gunther, Brock win
WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes, Edge beats Finn Balor inside HIAC and Bianca retained her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live Highlights: In the main event, Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes to continue his historic reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal champion with some help from Solo Sikoa. Edge and Finn Balor put on a classic inside Hell in a Cell which culminated with The Rated-R Superstar emerging victorious over the 'Demon'. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon made his return to the WWE for the first time since January last year but his comeback lasted nearly seconds as the 53-year-old injured himself in the ring. Reports suggest it's a legitimate injury, potentially an ACL tear. Snoop Dogg put himself in place of Shane and beat the Miz in another impromptu match. Earlier, Gunther retained his Intercontinental championship in another potential 5-star classic overcoming a barrage of assaults from Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs Omos started Day 2 in what turned out to be a thunderous battle between two heavyweights. Lesnar overcame an early assault from Omos to hit him with the F5 and pick up the win. The team of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey picked up the win in the Wrestlemania Women's showcase tag team contest when the 'Baddest Woman on the planet' made Shotzi tap out to the arm bar.
Apr 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: ROMAN REIGNS HAS DONE IT AGAIN!
Cody Rhodes was on his way to a fourth Cross Rhodes before Paul Heyman had the referee distracted, allowing Solo Sikoa to sneak back in and hit Cody with the Samoan spike. Reigns then hits the spear to pick up the win and extend his record-breaking title reign. Thankyou for joining everyone. It was an honour to witness such a main event and bring all the action to you. Until next time, it's a goodbye. And don't forget to acknowledge your TRIBAL CHIEF today.
Apr 03, 2023 09:03 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Here come Owens and Zayn
Incredibel scenes. Just as The Usos double team against Cody, out come Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Reigns gets hit with the stunner and the Helluva Kick but Reigns still won't stay down. As the referee comes to his conciousness, Roman getshis shoulder up and the main-event continues. This spectacle is still on.
Apr 03, 2023 09:00 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Cody beats the Reigns' submission, Usos interfere
Reigns trapped Cody in his submisison but Cody finds a way to beat it, the first person to ever do it. Meanwhile, the referee gets knocked out and it allows The Usos to intervene.
Apr 03, 2023 08:57 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: SPEARRR!
Cody did not see that coming. He tried to use momentum against Reigns but runs right into a vicious spear from Reigns. But wait, it's still not over. Cody gets his shoulder up and Roman is in utter disbelief.
Apr 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: ROMAN KICKS OUT AGAIN!
Another kick out! Reigns goes for a Superman punch but cody counters it into a Pedigree. Just when the referee's hand was about to come down for the three, Roman got his shoulder up. However, Reigns connects with a secind time around and this time Cody stays alive.
Apr 03, 2023 08:50 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Solo ejected, Roman kicks out of Cross-Rhodes!
Solo Sikoa slapped Cody Rhodes with his own belt but the referee heard the noise and ejected him out of the arena. An alert Cody hits Roman with the Cross-Rhodes but Reigns gets his shoulder up as the crowd in the arena exploded. What a moment, what a spot
Apr 03, 2023 08:47 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Second wind for CODY!
Roman Reigns tries to powerbomb Cody Rhodes but the American Nightmare reverse it and backdrops Reigns through the announce table. That gives Cody some much-needed momentum as he capitalises on it and hits Roman with a Cody cutter. Then delivers a suicide dive to have Reigns stunned.
Apr 03, 2023 08:42 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Solo Sikoa proving to be the difference
Roman may be without The Usos but in their absence, he is making Solo Sikoa do his dirty work. Solo sheepishly struck Cody on his ribs with a steel chair and Roman adds to the misery by going after the injured area. Solo interrupts not once but twice, with Michael Cole calling it 'ridiculous'
Apr 03, 2023 08:38 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Roman with an early advantage
Cody could muster only a couple of offences before Reigns asserts his supremacy and plants him with a bone-jarring powerbomb. Cody then catches Roman off guard and throws him outside the ring before making a mistake that allows Reigns to cash in. The action now spills outside the ring where Roman inflicts a beat down in Rhodes.
Apr 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: AND HERE WE GO!
After a heavy intriduction of both Reigns and Cody, we are underway. Roman gloats in front of WrestleMania, instructing the fans to 'ACKNOWLEDGE HIM'. The bell rings and the action starts with a collar and elbow tie up. Cody dops to the mat, rocking Reigns with a punch forcing The Tribal Chief to retrive and get some air.
Apr 03, 2023 08:28 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: THE TRIBAL CHIEF IS HERE!
For 945 days, Roman Reigns has held the WWE Championship. He enters his third Wrestlemania to defend the same championship. He has beaten them all - Cena, Goldberg, Lesnar - but perhaps no one stands a better chance to dethrone him from the table than 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. You can cut the tension with a knife. Do note that The Usos - who lost the tag-team championships last year - are not here. It's just Solo Sikoa and the wiseman Paul Heyman.
Apr 03, 2023 08:25 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: It's MAIN-EVENT TIME! Roman vs Cody underway
Cody Rhodes walks out to an enthralling reception. Ever since returning to the WWE at last year's WrestleMania, he has done everything right. His tridecta of wins against Seth Rollins put him on the limelight, and that breakout moment of wrestling with a torn pec escalated him to superstardom. After being out due to injury, Cody returned at the Royal Rumble where he outclassed 29 other men to win a title shot at WrestleMania. And today, here we are. 'CAN HE FINISH THE STORY?'
Apr 03, 2023 07:53 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: EDGE wins after a ConChairTo!
An epic ending to an epic rivalry. Balor kicks out after a spear but Edge knows what he has to do. Going for poetic justice, he places Balor on a chair and brings out another chair to land The Demon with a ConChairTo, the same move which put his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenex out of action all those months ago last year. 1, 2 and 3. EDGE WINS!
Apr 03, 2023 07:51 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: WHAT A SPOT
Finn Balor places Edge on a table and climbs up another table which he somehow placed on the cell structure. He goes for Coup de Grace from the cell perched on the table to the one inside the ring, but Edge rolls out. Balor goes knee first into the table and is now in trouble. Edge unloads with a flurry of steel chair shots.
Apr 03, 2023 07:47 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Balor BUSTED OPEN but the DEMON is ALIVE
Edge throws a latter on Balor, busting him up in the process. As he gets medical treatment, Edge set up another ladder in the corner and runs into it after Balor moved away and avoided a spear. The Demon then hit the Coup de Grace but Edge kicks out. Edge then gets the EDGECUTION off the top of a ladder - which Balor set for another finieher - onto the ring. A two count is all there is to that.
Apr 03, 2023 07:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: As JBL would say, the TOYS are out
The Hell in a Cell match starts the way it's expected to - with violence as both Edge and Balor reach out to under the ring for weapons. Kendo sticks, tables and ladders have been brought out. Edge tries to stun Balor with hits but The Demon is unfazed. Traps Balor in the cell with the help on kendo sticks and unloads on him. After a brief while, Balor recovers and fights back against the Rated-R Superstar.
Apr 03, 2023 07:37 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: The return of THE DEMON
For the first time since Extreme Rules 2021, Finn Balor has brought back his 'Demon' persona. He has been pushed over the 'edge', by EDGE. He urged Balor to bring the most evil version of him, and Balor has obliged. A serious calm has decended upon the arena as both performers are locked inside the viscious structure.
Apr 03, 2023 07:29 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: The Hell in a Cell descends!
Here we go. The match up everyone was looking forward to as Edge battles Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. The OG cell is back. Gone is the red colour which wasn't exactly a fan favourite to be honest. This is Edge's First Hell in a Cell match in 14 years having last faced The Undertaker inside this structure back at Summerslam of 2008.
Apr 03, 2023 07:22 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Shane injures himself on return, Snoop DOGG takes over
Shane's return doesn't last long as he injures himself literally five seconds into the match. Has to be replaced by Snoop Dogg who punches The Miz and drops him with the… WAIT FOR IT… People's Elbow. He really saved that segment there. Nonetheless, Shane McMahon legitimately has hurt his knee.
Apr 03, 2023 07:17 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: HERE COMES THE MONEYYY!
The first real surprise of this year's Wrestlemania as Shane McMahon returns for the first time since last year's Royal Rumble. Shane O Mac was quietly let go after producing one of the worst Royal Rumbles in WWE history in 2022 that it came to a point where there was no option but to release him. Meanwhile, The Miz is not impressed as Snoop Dogg puts the A-Lister in another impromptu match for a second night in a row.
Apr 03, 2023 07:09 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: KOD… and still you Raw's Women's Champion
Asuka went for the green mist but Bianca ducked right in the nick of time. Went for the KOD but The Empress rolled over. She then put Bianca into the arm bar but such is the strenght of the champion that she managed a way to counter that and picked Asuka up on her shoulder and plant her with the KOD. Pinfall and the win. What a victory! And still your Raw Women's Champion… BIANCAAAA BEEEELAAAIIIRRRRRR!
Apr 03, 2023 07:07 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Frustration on the face of Bianca
Bianca nails Asuka with a running blockbuster and then a springboard moonsault but she can't get the pin over Asuka. Can't believe it and rightly so. This was after she began the match aggressively and after back-and-forth action, landed the Suplex.
Apr 03, 2023 06:53 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Asuka looks to end Bianca Belair's year-long reign as Raw Women's Champion
Two years ago at Wrestlemania 37, Bianca Belair won the Women's championship for the first time. Last year at Mania, she regained the Raw Women's title from Becky Lynch and has has held on to it for over a year. Her reign has now been challenged by a returning Asuka, who has been a lot more evil, maniacal enroute to winning the Royal Rumble.
Apr 03, 2023 06:42 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Gunther retains; Cole and Graves on their feet at the commentary table
Nerve-racking moments in the closing stages of the match. With Sheamus going for a pin over McIntyre after hitting him with another Brogue Kick, Gunther interrupts the count by diving from the top rope. The IC champ picks Sheamus up and powerbombs him on McIntyre before doing the same to Drew to pick up the win. The 260-plus day reign continues as the entire arena - including the commentators - are on their feet.
Apr 03, 2023 06:39 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: BROGUE KICK and the CLAYMORE, but the match still goes on
These athletes are hitting each other with their best moves. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre landed the other with the best they had - a Brogue Kick and then a Claymore Kick but both kick out. This was after McIntyre flies over the top on to Sheamus outside the ring. It's all between these 2 friends turned enemies as Gunther has been negated - only for the time being.
Apr 03, 2023 06:36 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: McIntyre won't let Sheamus have his moment
So near and yet so far. Sheamus had the match won after hitting Gunther with a Brogue Kick but just when the referee's hand was coming down for three, McIntyre pulled Sheamus out of the ring. GOOSEBUMPS!
Apr 03, 2023 06:34 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: GUNTHER won't give up!
Sheamus struck the ring general with a White Noise off the top rope and then landing the Celtic Cross acriss the ring. It seemed as if Sheamus had it but Gunther kicks out at 2. Sheamus then locks in the Cloverleaf but McIntyre gets a sleeper on him while the submission move is still locked in.
Apr 03, 2023 06:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: 10 (5+5) Beats of the Bodhran
Sheamus unloads on Gunther, grabbing him by the ropes and unleashing the 10 Beats of the Bodhran - albeit with a new variation. While The Celtic Warrior get his punches spot on, McIntyre joined in. The association lasts only for a while though as Sheamus then turns his attention to McIntyre and pummels him with 20 Beats himself.
Apr 03, 2023 06:26 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: The bell rings… and HERE WE GO
McIntyre kicks Gunther to take the IC champ out of the rig - momentarily - as he and Sheamus begin with a slugfest. Sheamus' chest is already red and we aren't even 5 minutes into the match. Gunther gets back into the ring and it's been him ever since. As McIntyre recovers outside the ring, Gunther lays him with a flurry of chops.
Apr 03, 2023 06:21 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: The term 'PHYSICAL' all set to be redefined as it's Sheamus vs Gunther vs Drew McIntyre
Another colossal title match as Gunther defends his Intercontinental championshio against the hard-hitting Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. It was last Seeptember at Clash at the Castle that Sheamus and Gunther put on a show, and we are now all set for Round 2. The IC title is the one championship Sheamus is yet to win, but it won't be easy. McIntyre, who single-handedly led the WWE during the pandemic era is another 'physical' addition to the match.
Apr 03, 2023 06:09 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: ICYMI!
Although Bobby Lashley, who was set for a match with Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania could not get his spot on the card with an injury to The Eater of Worlds, he had an evening to remember this past Friday, when he won the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at SmackDown. All HAIL THE ALMIGHTY!
Apr 03, 2023 06:05 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler pick up the win
ALL OVER! Rousey wastes no time in putting Shotzi into the armbar and gets a tap out victory straightaway. Placed second on the card may not be idea pickings for the former Women's champion but it's a Wrestlemania win for her nonetheless.
Apr 03, 2023 06:03 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Natalya with a DOUBLE SHARPSHOOTER
Paying homage to the WWE Hall of Famer, Natalya puts not one, but two women - Chelesea Green and Liv Morgan into the Sharpshooter as the crowd comes unglued. Live and Shotzi are legal as the former SD champion hits the Codebreaker. Ronda Rousey gets the tag and goes right after Shotzi.
Apr 03, 2023 06:01 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: On to the Women's Mania Showcase Tag-team match
Like it was the case last evening, a women's Wrestlemania showcase tag team match followes the opener. After The Street Profits picked up the win yesterday, we move to this 8-women extravaganza which features Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.
Apr 03, 2023 05:50 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Lesnar with a thunderous F5 for the win
Lesnar goes for the F5 but his back cannot bear the weight on Omos. As the Nigerian gaint goes for another chokeleslam, Lesnar escapes the hold and finally manages to lift Omos and swirl him around for the F5. 1, 2, 3. Lesnar victorious. THE BEAST slays THE GIANT.
Apr 03, 2023 05:48 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: SUPLEX CITY IS HERE!
And here we go. Lesnar grabs Omos from the back and welcome to Suplex City. Three on the row
Apr 03, 2023 05:47 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: A CHOKESLAM
The one-sidedness of the match continues as Omos drills Lesnar with a Chokeslam. We don't remember the last time Lesnar was manhandled like this. Maybe against Samoa Joe at the Great Balls of Fire PPV in 2016. Omos for the pin. Will this be another shocker? Not yet as Lesnar gets his shoulder up at 2.
Apr 03, 2023 05:45 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Omos stuns Lesnar early
Alright then! We have a collosal match starting the evening. Yesterday it was John Cena, today it's Brock Lesnar, who tries to slay The Nigerinan Giant Omos. However, he has been stunned early on as Omos pretty much manhandles The Beast with multiple body slams and bear hugs. Lesnar is clearly overwhelmed.
Apr 03, 2023 05:43 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Hello and Welcome
After an exciting Day 1 of WrestleMania where 2 new champions were crowned, it's over to Day 2, where things are about get out of control even further. We kick things off with a bang with Brock Lesnar taking on Omos. Hell in a Cell returns at WrestleMania for the first time since 2016 with Edge and Finn Balor finally setting the record straight inside the violent structure. And then there is the main event where Cody Rhodes looks to 'FINISH THE STORY' by winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.