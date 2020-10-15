e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘Struggle makes us value our journey…’

‘Struggle makes us value our journey…’

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:42 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Shagun Pandey
Shagun Pandey
         

Actor Shagun Pandey feels his extensive travelling across the country in limited resources has helped him methodically carving his characters.

“I was born to act and that’s the biggest reality of my life. I have done plays for my school, college and state government organisations. Whatever I am today, I have polished my craft with raw and practical learning because I never had that kind of finances to afford big acting colleges,” said the ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta,’ actor.

Being an actor didn’t come easy for Shagun. “I believe struggle should be part of everybody’s journey. As, the amount of efforts we put to shape our lives the more we learn to value it. I remember those days when I had no money to even commute in and around Mumbai, had no permanent place to reside but I never gave up on my dreams. Work that came my way was demanding too! Then I got to play a character that was physically challenged in ‘Badho Bahu.’ Nobody was ready to take up that role but I took as a challenge and that character made me stand out for the makers.”

The suave actor is currently seen in the daily ‘Shubhaarambh.’ “I’m seen portraying Mihir Doshi, who is in love with the female protagonist and I am very excited to be part of the show that has kept viewers engaged all this time,” said Shagun who was one of the finalists at the reality show ‘Splitsvilla-11’ and daily soap ‘Shaadi ke Siyape.’

top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
NCB conducts pan-India drug raids, says ‘Mumbai major drugs destination’
NCB conducts pan-India drug raids, says ‘Mumbai major drugs destination’
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Morris, Udana’s late hitting lifts RCB to 171/6
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Morris, Udana’s late hitting lifts RCB to 171/6
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
‘Talks a work in progress’: S Jaishankar on India-China border row
‘Talks a work in progress’: S Jaishankar on India-China border row
Won’t tolerate attempts to ‘finish off’ Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
Won’t tolerate attempts to ‘finish off’ Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In