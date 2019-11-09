e-paper
IIT Madras woman student hangs self in hostel room over low marks

Police suspect Fathima Latif, a first-year masters student of humanities, may have killed herself after getting low internal marks.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:13 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
A 19-year-old woman student of Indian Institute of Technology Madras committed suicide in her hostel room in Chennai, police said on Saturday.
“The girl was from Kollam in Kerala. Fatima was staying in Sarayu hostel in IIT-M campus in Guindy in room number 346. On Saturday, Fatima’s room was locked until 11.30am. When her friends broke open the door, Fatima was found hanging from the fan,” a source with Kotturpuram police station said.

Fatima’s mother Sajitha Latif was trying to reach her daughter through phone since Friday morning, an inquiry officer added.

“This was the first time Fatima was staying away from her family in the hostel. She was very homesick. Also, she recently got low internal marks. So, these might have driven Fatima to commit suicide,” the police officer said while speaking to HT.

Kotturpuram police filed a case and sent Fatima’s body to Royapettah Government Hospital for an autopsy.

HT’s could not reach authorities at IIT-M for comment.

