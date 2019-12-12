e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Tamil Nadu

Petition to curb productions allegedly based on Jayalalithaa dismissed

Jayalalithaa’s niece feared that imposition of third-party views in the projects based on her aunt’s life could tarnish former chief minister’s image and that of her family.

tamil-nadu Updated: Dec 12, 2019 23:30 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The Madras High Court dismissed petition seeking restraint on projects allegedly based on late Jayalalithaa.
The Madras High Court dismissed petition seeking restraint on projects allegedly based on late Jayalalithaa. (PTI Photo/File)
         

A petition to restrain three productions allegedly based on late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was dismissed by the Madras High Court on Thursday. The court set aside Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s concerns that it would impact former AIADMK chief’s image and her family after assurances to the contrary from the producers.

Deepa had demanded that Kollywood directors, Gowtham Vasudev Menon and AL Vijay, took her consent for making a web series and two biopics, allegedly based on former AIADMK chief’s life, claiming that imposition of third party views in the projects could tarnish former chief minister’s image and that of her family, including the petitioner’s.

“It is essential to get my approval to release the movie. I should know the storyline and script of the biopic,” Deepa said in her petition.

She had also argued that her own life could be dragged into the biopic compromising her privacy.

“As I was also a part of my aunt’s life, portions on me could also be filmed in the movie. It may cost my family our privacy. My aunty was a political leader and former chief minister. So, the movie could defame her personality” the petition said.

However, the respondents, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, who is making a web series titled ‘Queen’ and Kollywood filmmaker AL Vijay along with Producer Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri, who are jointly making a Tamil movie ‘Thalaivi’ and its Hindi version ‘Jaya’, submitted that their projects were not based on Jayalalithaa’s life.

“We are making a web series based on an English novel ‘Queen’. It has no connection with the petitioner,” Gowtham Menon said.

Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri said his movies were based on the novel called ‘Tamil’.

Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy dismissed the petition citing the two filmmakers’ assurances.

South Indian actress Ramya Krishnan is playing the lead in Gowtham Menon’s web series while Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is the lead in AL Vijay’s biopics.

tags
top news
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes an Act
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes an Act
Boris Johnson set to lead Tories to majority: Exit poll
Boris Johnson set to lead Tories to majority: Exit poll
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news