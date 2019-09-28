PM to attend IIT-M diamond jubilee convocation and interact with hackathon winners

south

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M) on its diamond jubilee year, on Monday.

The PM is invited to IIT-M, a premier institution of technology in Chennai, to be the chief guest on the occasion. “The Prime Minister has graciously consented to be the chief guest of the event,” IIT-M said and has put out the invite on its website.

Prior to the convocation, he would interact with the winners of the India-Singapore Hackathon 2019 at the prize distribution function at IIT-M campus. The Hackathon is in it’s second edition and the first one was held at Singapore in November last year.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre inaugurated the Hackthon and said this year’s event focused on ‘Good Health and Well Being’, Quality Education’ and Affordable and Clean Energy.

He said, technology is close to the Prime Minister’s heart and he would attend the prize distribution function on Monday.

In the first edition of the competition, which was witnessed by Modi, each team comprised six either Indian or Singaporean students. “In the current edition, a total of 20 teams, each with six students, are participating. Each team has three students from India and three from Singapore complementing each other instead of competing,” he said.

The purpose of the joint Hackathon is to promote engagement and collaboration of student community in India and the rest of the world so as to develop innovative and out of the box solutions to some of the major challenges that is facing the society at large.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 22:41 IST