e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami distributed food items from the eateries on wheels to the public at the Secretariat.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Chennai
The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said
The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said(PTI)
         

To cater better to workers and the general public as well, three mobile Amma canteens were launched here on Wednesday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami distributed food items from the eateries on wheels to the public at the Secretariat here.

The three vehicles, together cost about Rs 27 lakh, an official release here said.

Palaniswami said,”I am very happy to have inaugurated the services of three mobile Amma canteens.” The initiative is an extension of the services of the existing chain of Amma Canteens, he said on his twitter handle.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and top officials led by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated.

The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said.

The vans would be stationed at places where the general public visit in large numbers ‘like the Marina beach’ or locations that teem with ordinary and poor people, the civic official told PTI.

“The number of mobile vans may be increased on a need base,” he said.

Catering to lakhs of people including working classes and the indigent, the chain of low cost eateries are run by local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

While Chennai alone has 407 Amma canteens, there are 650 plus canteens across Tamil Nadu.

These canteens offer idlis at a cost of Re 1 each, two pieces of roti at Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varieties including sambar, lemon and curd at Rs 5 a plate.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
LIVE: Airlines can operate 60% of pre-Covid flights till Feb 24 2021: Centre
LIVE: Airlines can operate 60% of pre-Covid flights till Feb 24 2021: Centre
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In