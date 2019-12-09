Whatever is legal only that is just: Madras HC CJ

tamil-nadu

Days after the Hyderabad encounter where four rape accused were shot dead by the police, chief Justice of Madras high court Justice Dr A P Sahi on Sunday said “whatever is legal, that is only just”.

In his address at the celebration of 70th Law Day (Constitution Day) organised by Puducherry Bar Association, the Chief Justice said in spite of several diversities, regional differences and social and political upheavals India has proved to the world that its constitution has allowed the people to remain united.

“You have heard a lot about instant, instantaneous, quick justice and justice at door steps. But remember whatever is legal that is only just,” Justice Sahi told the gathering of lawyers.

“Our Constitution is the longest written Constitution and has the largest amendments. However it is a living entity because it is life itself and encompasses every aspect of human life.”

Justice Sahi, who also felicitated senior lawyers on the occasion said, “the Constitution has seen its evolution, application and fall outs during the last seventy years since it was framed.” Noting that the power of pen was greater, the Chief Justice said this power should however be used very carefully.

Judge of the Madras high court Justice R Sureshkumar (who is the portfolio Judge for Puducherry) and principal district Judge of Puducherry P Dhanabal were among those who spoke. Chief minister V Narayanasamy who was scheduled to preside could not be present.