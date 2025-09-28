Search
10 best tablet offers on Flipkart for power, performance and everyday use

Amit Rahi
Sept 28, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Find the best tablet deals on Flipkart in 2025 with top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo offering powerful performance and sleek designs at great prices.

Flipkart continues to be a popular destination for electronics, and tablets are no exception. With deals across Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other trusted brands, shoppers can find reliable options that suit both performance and budget.

Save big on tablets designed for every need
Save big on tablets designed for every need

In this list, we explore the best tablet deals available on Flipkart in 2025. From compact models for students to high-performance devices for professionals, these offers bring great value without compromising on quality or features.

The 2022 iPad Pro (4th Gen) impresses with its ultra-fast M2 chip, sharp 11-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, and exceptional battery life for power tasks and entertainment. It’s crafted in a premium slim aluminum body and supports advanced apps, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard, catering to both creative and productivity needs.

Users experience desktop-like performance and smooth multitasking with generous 1TB storage. Though pricey, it remains the best-in-class for creative professionals or those wanting uncompromised power and quality in a portable device.

Specifications

Display
11-inch 120Hz ProMotion LCD
Storage
1TB
RAM
16GB (on 1TB model)
Processor
Apple M2
Battery
Up to 10 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Blazing-fast M2 performance

affiliate-tick

Superb high-refresh display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive for non-pro users

affiliate-cross

Battery drains faster with intensive use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sleek design, blazing displays, and fast multitasking. Some wish for improved battery life. Overall, highly praised for performance and quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose for best-in-class speed, creative workflow flexibility, and premium build quality for demanding users.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out with its large, bright 12.4-inch display, great S Pen stylus support, and excellent battery life in a durable, premium-feeling chassis. It suits professional multitaskers, artists, and students with its smooth DeX desktop mode and robust Android ecosystem.

The Exynos 1380 chip paired with 8GB RAM ensures good day-to-day performance, and the included S Pen stylus adds creative flexibility. It's also water- and dust-resistant, making it durable for on-the-go use.

Specifications

Display
12.4” 2560x1600 LCD
Storage
128GB
RAM
8GB
Processor
Exynos 1380
Battery
~10,000 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Includes S Pen stylus

affiliate-tick

Durable, water- and dust-resistant

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Occasional performance stutters

affiliate-cross

Fingerprint sensor can be finicky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stylish build, bundled S Pen, and overall value. Some note minor slowdowns and fingerprint sensor quirks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this tablet for its spacious 12.4” screen, built-in stylus, and premium durability at a reasonable price.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a well-balanced budget-friendly tablet with an 11-inch Full HD+ display and quad speakers, delivering a high-quality viewing and audio experience. Its MediaTek Helio G100 chip and 6GB RAM make it suitable for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption, plus the battery life is impressive.

It runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering clean software, useful multitasking, and good integration with other OnePlus devices. Occasional performance hiccups and a less bright display are the main drawbacks.

Specifications

Display
11” Full HD+, 90Hz
Storage
128GB
RAM
6GB
Processor
MediaTek Helio G100
Battery
8000+ mAh (approx.)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great price-to-performance

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slight stutters under heavy use

affiliate-cross

Display not the brightest in class

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the big display, smooth scrolling, and battery. Some wish for brighter screens and smoother heavy-use performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose for strong value, clean software, and powerful audio in the budget segment.

Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an 11-inch 2.8K 144Hz display and Snapdragon 870 chip, making it fun for movies, games, and work. Its slim metal unibody, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and 8840mAh battery are outstanding for the price.

While missing LTE and fingerprint security, its smooth performance, multi-window MIUI 14, and decent cameras are a hit for students and professionals. Only app support and lack of cellular hold it back from being a total iPad rival.

Specifications

Display
11” 2880x1800, 144Hz
Storage
128GB
RAM
6GB
Processor
Snapdragon 870
Battery
8840 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-res smooth display

affiliate-tick

Great speakers for multimedia

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No LTE or fingerprint

affiliate-cross

Android tablet app quirks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display, build, and performance. Some wish for LTE and more optimized apps.

Why choose this product?

Choose for unmatched display, strong audio, and speedy chipset at the price.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro combines premium design, a vivid 11.5-inch OLED 120Hz display, and a long-lasting battery, making it an excellent device for binge-watching and light productivity. Its Snapdragon 730G chip delivers sufficient multitasking power.

It comes with a handy keyboard and pen support, though it's outpaced by rivals in graphics-heavy tasks. If found at a good price, it’s a premium entertainment tablet that also handles work.

Specifications

Display
11.5” OLED, 2560x1536, 120Hz
Storage
128GB
RAM
6GB
Processor
Snapdragon 730G
Battery
~8200 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stunning OLED screen

affiliate-tick

Solid battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average performance for demanding apps

affiliate-cross

Display fuzziness on small text

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like design, speakers, and battery. Some find it bulky with accessories and wish for sharper text.

Why choose this product?

Choose for immersive OLED viewing and great battery in a premium Android tab.

Realme Pad 2 Lite features a 10.95-inch 2K 90Hz display, Helio G99 chip, and 8300 mAh battery for a balanced budget experience. It's slim, lightweight, and offers Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, suitable for students and daily users.

Multitasking, split-screen, and immersive audio make it versatile. The camera is basic, and performance won’t suit gamers, but it’s highly reliable for media and productivity on the move.

Specifications

Display
10.95” 1920x1200, 90Hz
Storage
128GB
RAM
4GB
Processor
Helio G99
Battery
8300 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

2K high-refresh display

affiliate-tick

Impressive battery endurance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Modest cameras

affiliate-cross

Not for heavy app usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise display, battery and value. Some mention camera and gaming performance limitations.

Why choose this product?

Choose for affordability, display quality, and battery life in a student-friendly package.

The 2025 iPad A16 refreshes Apple’s classic formula with the new A16 chip, smooth iPadOS 18, double the base storage, and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It handles daily tasks, streaming, and light editing easily, with fast, consistent performance.

It looks modern, is thin and durable, and supports Touch ID and Apple Pencils. There’s no cellular model here, and Apple Intelligence isn’t supported, but it's still the top entry-level premium tablet.

Specifications

Display
11” Liquid Retina, 2360x1640
Storage
128GB
RAM
6GB
Processor
Apple A16 Bionic
Battery
Up to 10 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Latest Apple chip, smooth iPadOS

affiliate-tick

Long update support, good cameras

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No cellular or Apple Intelligence

affiliate-cross

Glossy; can reflect in bright light

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it quick, slick, and perfect for most uses, but some note no big leap over recent generations.

Why choose this product?

Choose for ultimate reliability, future-proof power, and versatile features at Apple’s most balanced price point.

Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab is unique, doubling as a smart display thanks to Google Assistant and its versatile kickstand design. The 11-inch screen and powerful JBL speakers make it an entertainment powerhouse, with a comfortable grip for long sessions.

While hardware is midrange, it handles videos, music, and voice controls smoothly. Outdated Android and occasional performance lags are its main weaknesses, but it excels as a versatile smart home companion.

Specifications

Display
11” IPS LCD
Storage
64GB
RAM
4GB
Processor
Snapdragon 439 (or comparable)
Battery
~7000 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique kickstand, smart speaker function

affiliate-tick

Great speakers and sound

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Older software/updates

affiliate-cross

Performance won’t suit demanding apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound, design, and smart Google features. Some wish for smoother performance and newer Android.

Why choose this product?

Choose for a hybrid tablet and smart speaker experience with top-notch sound.

Acer One delivers a compact 10.1-inch Full HD screen, quad-core performance for light tasks, and 4G connectivity at a wallet-friendly price. Its dual cameras, face unlock, and 7100mAh battery make it practical for daily calls, browsing, and light productivity.

Some limitations include basic cameras, average brightness, and an older design. For budget-conscious users wanting reliable 4G connectivity in a standard Android tablet, it offers solid value.

Specifications

Display
10.1” 1920x1200
Storage
64GB (expandable)
RAM
4GB
Processor
Mediatek MTK8768WA Octa-core
Battery
7100 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Value 4G connectivity

affiliate-tick

Good battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Basic camera quality

affiliate-cross

Modest performance, older design

Why choose this product?

Choose for affordable 4G access, long battery, and everyday usability.

The OnePlus Pad offers a flagship-grade 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and eye-pleasing 2.8K resolution, coupled with a Dimensity 9000 chip for exceptionally smooth performance. Its slim metallic body, quad speakers, and big 9510mAh battery make it perfect for multimedia, work, or games.

It runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with multitasking features and fast charging. LTE is missing, and some app optimisation may lag, but it offers top specs at a competitive price.

Specifications

Display
11.61” 2800x2000, 144Hz
Storage
128GB
RAM
8GB
Processor
Dimensity 9000
Battery
9510 mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Superb display and speakers

affiliate-tick

Fast and lag-free performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No LTE/SIM option

affiliate-cross

Some app optimization needed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the display, battery, and smooth multitasking. Minor gripes about app scaling, but overall highly recommended.

Why choose this product?

Choose for flagship screen, fluid experience, and long battery at an attractive price.

Reasons to consider when buying a tablet

  • Performance: Choose a tablet with a capable processor and at least 4–6GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
  • Display quality: A bright, high-resolution screen with good colour accuracy improves reading, streaming and creativity.
  • Battery life: Aim for tablets offering 8–12 hours of real-world use so you don’t worry about daily charging.
  • Accessories and productivity: Consider models that support styluses and keyboards if you plan to take notes or work.
  • Value: Compare warranty, bundled accessories, and long-term software support to judge which deal truly saves you money.

Which tablet is best for students on a budget?

Look for a value tablet with a crisp 10–11-inch display, a mid-range processor, and at least 64GB storage. Prioritise battery life and keyboard/stylus support if you take many notes or attend long online classes.

Should I buy an iPad or an Android tablet during a deal?

Buy an iPad if you want long-term app support, better resale value, and tight hardware-software integration. Choose Android if you want more hardware variety, expandable storage options and generally lower price points for comparable hardware.

How do I tell a genuine deal from a small discount?

Compare the current price with recent sale prices and official RRP, check included accessories and warranty, and read recent user feedback to ensure reliability before you buy.

Top 3 features of best tablets

TabletsDisplay Size / TypeRAM & StorageProcessor
Apple iPad Pro 2022 (4th Gen)11" 120Hz ProMotion LCD16GB / 1TBApple M2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+12.4" 2560x1600 LCD8GB / 128GBExynos 1380
OnePlus Pad Lite11" FHD+ 90Hz LCD6GB / 128GBHelio G100
Xiaomi Pad 611" 2880x1800 144Hz LCD6GB / 128GBSnapdragon 870
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro11.5" 2560x1536 120Hz OLED6GB / 128GBSnapdragon 730G
realme Pad 2 Lite10.95" 2K 90Hz LCD4GB / 128GBHelio G99
Apple iPad (2025, A16)11" Liquid Retina6GB / 128GBApple A16 Bionic
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab11" IPS LCD4GB / 64GBSnapdragon 439
Acer One10.1" 1920x1200 IPS4GB / 64GBMTK8768WA Octa-core
OnePlus Pad11.61" 2800x2000 144Hz LCD8GB / 128GBDimensity 9000

  • Why should I buy a tablet from Flipkart?

    Flipkart offers a wide variety of tablets from trusted brands with genuine warranties. It also provides convenient payment options, exchange offers, and reliable delivery.

  • Can I exchange my old device for a tablet on Flipkart?

    Yes, Flipkart offers exchange deals where you can trade in old smartphones or tablets. This helps reduce the price of your new tablet significantly.

  • Do these tablets come with a warranty?

    All tablets purchased through Flipkart include official brand warranties for peace of mind. Warranty coverage varies by brand but typically lasts one year.

  • Are EMI options available on tablets?

    Yes, Flipkart provides EMI and no-cost EMI options on most tablets for budget-friendly payments. This makes premium tablets more affordable for students and professionals.

  • Which tablets offer the best value in these deals?

    Mid-range Samsung and Lenovo tablets often provide excellent value for money. They balance price, performance, and features better than most budget or premium models.

