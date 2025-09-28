10 best tablet offers on Flipkart for power, performance and everyday use
Find the best tablet deals on Flipkart in 2025 with top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo offering powerful performance and sleek designs at great prices.
Flipkart continues to be a popular destination for electronics, and tablets are no exception. With deals across Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other trusted brands, shoppers can find reliable options that suit both performance and budget.
In this list, we explore the best tablet deals available on Flipkart in 2025. From compact models for students to high-performance devices for professionals, these offers bring great value without compromising on quality or features.
The 2022 iPad Pro (4th Gen) impresses with its ultra-fast M2 chip, sharp 11-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, and exceptional battery life for power tasks and entertainment. It’s crafted in a premium slim aluminum body and supports advanced apps, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard, catering to both creative and productivity needs.
Users experience desktop-like performance and smooth multitasking with generous 1TB storage. Though pricey, it remains the best-in-class for creative professionals or those wanting uncompromised power and quality in a portable device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Blazing-fast M2 performance
Superb high-refresh display
Reasons to avoid
Expensive for non-pro users
Battery drains faster with intensive use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the sleek design, blazing displays, and fast multitasking. Some wish for improved battery life. Overall, highly praised for performance and quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose for best-in-class speed, creative workflow flexibility, and premium build quality for demanding users.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out with its large, bright 12.4-inch display, great S Pen stylus support, and excellent battery life in a durable, premium-feeling chassis. It suits professional multitaskers, artists, and students with its smooth DeX desktop mode and robust Android ecosystem.
The Exynos 1380 chip paired with 8GB RAM ensures good day-to-day performance, and the included S Pen stylus adds creative flexibility. It's also water- and dust-resistant, making it durable for on-the-go use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes S Pen stylus
Durable, water- and dust-resistant
Reasons to avoid
Occasional performance stutters
Fingerprint sensor can be finicky
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the stylish build, bundled S Pen, and overall value. Some note minor slowdowns and fingerprint sensor quirks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this tablet for its spacious 12.4” screen, built-in stylus, and premium durability at a reasonable price.
The OnePlus Pad Lite is a well-balanced budget-friendly tablet with an 11-inch Full HD+ display and quad speakers, delivering a high-quality viewing and audio experience. Its MediaTek Helio G100 chip and 6GB RAM make it suitable for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption, plus the battery life is impressive.
It runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering clean software, useful multitasking, and good integration with other OnePlus devices. Occasional performance hiccups and a less bright display are the main drawbacks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great price-to-performance
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Slight stutters under heavy use
Display not the brightest in class
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the big display, smooth scrolling, and battery. Some wish for brighter screens and smoother heavy-use performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose for strong value, clean software, and powerful audio in the budget segment.
Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an 11-inch 2.8K 144Hz display and Snapdragon 870 chip, making it fun for movies, games, and work. Its slim metal unibody, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and 8840mAh battery are outstanding for the price.
While missing LTE and fingerprint security, its smooth performance, multi-window MIUI 14, and decent cameras are a hit for students and professionals. Only app support and lack of cellular hold it back from being a total iPad rival.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-res smooth display
Great speakers for multimedia
Reasons to avoid
No LTE or fingerprint
Android tablet app quirks
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the display, build, and performance. Some wish for LTE and more optimized apps.
Why choose this product?
Choose for unmatched display, strong audio, and speedy chipset at the price.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro combines premium design, a vivid 11.5-inch OLED 120Hz display, and a long-lasting battery, making it an excellent device for binge-watching and light productivity. Its Snapdragon 730G chip delivers sufficient multitasking power.
It comes with a handy keyboard and pen support, though it's outpaced by rivals in graphics-heavy tasks. If found at a good price, it’s a premium entertainment tablet that also handles work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning OLED screen
Solid battery life
Reasons to avoid
Average performance for demanding apps
Display fuzziness on small text
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like design, speakers, and battery. Some find it bulky with accessories and wish for sharper text.
Why choose this product?
Choose for immersive OLED viewing and great battery in a premium Android tab.
Realme Pad 2 Lite features a 10.95-inch 2K 90Hz display, Helio G99 chip, and 8300 mAh battery for a balanced budget experience. It's slim, lightweight, and offers Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, suitable for students and daily users.
Multitasking, split-screen, and immersive audio make it versatile. The camera is basic, and performance won’t suit gamers, but it’s highly reliable for media and productivity on the move.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
2K high-refresh display
Impressive battery endurance
Reasons to avoid
Modest cameras
Not for heavy app usage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise display, battery and value. Some mention camera and gaming performance limitations.
Why choose this product?
Choose for affordability, display quality, and battery life in a student-friendly package.
The 2025 iPad A16 refreshes Apple’s classic formula with the new A16 chip, smooth iPadOS 18, double the base storage, and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It handles daily tasks, streaming, and light editing easily, with fast, consistent performance.
It looks modern, is thin and durable, and supports Touch ID and Apple Pencils. There’s no cellular model here, and Apple Intelligence isn’t supported, but it's still the top entry-level premium tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Latest Apple chip, smooth iPadOS
Long update support, good cameras
Reasons to avoid
No cellular or Apple Intelligence
Glossy; can reflect in bright light
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it quick, slick, and perfect for most uses, but some note no big leap over recent generations.
Why choose this product?
Choose for ultimate reliability, future-proof power, and versatile features at Apple’s most balanced price point.
Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab is unique, doubling as a smart display thanks to Google Assistant and its versatile kickstand design. The 11-inch screen and powerful JBL speakers make it an entertainment powerhouse, with a comfortable grip for long sessions.
While hardware is midrange, it handles videos, music, and voice controls smoothly. Outdated Android and occasional performance lags are its main weaknesses, but it excels as a versatile smart home companion.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Unique kickstand, smart speaker function
Great speakers and sound
Reasons to avoid
Older software/updates
Performance won’t suit demanding apps
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the sound, design, and smart Google features. Some wish for smoother performance and newer Android.
Why choose this product?
Choose for a hybrid tablet and smart speaker experience with top-notch sound.
Acer One delivers a compact 10.1-inch Full HD screen, quad-core performance for light tasks, and 4G connectivity at a wallet-friendly price. Its dual cameras, face unlock, and 7100mAh battery make it practical for daily calls, browsing, and light productivity.
Some limitations include basic cameras, average brightness, and an older design. For budget-conscious users wanting reliable 4G connectivity in a standard Android tablet, it offers solid value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Value 4G connectivity
Good battery life
Reasons to avoid
Basic camera quality
Modest performance, older design
Why choose this product?
Choose for affordable 4G access, long battery, and everyday usability.
The OnePlus Pad offers a flagship-grade 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and eye-pleasing 2.8K resolution, coupled with a Dimensity 9000 chip for exceptionally smooth performance. Its slim metallic body, quad speakers, and big 9510mAh battery make it perfect for multimedia, work, or games.
It runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with multitasking features and fast charging. LTE is missing, and some app optimisation may lag, but it offers top specs at a competitive price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Superb display and speakers
Fast and lag-free performance
Reasons to avoid
No LTE/SIM option
Some app optimization needed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed by the display, battery, and smooth multitasking. Minor gripes about app scaling, but overall highly recommended.
Why choose this product?
Choose for flagship screen, fluid experience, and long battery at an attractive price.
Reasons to consider when buying a tablet
- Performance: Choose a tablet with a capable processor and at least 4–6GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
- Display quality: A bright, high-resolution screen with good colour accuracy improves reading, streaming and creativity.
- Battery life: Aim for tablets offering 8–12 hours of real-world use so you don’t worry about daily charging.
- Accessories and productivity: Consider models that support styluses and keyboards if you plan to take notes or work.
- Value: Compare warranty, bundled accessories, and long-term software support to judge which deal truly saves you money.
Which tablet is best for students on a budget?
Look for a value tablet with a crisp 10–11-inch display, a mid-range processor, and at least 64GB storage. Prioritise battery life and keyboard/stylus support if you take many notes or attend long online classes.
Should I buy an iPad or an Android tablet during a deal?
Buy an iPad if you want long-term app support, better resale value, and tight hardware-software integration. Choose Android if you want more hardware variety, expandable storage options and generally lower price points for comparable hardware.
How do I tell a genuine deal from a small discount?
Compare the current price with recent sale prices and official RRP, check included accessories and warranty, and read recent user feedback to ensure reliability before you buy.
Top 3 features of best tablets
|Tablets
|Display Size / Type
|RAM & Storage
|Processor
|Apple iPad Pro 2022 (4th Gen)
|11" 120Hz ProMotion LCD
|16GB / 1TB
|Apple M2
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4" 2560x1600 LCD
|8GB / 128GB
|Exynos 1380
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|11" FHD+ 90Hz LCD
|6GB / 128GB
|Helio G100
|Xiaomi Pad 6
|11" 2880x1800 144Hz LCD
|6GB / 128GB
|Snapdragon 870
|Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
|11.5" 2560x1536 120Hz OLED
|6GB / 128GB
|Snapdragon 730G
|realme Pad 2 Lite
|10.95" 2K 90Hz LCD
|4GB / 128GB
|Helio G99
|Apple iPad (2025, A16)
|11" Liquid Retina
|6GB / 128GB
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab
|11" IPS LCD
|4GB / 64GB
|Snapdragon 439
|Acer One
|10.1" 1920x1200 IPS
|4GB / 64GB
|MTK8768WA Octa-core
|OnePlus Pad
|11.61" 2800x2000 144Hz LCD
|8GB / 128GB
|Dimensity 9000
- Why should I buy a tablet from Flipkart?
Flipkart offers a wide variety of tablets from trusted brands with genuine warranties. It also provides convenient payment options, exchange offers, and reliable delivery.
- Can I exchange my old device for a tablet on Flipkart?
Yes, Flipkart offers exchange deals where you can trade in old smartphones or tablets. This helps reduce the price of your new tablet significantly.
- Do these tablets come with a warranty?
All tablets purchased through Flipkart include official brand warranties for peace of mind. Warranty coverage varies by brand but typically lasts one year.
- Are EMI options available on tablets?
Yes, Flipkart provides EMI and no-cost EMI options on most tablets for budget-friendly payments. This makes premium tablets more affordable for students and professionals.
- Which tablets offer the best value in these deals?
Mid-range Samsung and Lenovo tablets often provide excellent value for money. They balance price, performance, and features better than most budget or premium models.
