27-year-old man quits Rs. 2.52 crore salary job at Google after breakup…

At 27, Jim Tang walked away from what many would call a dream job, a cushy $300,000 salary (translates to around ₹2.52 crore in INR) role at Google in New York, to pursue a freer, more flexible life as a digital nomad. After quitting his $300,000 or ₹ 2,52 crore salary job at Google, he became a digital nomad in Tokyo.

In an essay shared with Business Insider, Tang said he originally joined Google in 2021 believing it would make his parents proud and secure his financial future. “I remember bringing my parents to the office and feeling like we'd achieved the American dream,” he recalled.

But despite the pay and perks, the disillusionment set in. “Even though there were a lot of perks and I was working with brilliant people, I was never a big fan of corporate work,” he said. “While working on B2B products in ads for Google, I was probably helping them make a boatload of money, but it didn't feel particularly meaningful.”

For a while, Tang stayed on, chasing the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, hoping to save $5 million and retire by 40. He pushed for promotions and enjoyed the benefits of Silicon Valley’s corporate culture. But when a personal breakup coincided with growing depression, he took a leave of absence and, eventually, resigned in May 2025.

Since then, Tang has been traveling through Asia, starting with Tokyo, and experimenting with life as a creator and entrepreneur. He now builds digital products, offers coaching, and documents his journey out of corporate life on social media. His income fluctuates, but his financial cushion from Google gives him confidence.

The biggest change, he said, is in how he defines success. “I used to see success as based on externals and accolades. But now, I think if you feel fulfilled in your daily life, that's success,” Tang told Business Insider.