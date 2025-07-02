4 phones like Nothing Phone 3 that looked odd at first but went on to gain a cult following

Nothing launched the Nothing Phone 3 yesterday on July 4 for ₹79,999. Apart from the higher-than-expected pricing, the phone also debuted a polarising design. This mostly has to do with the placement of the camera lenses and the new ‘Glyph Matrix’ interface. Nothing Phone 3 with is asymmetrical camera setup, and the new Glyph Matrix.(Aishwarya Panda/HT)

Now, while design is subjective, and many actually do appreciate the design, over the years we have had several phones which at first seemed to have polarising designs that divided communities on the internet, but eventually, people understood where the brands were coming from. Eventually, they became the norm, and this includes some really popular models, including some popular iPhones. So, without much further ado, let us tell you about a few models of mobile phones over the years which shocked the internet.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro debuted the triple-camera iPhone layout that is still ongoing. It is laid out in a triangular fashion in the top left of the phone, and it has given the pro models their unique identity ever since. Since the iPhone 11 Pro, there have been multiple models that have shipped with the same look, albeit with larger camera lenses: the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro, and now the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro was subject to a lot of memes, with many people comparing it to gas stoves, but over the years, people have just learnt to embrace it. And now, it is the “iPhone look,” and is also reportedly responsible for the smooth lens transitioning when you switch.

iPhone X

The iPhone X debuted with the infamous notch. It housed the various sensors for the front-facing Face ID array, which was the new biometrics method replacing Touch ID. Now, it was certainly polarising because a cutout was unheard of at that time, and Apple was one of the few to implement it.

Over the years, it became an industry-wide trend, with Android makers also introducing notches. From the iPhone X all the way to the iPhone 14 models, Apple continued to ship the notch. And now, even with the iPhone 16, the notch is still present. It did transform into the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro, but overall, the notch did function as a key design change to allow Face ID to come into existence.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1), of course, just like the Nothing Phone 3, was a polarising design for a smartphone. It featured a transparent back with industrial bits like the screws and other components visible through the transparent back.

This was a unique aesthetic that was not really seen before, albeit with some exceptions. But over the years, they established the Nothing identity, the transparent aesthetic that the brand is known for now. Several other products, including the latest headphones, also offer this transparent aesthetic, and people now appreciate Nothing for coming up with a unique look that certainly stands out in a sea of similar-looking phones.

Essential PH-1

The Essential PH-1 was created by the Android co-founder, Andy Rubin, and it did ship with a set of very premium materials, including ceramic and titanium. Yes, titanium before Apple did it.

Now, when it comes to design, it was again unique in its own sense. It debuted with a U-shaped, teardrop-style camera cutout and a chin, so it did make for an immersive experience on the front. Overall, though, it was quite minimal. The back had no camera bump; everything was laid out flush.

And if you think about it, it did the flat-sides look with a flat front and back before some other Android makers, and in fact, even before Apple switched to the flat look with the iPhone 12 Pro. Maybe it was too ahead of its time.