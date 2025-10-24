45-year-old man quits job at Microsoft after 23 years because he wanted to…

Imagine walking away from a stable 23-year career at Microsoft to start over at 45. That’s exactly what Joseph Landes did. Now the co-founder of Nerdio, a cloud computing and IT management startup, Landes shared his bold career pivot—and the hard-earned lessons that came with it—in an essay for Business Insider. Here are three 3 things to consider while building your own startup.(Pexels)



Joseph, in his essay, said that he worked with Microsoft for over 23 years, working until several job titles. In 2018, he quit his reputable job and founded his own startup company, named Nerdio. As he runs a successful business with partner Vadim Vladimirskiy, he shared 3 key lessons after leaving a secure job and co-found a company, starting a professional journey from scratch.

According to Business Insider’s essay, Joseph Landes left his 23-year-old job at Microsoft at the age of 45 to build his own company. Landes met his partner, Vadim Vladimirskiy, at the Microsoft Inspire conference, sharing a similar interest in building their own startup. In just 2 years, they co-founded Nerdio in 2020, which now helps simplify cloud computing and IT automation for Microsoft customers. One way or another, Lands is still closely working with Microsoft, but not as an employee, as a partner. Here are three key lessons Landes shared during his journey: