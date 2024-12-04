5 flagship Android smartphones powered by Snapdragon chipsets from iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, and more

If you're considering a premium Android smartphone, it's likely you will be looking at devices with a Snapdragon chipset. This preference is evident in the choice of many OEMs, with the majority of recent flagship models featuring Snapdragon processors. This is despite the fact that the competition, especially MediaTek with the likes of the Dimensity 9400, matches the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite in many areas. Nonetheless, Snapdragon-powered devices continue to be a popular option among both OEMs and consumers. Here are five such devices in the ₹50,000 and above category. iQOO 13 is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India.(IQOO)

1. iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is the latest flagship from iQOO, launched just yesterday in India. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Enite, Qualcomm's current flagship chipset. The device also features an in-house Q2 gaming chip, promising better performance. It gets a 6.82-inch, 144Hz display and a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera.

The device will go on sale starting December 11 in India, priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. There's also a launch offer where you can grab it for ₹51,999 by applying various discounts. Additionally, a 16GB+512GB variant is available, priced at ₹59,999 ( ₹56,999 during the initial launch). It is available in two colours: Legend and Nardo Grey. Pre-booking starts on December 5.

2. Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro is another flagship sporting the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage, making it a powerhouse for gaming and intensive tasks like video editing. The camera setup includes a 50 MP wide camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter.

The device is available starting at ₹59,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, with the 16GB+512GB version retailing for ₹65,999. The sale went live on November 29 and is available on Amazon, Realme India, and offline stores.

3. OnePlus 13

Although OnePlus has yet to officially launch the OnePlus 13 in India, it has been confirmed to launch in December. The device will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a triple-camera setup. Unlike previous OnePlus devices, it will sport a flat panel and flat sides, which has become a trend in other flagship devices. If you're in the market for a Snapdragon-powered phone and trust OnePlus, you should definitely wait for the OnePlus 13.

4. Xiaomi 14

If you're looking for a camera-centric phone, you can't go wrong with the Xiaomi 14. It features a 50 MP triple camera setup tuned by Leica Optics and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is the same processor found in devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14 comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Recently, the phone has been discounted, dropping from its usual price of above Rs65,000 to ₹49,999 on Amazon. You can get an even better deal by combining various offers.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Launched at the beginning of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a strong contender, especially in terms of build quality, with its titanium frame. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a custom chip slightly more powerful than the standard version. You can choose from 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The camera setup includes a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP 5x telephoto camera, a 3x telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. It also features a 6.8-inch flat display and the popular S Pen.

Despite being nearly a year old, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a powerful option, especially for camera enthusiasts, and is now priced more aggressively following the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro. You can find it priced around the ₹1,00,000 mark, making it a great choice for those seeking a durable and future-proof mobile.