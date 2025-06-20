5 free money management apps that actually helped me track every rupee spent

Managing personal finances can feel overwhelming, especially with the variety of payment methods available today. Many people find it difficult to keep track of expenses spread across digital wallets, cards, and cash. Fortunately, several free mobile apps can simplify this task by helping users monitor their spending and organise their money more effectively. Here are five notable apps that offer expense tracking and money management tools without any cost. These five free apps will help you track expenses, set budgets, and manage money more efficiently daily.(Pexels)

1. Axio: Income, Expense and Budget

Axio, formerly known as Walnut, has gained over 10 million users and stands out as a reliable expense tracking app. It links your bank accounts and cards by detecting the mobile number associated with them. The app automatically pulls transaction data from SMS messages to log expenses. Users can set monthly budgets to allocate funds for specific needs. Additionally, Axio sends reminders for bills like credit card payments and utilities. For those facing short-term cash shortages, the app also provides select users access to pay-later and personal credit options.

2. Loot: Create a Virtual Piggy Bank

Loot focuses on helping users save money toward specific goals. It lets you set targets, such as saving for a trip, and calculates the daily amount needed to meet those goals on time. The app uses a virtual savings jar that fills up visually as you record deposits. Users can track progress daily, adjust goals, or delete saving jars they no longer need. Loot’s design aims to motivate users with a simple, engaging interface. Many prefer Loot for short-term savings over standard banking apps because of its focused features and easy tracking.

3. Mint

Mint, launched in 2006, offers a comprehensive finance management service with tools for budgeting, credit score monitoring, and alerts. The app supports mobile devices and integrates with Apple Watch. Users can connect all their online financial accounts to get an overview of their net worth and spending habits. However, Mint’s services currently support only accounts based in the United States and Canada.

4. Wallet: Budget and Money Manager

Wallet serves as an all-in-one budget planner and expense tracker. Like Axio, it connects to bank accounts to import expense data automatically. The app provides detailed reports on spending patterns and cash flow. Users can also monitor stock investments and progress toward financial goals. Additional features include automatic cloud synchronisation, transaction location tracking, and debt management.

5. Money Manager Expense & Budget

Money Manager by RealByte Inc. offers detailed expense tracking and budgeting tools. It provides reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis and includes an asset manager for easier budgeting. A key feature is its double-entry bookkeeping system, which records income and expenses simultaneously to maintain accurate financial records. Users can customise categories, set start dates, back up transactions, and bookmark frequent entries. While the free version shows ads and limits assets to 15, it remains a useful tool for precise expense management.