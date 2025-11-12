5 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G upgrades that could outperform iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launch could take place in the first quarter of 2026; therefore, we just have a few months until we see an iPhone 17 Pro Max competitor. Based on leaked specifications and features, Samsung’s next flagship is expected to introduce several upgrades, making it an exciting phone. Now, we have found 5 upgraded features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra that could outshine the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and may compel buyers to own an Android flagship instead of an iPhone. Check out these 5 upgraded Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G features to know which model is worth buying. 5 reasons why you may want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G over iPhone 17 Pro Max. (Ice Universe)

Improved display with an extra layer of privacy

iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could share a similar 6.9-inch AMOLED display. However, Samsung may include a brighter display panel. In addition, it may also use CoE depolariser technology, giving users a more vibrant experience outdoors. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to use Google’s Flex Magix feature that adjusts screen visibility from side angles for privacy.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G has been debated for its processor choice, but the majority of reports suggest the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which is a potential competitor for the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s A19 Pro chip. We can expect significant performance gains, improved AI processing efficiency, and thermal management. In addition, if Samsung also introduces a 16GB RAM upgrade, then it may also come as additional support for powerful performance.

60W charging speed

Samsung is rumoured to introduce faster 60W wired charging for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers up to 40W wired charging. Therefore, the Samsung model may showcase some gains in terms of charging speed, bringing a more refined user experience.

Samsung DeX upgrades

We are all aware that the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a great experience with multitasking and productivity due to seamless transitions between Apple devices. To compete with the iOS ecosystem, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could announce major upgrades to Samsung DeX. This feature provides smartphone users with a desktop-like experience when connected with a compatible monitor.

Improved low-light camera performance

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP main camera with a faster f/1.6 aperture, attracting more light to the sensor. Additionally, we also expect upgrades to Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, offering improved low-light camera performance in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.