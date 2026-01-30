5 Ways Google is turning Chrome into an AI-powered browser

Google has announced a set of new features for its Chrome browser, which aims to integrate AI tools directly into the browsing experience. Rather than launching a separate browser for AI, the company is embedding its Gemini AI system into Chrome, offering users an assistant that can interact with websites, perform tasks, and connect with other Google apps. These five changes and upgrades are coming to the Chrome browser. (Bloomberg)

Gemini in a Side Panel Users can now access Gemini in Chrome through a dedicated side panel. A button in the top-right corner of the browser opens the panel, allowing users to interact with the AI while keeping the main webpage visible. Gemini can perform tasks like searching the web, gathering information from other open tabs, and assisting with multitasking. The panel also shows a step-by-step report of the AI’s actions, allowing users to track progress and review results.

Auto Browse Feature One of the main additions is Auto Browse, which lets Gemini navigate websites and complete tasks based on user instructions. Examples include planning events, finding travel deals, or managing property searches. Users remain in control, and the AI prompts them to take over key actions like making purchases. Auto Browse requires a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription for full functionality. Google has emphasised that all AI features are optional, and browsing behaviour will not change if users choose not to use Gemini.

Integration With Google Apps Chrome’s AI features connect with apps like Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Flights. Gemini can use information from these apps to provide personalised recommendations. For example, the AI can suggest travel plans based on a user’s calendar or compile email updates based on open tabs. Users retain control over sensitive tasks, and app access can be revoked at any time.

Image Generation With Nano Banana Chrome users can now generate and edit images directly in the browser using Google’s Nano Banana model. This allows users to create images from prompts or modify existing visuals without downloading files. Generated images appear in the side panel, and all outputs are watermarked.

Personal Intelligence Later this year, Google plans to roll out Personal Intelligence for Gemini in Chrome. This feature will allow the AI to remember past interactions and tailor responses using context from previous sessions and connected apps. It will be optional, and users can control what information the AI retains.

All these updates are powered by the Gemini 3 model and will be available on macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus in the U.S. Users who choose not to enable AI tools can continue browsing without changes.