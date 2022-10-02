Home / Technology / 5G smartphone on wishlist? Check these 8 affordable models

5G smartphone on wishlist? Check these 8 affordable models

technology
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Here we have presented a list of economical smartphones which can be considered as better option while buying a 5G-enabled smartphone.

Visitors at India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Visitors at India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated 5G services at the India Mobile Congress on Saturday. Referring to this next generational technology's availability and usage, the telecom giants are stressing that the price of 5G will be kept affordable. To be able to access this new age technology, you need to invest in a 5G-enabled smartphone.

Here we present a list of budget-friendly smartphones which support 5G technology.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (4 GB+64 GB)

The smartphone is priced at 11,999 on Amazon, but after discounts and bank offers, the phone is available at an effective price of 10,799, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. There is also a no-cost EMI of 573 on the phone and an exchange bonus of up to 11,350. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Do you have Airtel SIM card? Here's how to connect to telecom major's 5G network

2. Realme narzo 50 5G (4 GB+64 GB)

The smartphone’s price starts at 12,999 on Amazon but is available at an effective price of 10,999 after discounts and bank offers. There is also a no-cost EMI of 621 on the phone and an exchange bonus of up to 12,150. The gadget has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (4 GB+64 GB)

This latest 5G smartphone from iQOO is available on Amazon with a starting price of 13,999, but you can buy it for 11,499 by taking advantage of instant discounts and bank offers. It can also be brought home at a no-cost EMI of 669. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can further reduce its price by up to 13,050. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 5000mAh battery.

4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G (4 GB+64 GB)

The phone is priced at 12,999 on Amazon, but after discounts and bank offers, the phone is available at an effective price of 11,749. There is also a no-cost EMI of 621 on the device and an exchange bonus of up to 12,150. The smartphone flaunts an FHD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G (6 GB+128 GB)

On Amazon, the effective price of the smartphone is 12,999 after applying discounts and bank offers, while without it, the cost is 15,999. There is also a no-cost EMI of 764 on the gadget and an exchange bonus of up to 13,050. The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 50-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (6 GB+128 GB)

The smartphone is priced at 15,499 on Amazon, but the effective price comes down to 12,999 after discounts and bank offers. There is also a no-cost EMI of 741 on the smartphone and an exchange bonus of up to 12,650. The device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and a big 6000mAh battery.

7. Tecno POVA 5G (8 GB+128 GB)

The phone is priced at 15,299 on Amazon, but after applying discounts and bank offers, the phone is available at an effective price of 14,049. There is also a no-cost EMI of 731 on the phone and an exchange bonus of up to 13,050. The gadget flaunts a 6.9-inch FHD+ and a massive 6000mAh battery, which the company claims of getting 50% charged in just 33 minutes.

8. iQOO Z6 5G (6 GB+128 GB)

The phone is priced at 16,499 on Amazon, however customers can also avail discounts and bank offers. Then, the phone will be available at an effective price of 14,499. There is also a no-cost EMI of 788 on the device and an exchange bonus of up to 13,050. The smartphone has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

5g smartphones
