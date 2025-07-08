7 viral AI apps every Android users should try in 2025

AI apps are having their moment, and Android users in India are at the heart of this shift. For making your Insta Reels, writing emails faster, or just having fun with voice bots, there’s an AI tool out there doing the heavy lifting. But with so many new names flooding the Play Store, which ones are worth your time? 7 AI apps for Android users.

Here’s a roundup of 7 AI apps that are not just functional, but famous and likely already making waves on your friends’ phones.

1. CapCut AI Tools

This isn’t just a video editor any more. CapCut’s AI features like script-to-video, automatic captioning, and one-click transitions have become must-haves for content creators. If you post Reels or Shorts regularly, this app makes your workflow faster and more creative.

2. Picsart AI Photo Studio

A creator’s toolkit with a brand name Indians trust. It brings AI background removal, text-to-image generation, and stylised filters, making it perfect for digital art, promo posts, or memes. Plus, the UI is smooth and familiar.

3. Reface AI

From face swaps to animated avatars, Reface has gone viral more than once. It’s a fun, slightly chaotic way to turn your selfies into meme gold. But behind the entertainment lies impressive AI face-tracking that’s fast and shareable.

4. AI Mirror

A rising name is AI avatars and animated selfies, AI Mirror can turn your photos into stylised anime and or fantasy portraits. It's not mainstream yet, but it's popular with Gen Z users on Instagram and Telegram. Lightweight, fun, and expectedly addictive.

5. Lensa AI

The app that took over Instagram for months with its “AI avatars” is still going strong. Lensa’s smart retouching and portrait enhancements make your selfies pop, and its paid features, while optional, unlock cinematic-level edits. Ideal for profile pics, dating apps, or anyone who wants a digital glow-up.

6. YouTube Summarized (via Chrome or Perplexity App)

Sick of watching 20-minute videos for one nugget of info? This tool does exactly what the name suggests: summarizes long videos into bullet points. Ideal for students, tech followers, or news junkies who want to stay ahead without spending hours on screen.

7. Pi AI

An underrated but rising star in the personal AI space, Pi AI stands out for its conversational tone and emotional intelligence. It feels more like talking to a thoughtful friend than using a chatbot. Whether you’re venting after a rough day or brainstorming ideas late at night, Pi keeps things natural, supportive, and surprisingly smart. Ideal for journaling, self-reflection, or when you need a sounding board without judgment.

AI apps are becoming part of how we create, communicate, and consume. And while new names keep popping up, these seven have found the sweet spot between hype and real-world usefulness. If they’re not on your phone yet, they probably should be.