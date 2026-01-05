8 WhatsApp features you must use to keep your account secure

Millions of people rely on WhatsApp to stay connected, but the app’s popularity also makes it a target for hackers and scammers. Recent reports have exposed new security threats, including a tactic called GhostPairing, which tricks users into linking their accounts to an attacker’s browser. Researchers have also shown how billions of phone numbers can be exposed through the app’s contact discovery tool, along with profile photos and other personal data. WhatsApp is widely used, but its security risks mean users must take steps to protect their privacy.(REUTERS)

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that only you and the person you’re messaging can read your chats. It has also introduced passkey-protected backups and privacy-focused AI features. Beyond these protections, users can take additional steps to strengthen their account security. Here are eight features that can help.

1. Privacy Checkup

Start by opening Settings > Privacy > Privacy Checkup. This lets you control who can see your profile photo, status, and About information. You can hide your Last Seen/Online status, block unwanted calls and messages, control who can add you to groups, and manage blocked contacts.

2. Disappearing Messages

Set messages to disappear automatically after 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days. Go to Settings > Privacy > Default message timer to apply it to all new chats or enable it for specific conversations. Keep in mind that disappearing messages don’t prevent screenshots or external copies.

3. Two-Factor Authentication

Enable a security PIN via Settings > Account > Two-step verification. You can also add an email for recovery and use passkeys to secure your account against unauthorised access.

4. App Lock and Chat Lock

Protect your WhatsApp with Face ID, Touch ID, or fingerprint authentication. Lock specific chats for extra privacy under a contact’s profile by tapping Lock Chat. Locked chats can be cleared quickly if needed.

5. Advanced Security Settings

Go to Privacy > Advanced to block unknown messages, protect your IP address, and disable link previews, preventing potential tracking or scams.

6. Advanced Chat Privacy

Enable this feature to restrict media downloads, prevent chat sharing outside WhatsApp, and limit AI use of your messages. Apply settings individually for personal chats or via Group Permissions for groups.

7. Disable Read Receipts

Stop others from seeing when you read a message. Turn off Settings > Privacy > Read Receipts. Note: this doesn’t affect group chats and works both ways.

8. Control Media Downloads

Prevent automatic saving of images and videos by going to Settings > Chats > Save to Photos. You can also send media for one-time viewing using the ‘1’ icon in the caption field.