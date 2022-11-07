Home / Technology / “Accurate to who?” asks Dorsey as Musk envisions Twitter to be the most accurate

“Accurate to who?” asks Dorsey as Musk envisions Twitter to be the most accurate

Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:12 PM IST

Musk is pressing for Twitter to become a free speech platform devoid of fake information. But it’s easier said than done. Many people, including Jack, are wondering how this will be accomplished.

Elon Musk has taken over the control of Twitter after $44 billion takeover.(Reuters)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The most trending and hot favourite topic on Twitter these days is on nothing else but the social media giant and its new owner Elon Musk. The micro blogging platform is going through major overhaul since been taken over by Musk. And now not a single moment passes when Musk doesn’t have a succulent things to tweet.

Musk has recently tweeted that he desires to make the platform the most accurate information sharing medium. Twitter’s new boss wrote, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.”

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, confronted Musk. “Accurate to who?” Dorsey asked.

Musk was quick to respond. He replied, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch).”

The community-driven, collaborative Twitter tool known as Birdwatch helps individuals stay informed and adds useful context to posts. Musk renamed the program “Community Notes” once he gained control of Twitter.

The tussle was still far from over. Thereafter, the platform saw a couple of tweets from the past and present boss criticizing each other's approaches.

“I still think... Birdwatch is a far better name. And ‘more informative’ a far better goal,” Dorsey tweeted. As usual, Musk was not the silent listener. He responded, “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.”

Dorsey counter-charged, “Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever." To this, the Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator (Musk Twitter bio) said, “Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.”

Musk is pressing for Twitter to become a free speech platform devoid of fake information. But it’s easier said than done. Many people, including Jack, are wondering how this will be accomplished. “The best solution to false speech is more speech. Any other strategy to enforce “accurate info” requires someone to be the arbiter of truth. How do you plan to accomplish the mission?” a user wrote. Several users pointed out to fact check his now deleted tweet on the attack on the US Congress Speaker’s Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

