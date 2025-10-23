After ChatGPT Atlas launch, Perplexity increases Comet referral reward to $3 per invite

Perplexity AI has increased its referral reward for the Comet browser from $2 to $3 (around ₹263) per successful invite, in what appears to be a direct response to the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas browser. The update, introduced as a limited-time promotion, aims to attract new users at a time when competition in the AI browser space is heating up. Comet is built on Chromium, the open-source skeleton that also powers Chrome and Microsoft Edge. (Perplexity)

How the updated referral programme works

Comet users can now generate a unique referral link directly from the browser interface. Once an invitee signs up and completes their first AI prompt within Comet, the referrer receives the $3 payout. Meanwhile, the invitee automatically gains one month of free access to Comet Pro, which provides premium features such as faster responses, priority processing, and extended query limits.

The key difference from many other referral systems is that Comet’s reward is triggered by engagement, completing a real AI task, rather than just signing up. This helps Perplexity ensure active user onboarding rather than passive registrations.

Free Pro access for new users

The Comet Pro trial continues to offer one month of premium access without requiring payment details upfront. It’s designed for professionals, students, and researchers who rely on advanced AI tools for data analysis, summarisation, and academic or creative workflows. The trial aims to help users experience Comet’s higher-tier performance before deciding whether to subscribe.

Limited-time offer

While Perplexity hasn’t disclosed when the new $3 payout will end, the company has described it as a limited-time incentive. The framing appears to encourage current users to share referrals quickly to maximise their earnings and boost Comet’s visibility during this crucial growth window.

Market context and competition

The timing of this move, just days after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, its new AI-powered browser, highlights Perplexity’s strategic intent to maintain momentum in a rapidly evolving segment. With Atlas drawing attention for its integration of real-time web search and summarisation features, Perplexity’s focus is on expanding Comet’s user base through cash incentives and risk-free Pro access.

By combining financial rewards with practical trial benefits, Perplexity is positioning Comet as a competitive alternative to ChatGPT Atlas, signalling that the AI browser wars are only just beginning.