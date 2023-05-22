Home / Technology / After Microsoft halts pay rise for employees, CMO's message on how to ensure salary hike

After Microsoft halts pay rise for employees, CMO's message on how to ensure salary hike

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 22, 2023 04:23 AM IST

Chris Capossela reaches out to employees amid anger over the company's move to pause salary hike for full-time workers.

To get a pay rise at Microsoft, people must work to make the company's stock ‘go higher,’ said chief marketing officer (CMO) Chris Capossela, with his message coming at a time when employees are angry with the tech giant over its move to freeze salary hike for full-time workers.

Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela (File Photo/Business Today)
Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela (File Photo/Business Today)

Also Read: Microsoft won't give salary hikes to full-time workers, to rise rates for hourly workers

“The most important lever for almost all of our employees' compensation upside is the stock price. So, great quarterly results contribute to making the stock attractive, which, in turn, drives everyone's total compensation up,” Fortune quoted Capossela as saying in an internal communication to employees.

“Microsoft still continues to invest heavily in its people, and its data centre capacity, to hopefully position it well for the artificial intelligence (AI) transformation,” said Capossela.

‘A slap in the face’

Earlier this month, CEO Satya Nadella broke the news in an internal email to employees. The move was necessary to help navigate ‘macroeconomic ructions,’ and to generate ‘enough yield’ to invest in the major platform shift towards AI, noted Nadella.

“Though we will maintain our bonus and stock award budget again this year, we will not overfund to the extent we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages,” he wrote in the email.

In a now-deleted tweet, Isabel Moreira, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, had denounced its decision as a ‘slap in the face.’

Microsoft layoffs

Also, in January, the Bill Gates co-founded organisation announced it will terminate 10,000 workers accounting for less than 5% of its then overall staff strength. This was done to align its cost structure with revenue, and with its projected customer demand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mirosoft satya nadella
mirosoft satya nadella
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out