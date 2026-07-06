After reviewing hundreds of gadgets, these are my top Prime Day picks before the sale ends
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is ending today, making this your last opportunity to grab deals on Smart TVs, tablets, soundbars, smartwatches and audio devices.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
Samsung 55 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55UE85AHULXLView Details
₹41,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8DView Details
₹50,990
LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLAView Details
₹41,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Don't Delay Your Upgrade
Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase
Over the past few years, I've reviewed everything from laptops and tablets to smartwatches, TVs and home appliances. One thing I've learnt is that not every sale deal is worth your money. That's why I prefer putting together a shortlist of products I'd genuinely recommend instead of simply highlighting the biggest discounts.
With the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ending today, this is the final opportunity to grab some of the best deals across gadgets and home appliances. From Smart TVs, tablets and smartwatches to soundbars, headphones and TWS earphones, these are the products I'd personally recommend checking out before the offers disappear tonight.
Make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale with these extra offers
- 10% instant discount: Save instantly with eligible Axis Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit and Debit Cards.
- 5% unlimited cashback: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn unlimited 5% cashback on eligible purchases.
- No Cost EMI: Spread the cost of your purchase with No Cost EMI on select products.
- Exchange offers: Trade in your old smartphone, laptop or appliance to reduce the final price.
- Prime-exclusive deals: Prime members get access to exclusive prices, limited-time offers and additional savings throughout the sale.
These Smart TV deals in the Amazon sale are worth checking out
A Smart TV is one of the best upgrades you can make to your home entertainment setup, and the Amazon sale includes offers across almost every price segment. Whether you're looking for an affordable Full HD TV, a feature-packed 4K model or a premium QLED or OLED display, there are plenty of deals worth exploring before the sale wraps up.
Upgrade your home audio with these Amazon sale deals on soundbars
Your TV deserves better audio, and a soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve your movie nights, gaming sessions and music experience. The Amazon sale features attractive deals on compact soundbars as well as premium Dolby Atmos systems, making it a great opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup for less.
These tablet deals from the Amazon sale deserve a place on your shortlist
Tablets have become more powerful than ever, making them suitable for work, studying, entertainment and even light content creation. Whether you're looking for a budget Android tablet or a premium model with keyboard and stylus support, the Amazon sale offers plenty of options that deliver excellent value across different price ranges.
Stay connected for less with these smartwatch deals in the Amazon sale
A smartwatch is more than just a fitness tracker today. From monitoring your health and tracking workouts to managing calls and notifications, these wearables have become everyday essentials. The Amazon sale includes deals across budget and premium smartwatches, making this a good time to upgrade without spending more than you need to.
The best headphone deals to look for during the Amazon sale
Whether you need headphones for work, travelling, gaming or simply enjoying your favourite music, there's something for every type of listener. The Amazon sale includes offers on wireless, wired and noise-cancelling headphones from leading brands, giving you plenty of choices across different budgets and feature sets.
These TWS earphone deals make the Amazon sale worth exploring
True wireless earbuds have become the go-to choice for everything from daily commutes to workouts and office calls. With better battery life, improved sound quality and active noise cancellation now available at more affordable prices, the Amazon sale is a great opportunity to pick up a pair that suits your needs.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More