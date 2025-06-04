AI Washing Machines: Smart innovation or just a pricey gimmick?

Technology is transforming every corner of our lives, and home appliances are no exception. From voice-controlled lights to robot vacuums, smart devices are making everyday tasks easier and more efficient. One of the latest upgrades? AI-enabled washing machines. Will AI really change the way we do our laundry? Let's find out.

But what do these smart washers actually do? Aren’t fully automatic machines already designed to handle things on their own? Let’s unpack what makes AI washing machines “smart,” explore their features, and see if they’re truly worth the premium price tag.

What makes an AI washing machine “smart”?

At first glance, AI washing machines look just like regular ones. But on the inside, they use smart sensors and software to do much more. They can detect the type of fabric, load size, and how dirty the clothes are. Based on this, they adjust water level, temperature, spin speed, and detergent use, all on their own.

Features of an AI washing machine

Fabric sensors

These sensors can detect what kind of fabric you’ve loaded, like cotton, wool, or synthetic, and how heavy the load is. Based on that, the machine adjusts the water level, temperature, and spin speed to clean the clothes gently and properly, without damaging them.

Auto cycle selection

You don’t have to guess which wash cycle to choose. The AI figures it out for you. Once you load the clothes, the machine checks the fabric and dirt level, and automatically selects the most suitable washing cycle.

Smart detergent dispenser

How much detergent should you put in is always a question! The smart detergent dispenser feature measures the right amount of detergent needed for the load size and releases it automatically. It helps avoid extra soap, saves money, and protects your clothes from soap damage.

Load detection

The machine senses how many clothes are inside and adjusts the water usage accordingly. Smaller loads get less water, and bigger loads get more, saving both water and electricity.

Personalised cycles

Over time, the machine learns your laundry habits. It remembers the settings you use most often, like the type of wash, spin speed, or temperature, and suggests or automatically sets them the next time.

Wi-Fi and app control

AI washing machines usually need Wi-Fi and a mobile app to work fully. Through the app, you can get updates about your wash cycle, download new settings, get maintenance alerts, or control the machine remotely, even when you're not at home.

What’s the catch?

The biggest downside? The price. AI washing machines typically start around ₹40,000 and can go well over ₹1,00,000 depending on the brand and features. In contrast, a reliable fully automatic washing machine can be had for ₹20,000– ₹35,000.

While features like smart detergent dispensing and load detection are genuinely practical, others, like app control, can feel like novelty extras. Many users report falling back on basic cycles after the initial excitement wears off.

Should you buy one?

If you do laundry frequently, have a busy lifestyle, or simply love the idea of hands-free convenience, an AI-enabled machine could be worth it. It offers genuine time and energy savings and can be especially helpful in large households.

However, if you're more budget-conscious or prefer simplicity over sophistication, a high-quality fully automatic machine will still serve you well, without breaking the bank.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.