Air purifiers for home office: How to pick quiet, effective units that cut PM2.5, dust and allergens while you work
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Air purifiers for home office spaces help cut PM2.5, dust and allergens, creating cleaner air, sharper focus and fewer mid‑day headaches.
Our Pick
Best ratings
For medium rooms
For small rooms
2 year filter warranty
Unique design
Premium choice
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best ratingsLEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White View Details
|
₹10,651
|
|
|
For medium roomsHoneywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
|
|
|
|
For small roomsHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White View Details
|
|
|
|
2 year filter warrantyCUCKOO Respure Copper Air Purifier For Home | 2 Yrs Filter & 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Biggest True HEPA Copper Filter | Coverage Area 570 Sqft | Suitable For Heavy Pollution Allergies & Pet Issues. View Details
|
|
|
|
Unique designShark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Premium choiceDyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1-HP10 | 3in1-Heater, fan & purifier | Fully sealed to HEPA H13 | Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 Auto, Sleep & Night modes | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹56,899
|
|
|
KARCHER Air Purifier AF 30 for Home | 645 sq.ft Coverage | Air Quality Display | H13 HEPA and activated Carbon Filtres | Removes 99.99% Pathogens | Fine Dust | German Tech View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|Convenient,White View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life View Details
|
|
|
View More Products