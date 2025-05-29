AirPods Pro 3 launch likely for 2025 despite conflicting rumours

Apple's autumn launch cycle is fast approaching, and speculation around what products will make the cut is intensifying. While iPhone 17 models and the iPhone 17 Air are almost guaranteed, recent rumours have cast doubt on the arrival of another much-anticipated device, the AirPods Pro 3. Adding to the speculation is a recent Apple software update that included code references to new AirPods hardware. (Apple)

Confusion Over Kuo’s Comments

Last week, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stirred uncertainty by stating that AirPods were unlikely to see "significant updates" until 2026, with infrared camera-equipped AirPods entering production in that year. He also mentioned that a lighter version of the AirPods Max was due in 2027.

At face value, Kuo’s comment seems to push the AirPods Pro 3 beyond 2025. However, several observers have pointed out the ambiguity in his phrasing. Crucially:

-He used the term “may not”, suggesting some uncertainty.

-The phrase “significant updates” is subjective and might not preclude a modest hardware revision.

-He notably did not specify “AirPods Pro”, instead referring to the AirPods line more broadly.

This has left room for interpretation, and hope, among those expecting a refresh of the Pro model.

Software Clues and Historical Patterns

Adding to the speculation is a recent Apple software update that included code references to new AirPods hardware. These references are often reliable indicators of an imminent product launch.

In addition, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who originally tipped AirPods Pro 3 for a 2025 release, has not updated or withdrawn his report, suggesting the plan may still be in motion. Another leaker, Kosutami, also hinted at a launch “soon”, though with limited specificity.

Apple’s release cadence also supports the case. The AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2022, three years after the original 2019 release. A 2025 refresh would maintain that three-year cycle, and with interest in high-end wireless audio remaining strong, it would make commercial sense for Apple to strike now.

Still on Track for This Year

While Kuo’s comments injected some doubt into the timeline, a closer reading and supporting signals suggest AirPods Pro 3 are still likely to launch this autumn. If that’s the case, they’ll arrive just in time to capitalise on the iPhone 17 wave, and consumer demand for the next evolution of Apple’s premium earbuds.