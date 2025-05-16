AirPods Pro 3 launch soon? Apple code change sparks release rumours

After months of speculation, the clearest sign yet of Apple’s forthcoming AirPods Pro 3 has surfaced, and it comes from none other than Apple itself. A recent software leak appears to confirm that the next generation of the popular wireless earbuds is on its way, with a likely autumn 2025 launch in the pipeline. Until Apple confirms the launch date, fans and analysts will be watching WWDC and future beta software closely. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Code Clue Points to “AirPods Pro 2 or Later”

The clue was discovered by Aaron Perris, who posted his findings on X (formerly Twitter). In a newly released Apple software build, Perris spotted a small but telling change: a line of code that previously referenced a function exclusive to “AirPods Pro 2nd Generation” has now been updated to read “AirPods Pro 2 or later.”

This minor wording adjustment strongly hints that Apple is laying the groundwork for compatibility with a newer model, almost certainly the AirPods Pro 3.

While the code doesn’t specify any dates or details, it signals that Apple is updating its ecosystem in preparation for new hardware. This is typically done in the months leading up to a launch, adding credibility to the widespread belief that the AirPods Pro 3 will be unveiled in September 2025, likely alongside the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

WWDC Reveal Possible, But Unlikely

While Apple’s WWDC 2025, scheduled for June, could offer a surprise reveal, the more probable scenario is a September launch, in line with previous generations. The original AirPods Pro debuted in autumn 2019, and their successor, the AirPods Pro 2, followed in autumn 2022. Apple tends to release major AirPods updates during its annual iPhone event, where audio and ecosystem updates naturally tie into new device capabilities.

What to Expect from AirPods Pro 3

Though official specs are still under wraps, rumours suggest the AirPods Pro 3 will be powered by a new H3 chip, offering enhancements in audio processing, battery life, and Active Noise Cancellation. Other potential upgrades could include improved integration with Vision Pro, personalised spatial audio, and new health-tracking features, possibly paving the way for Apple's broader ambitions in wellness tech.

Until Apple confirms the launch date, fans and analysts will be watching WWDC and future beta software closely. But one thing’s clear: the AirPods Pro 3 aren’t just coming, they’re already being written into Apple’s future.