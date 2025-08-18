Airtel down in Delhi-NCR, company deletes X post, netizens share hilarious memes

If you searched for Airtel down in Delhi-NCR, you weren’t alone. On Monday afternoon, Airtel users across Delhi and the National Capital Region were left fuming as mobile and internet services went offline. The sudden Airtel outage affected both calls and data, leading to thousands of complaints on Downdetector. Within minutes, hashtags like #AirtelDown began trending on X (formerly Twitter), as frustrated customers took to social media to express their anger. Instead of a formal update, Airtel briefly acknowledged the disruption with a post on X, only to delete it soon after, which triggered even more chatter online. Airtel users across Delhi and the National Capital Region were left fuming as mobile and internet services went offline. (MINT_PRINT)

But while many vented their frustration, others turned the outage into comic relief. Memes and GIFs poking fun at the situation flooded timelines, transforming the outage into a viral talking point across the country.

Airtel acknowledges problem, deletes post

According to reports, the outage began around 3:30 PM, with over 3,600 users logging complaints within the first hour. Voice calls, data, and broadband services were all reportedly hit in pockets of Delhi-NCR. Airtel later said it was “working on restoring services,” but the now-deleted post left many subscribers puzzled. The company has not clarified why the statement was taken down.

Memes take over social media

As is now tradition with large-scale outages, netizens quickly responded with humour. From comparing Airtel’s services to “airplane mode in disguise” to joking about switching to BSNL, the memes captured the collective mood of inconvenience mixed with sarcasm.

The hashtag #AirtelDown is still one of the top-trending topics in India for several hours, with users posting witty takes faster than the company could respond.

The outage highlights not just the impact of telecom failures on daily life, but also how quickly such events spiral on social media. For Airtel, the incident shows the need for clearer communication during crises. For users, it was another reminder to have a backup network, or at least a sense of humour when the internet goes dark.