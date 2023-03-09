Airtel invites customers to experience power of 5G at its stores

Bharti Airtel, India's telecommunications services provider has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. Through these specially curated zones, Airtel is demonstrating the power of 5G to consumers by brining to life its blazing data speeds and the emerging use cases like immersive virtual reality entertainment, cloud gaming and more.

“As an industry leader, Airtel has taken the lead to simplify the new technology for customers and get them to experience the real difference of 5G. All these 1000+ stores will have specially trained executives who will not only demonstrate use cases but will also answer all 5G related questions along with Airtel's own offerings,” the company statement read.

Airtel was the first company to launch 5G services in the country and today its services are available across 20 states. The company is rolling out its services in a phased manner and continues to construct its network in the country. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread as the existing data plan works on 5G. Airtel promises to offer massive speeds and best voice experience on its network, the services will work on all 5G smart phones and be kinder to the environment.

Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Sharma, Director - Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel. We heard from our customers about their curiosity and desire to experience the new technology, as the networks get rolled out. The Demo zones in our stores will provide first-hand experience of Airtel 5G Plus and the potential it holds to transform the lives of our customers. I am certain, the customers will love the experience provided here, as we construct our network across the length and breadth of the country".

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business, Telecom major said. “From India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to recreating the in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev's legendary 175 run innings from the 1983 Cricket World Cup to the first 5G enabled rural school to demonstrating real-life 5G applications of the future to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation,” it added.

