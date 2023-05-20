Home / Technology / This 25k Samsung phone available for less than 15,000 on Amazon. Check details

ByAryan Prakash
May 20, 2023 04:42 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone (6GB+128GB) is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5mm processor with 12-band support for a True 5G experience.

Amazon has kickstarted its Blockbuster Value Days Sale starting May 19. The e-commerce giant is offering bumper discounts on several items including smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone powered by 5G technology is being offered at a discount of 36 per cent on the Amazon website. The MRP of this smartphone has been mentioned as 24,999. However, the e-tailer is offering the smartphone at a discounted price of 15,999.

The customers can avail an additional discount of 1,500 by using HDFC Bank credit cards. Amazon is also offering exchange discount of up to 14,500 for your existing smartphone subject to its condition.

Amazon is offering a discount of up to 36 per cent on Samsung M33 5G smartphone.
Features

Talking about its features, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone (6GB+128GB) is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5mm processor with 12-band support for a True 5G experience. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery. Talking about storage, it has 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB.

When it comes to display, this Samsung smartphone has a 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) LCD display and a FHD+ resolution having 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It has other features like Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology and Auto Data Switching.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media.

amazon samsung
