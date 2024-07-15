Amazon deals on kitchen appliances: Up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys, mixer grinders, air fryers, and more

Are you shifting to a new place and are looking out to redesign your kitchen? Or does your kitchen look worn out and it needs a total makeover? Then you’re at the right spot. As Amazon Prime Day sale is just a couple of days ahead, it is time to start adding kitchen appliances to your cart. To help you pick the right options, we have added some of the best Amazon deals on kitchen appliances, from the large appliances such as kitchen chimneys or dishwashers to the small appliances such as air fryers, mixer grinders, sandwich makers, toasters, induction cook tops, ovens, water purifiers, and the list is endless. Have a look at these kitchen appliances at up to 70% off during Amazon sale (Pexels)

So, just in case, you wish to redesign your kitchen and give it a modish or modular look and appeal, it's time to make the most of this Amazon deals on kitchen appliances. During the sale, you can get up to 70% off on appliances of major brands such as Elica, Faber, Prestige, Inalsa, Philips, and many more.

Check out the deal below and redesign your kitchen the modular way.

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a cutting-edge appliance designed to keep your kitchen smoke and odor-free. With its powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity, this chimney efficiently removes grease, smoke, and unwanted odors, ensuring a fresh and clean cooking environment. The filterless technology enhances suction efficiency, making maintenance easier by eliminating the need for regular filter cleaning. The autoclean feature uses heat to remove sticky oil particles from the chimney, which are collected in an oil collector. This chimney also boasts a sleek, modern design with a touch control panel for easy operation, making it a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Technology: Filterless

Autoclean: Yes

Control Panel: Touch control

Design: Modern, sleek

Noise Level: Low

Material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity for effective smoke and odour removal May be overpowered for smaller kitchens Filterless technology reduces maintenance Installation may require professional help Autoclean feature simplifies cleaning Higher initial cost compared to basic models Sleek and modern design enhances kitchen aesthetics Noise level might be noticeable during high-speed operation

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier offers advanced multi-stage purification to ensure you always have safe and pure drinking water. This wall-mounted or countertop purifier utilizes RO, UV, and MF technologies to eliminate impurities, bacteria, and viruses, providing you with clean and healthy water. It also retains essential minerals, making the water not only safe but also beneficial for your health. The Eco Recovery Technology ensures minimal water wastage, making it an eco-friendly choice. With a sleek design and easy-to-use interface, this water purifier is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier

Brand: HUL Pureit

Model: Eco Water Saver

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Installation: Wall Mounted/Counter Top

Water Storage Capacity: 10 Litres

Eco Recovery Technology: Yes

Mineral Enrichment: Yes

Power Consumption: 36 Watts

Material: Food-grade plastic

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced multi-stage purification Requires electricity to operate Eco Recovery Technology minimizes water wastage Regular maintenance needed for optimal performance Retains essential minerals for health benefits Initial cost can be high Suitable for both wall mounting and countertop use Can occupy considerable space on the countertop

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a versatile and powerful kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking tasks easier and more efficient. It comes with three stainless steel jars for various grinding and blending needs. The powerful 500-watt motor ensures quick and efficient performance, whether you are grinding spices, making chutneys, or blending smoothies. The ergonomic design and anti-skid feet provide stability during operation. The mixer grinder features overload protection for added safety. With its user-friendly operation and robust build, the Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a must-have for every kitchen.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder

Brand: Lifelong

Power: 500 watts

Jars: 3 stainless steel jars (1.25L, 0.8L, 0.5L)

Speed Settings: 3

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Ergonomic

Color: White/Black

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 500-watt motor Noisy operation Comes with three stainless steel jars Limited to basic grinding tasks Overload protection for safety Ergonomic design with anti-skid feet

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop is a modern and efficient cooking solution for your kitchen. It features a powerful 1800-watt motor for fast and uniform heating. The cooktop offers multiple cooking modes, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes with ease. The digital control panel is user-friendly, and the LED display provides clear visibility. The auto shut-off feature ensures safety by turning off the cooktop after a set time. The sleek design and compact size make it a perfect fit for any kitchen countertop.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

Power: 1800 watts

Control Panel: Digital

Display: LED

Cooking Modes: Multiple

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Color: Black

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1800-watt motor Requires compatible cookware Multiple cooking modes User-friendly digital control panel Auto shut-off feature for safety

The Instant Pot Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines the functions of an air fryer, oven, and more. It uses advanced EvenCrisp technology to deliver crispy and delicious results with less oil. The large capacity allows you to cook meals for the entire family. With multiple cooking programs, you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with ease. The intuitive control panel and digital display make operation simple. The sleek design and stainless steel finish add a modern touch to your kitchen. Enjoy healthier and tastier meals with the Instant Pot Air Fryer.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer

Brand: Instant Pot

Capacity: 6 quarts

Technology: EvenCrisp

Cooking Programs: Multiple

Control Panel: Digital

Colour: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced EvenCrisp technology Large size may require more counter space Multiple cooking programs Higher price point Large capacity Sleek design with digital control panel

The Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Water Dispenser is a reliable and efficient solution for dispensing hot, cold, and normal water. It features a sleek design that fits well in any setting, whether at home or in the office. The dispenser provides instant access to hot water for beverages, cold water for refreshment, and normal water for everyday use. It is equipped with a child safety lock on the hot water tap to prevent accidental burns. The durable build ensures long-lasting performance. Enjoy the convenience of readily available water with the Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Water Dispenser.

Specifications of Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Water Dispenser

Brand: Blue Star

Water Options: Hot, Cold, Normal

Child Safety Lock: Yes

Design: Sleek and modern

Colour: White/Blue

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provides hot, cold, and normal water Requires regular maintenance Child safety lock on hot water tap Sleek and modern design Durable build

52% off on Morphy Richards 60 Rcss 60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

The Morphy Richards 60 RCSS Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to handle a variety of cooking tasks with ease. Featuring a spacious 60-litre capacity, it can accommodate large meals, making it perfect for families and gatherings. The OTG comes with multiple cooking modes including baking, grilling, toasting, and rotisserie, offering great flexibility for your culinary needs. Its stainless steel body ensures durability and a sleek look that complements any kitchen decor. The illuminated chamber allows you to monitor your food without opening the door, ensuring consistent cooking. With a motorized rotisserie, you can enjoy perfectly roasted meats and vegetables. Additional features like a timer, temperature control, and accessories such as baking trays and grill racks enhance its functionality, making it a must-have for any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 60 litres

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Material: Stainless steel

Cooking Functions: Baking, Grilling, Toasting, Rotisserie

Temperature Range: 100°C to 250°C

Timer: 60 minutes with a stay-on function

Accessories Included: Baking tray, Grill rack, Rotisserie rod set, Crumb tray

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 60-litre capacity ideal for families High power consumption (2000 watts) Multiple cooking functions including rotisserie Takes up considerable counter space Durable stainless steel body Manual controls may not appeal to everyone

The HAPPY HOMES Modular Kitchen Sink is designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of your kitchen. Made from high-quality stainless steel, it offers durability and resistance to corrosion. The sink features a spacious bowl that accommodates large pots and pans, making it ideal for busy kitchens. Its sleek and modern design complements any kitchen decor. The sound-deadening pads reduce noise, providing a quieter kitchen experience. Easy to install and maintain, the HAPPY HOMES Modular Kitchen Sink is a practical and stylish addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of HAPPY HOMES Modular Kitchen Sink

Brand: HAPPY HOMES

Material: Stainless Steel

Bowl Size: Large

Sound Deadening Pads: Yes

Design: Sleek and modern

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality stainless steel May require professional installation Spacious bowl for large pots and pans Sound-deadening pads for quieter operation Sleek and modern design

The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is designed to make your dishwashing tasks easier and more efficient. It features a spacious interior with 13 place settings, accommodating large loads of dishes. The dishwasher offers multiple wash programs to handle different types of dishware and levels of soiling. The VarioFlex basket system provides flexible loading options. With its eco-friendly operation, it uses less water and energy. The sleek design and intuitive controls add convenience to your kitchen routine. Enjoy spotless and hygienic dishes with the Bosch Free Standing Dishwasher.

Specifications of Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher

Brand: Bosch

Place Settings: 13

Wash Programs: Multiple

Basket System: VarioFlex

Energy Efficiency: Eco-friendly

Control Type: Electronic

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious with 13 place settings Higher price compared to other models Multiple wash programs Requires space for installation Eco-friendly operation Flexible loading options with VarioFlex basket system

Factors to consider before buying kitchen appliance on Amazon Deal:

When buying kitchen appliances on Amazon, especially during deals or sales, it's essential to consider several factors to ensure you get the best value for your money. Here are some key factors to keep in mind:

1. Product Reviews and Ratings

Customer Feedback: Read through customer reviews to understand the product's performance, durability, and any potential issues.

Read through customer reviews to understand the product's performance, durability, and any potential issues. Star Ratings: Pay attention to the overall star rating and the distribution of ratings.

2. Product Specifications

Power Consumption: Check the wattage and energy efficiency of the appliance.

Check the wattage and energy efficiency of the appliance. Capacity and Size: Ensure the appliance fits your needs in terms of capacity and the available space in your kitchen.

Ensure the appliance fits your needs in terms of capacity and the available space in your kitchen. Material Quality: Look for details about the materials used, such as stainless steel, plastic, or aluminium.

3. Brand Reputation

Known Brands: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and customer service.

Opt for reputable brands known for quality and customer service. Warranty and Support: Check the warranty period and the availability of customer support or service centres.

4. Deal and Discount Validity

Discount Percentage: Compare the discount with the original price to ensure it's a genuine deal.

Compare the discount with the original price to ensure it's a genuine deal. Limited-Time Offers: Be aware of the deal's expiration date to make a timely decision.

5. Seller Credibility

Verified Sellers: Purchase from verified sellers or Amazon directly to avoid counterfeit products.

Purchase from verified sellers or Amazon directly to avoid counterfeit products. Return Policy: Review the return and refund policies in case the product doesn't meet your expectations.

6. Features and Functionality

Advanced Features: Look for additional features that may enhance convenience, such as auto-clean functions, digital controls, or multiple cooking modes.

Look for additional features that may enhance convenience, such as auto-clean functions, digital controls, or multiple cooking modes. Ease of Use: Ensure the appliance is user-friendly and easy to operate.

7. Safety Features

Overload Protection: Important for appliances like mixer grinders.

Important for appliances like mixer grinders. Child Safety Locks: Crucial for water dispensers and ovens.

Crucial for water dispensers and ovens. Auto Shut-Off: Useful for cooktops and ovens to prevent accidents.

8. Installation Requirements

Installation Services: Check if the product requires professional installation and if the service is provided or available.

Check if the product requires professional installation and if the service is provided or available. Space and Compatibility: Ensure you have the required space and compatible infrastructure for the appliance.

9. After-Sales Service

Service Network: A wide network of service centers can be beneficial for maintenance and repairs.

A wide network of service centers can be beneficial for maintenance and repairs. Spare Parts Availability: Ensure that spare parts are easily available for the appliance.

FAQ on Kitchen Appliances

General Questions

Q1: What should I consider when buying a kitchen appliance?

A: Consider factors such as your budget, kitchen space, appliance features, energy efficiency, brand reputation, customer reviews, and warranty. Additionally, assess your specific needs and how frequently you will use the appliance.

Q2: How do I determine the right size for a kitchen appliance?

A: Measure the available space in your kitchen and compare it to the dimensions of the appliance. Ensure there is adequate clearance for ventilation, door openings, and any necessary connections.

Q3: Are energy-efficient appliances worth the investment?

A: Yes, energy-efficient appliances can save you money on utility bills over time and are better for the environment. Look for appliances with Energy Star ratings or other energy efficiency certifications.



Q4: Can I use metal utensils in a microwave oven?

A: No, using metal utensils in a microwave oven can cause sparks and damage the appliance. Use microwave-safe containers made of glass, ceramic, or specific microwave-safe plastics.



Q5: How much water does a dishwasher typically use?

A: Modern dishwashers use between 3 and 5 gallons of water per cycle, which is often less than washing dishes by hand.

