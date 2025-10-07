Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale! Enjoy up to 55% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung, Godrej

The festive season just got more exciting with the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale bringing incredible discounts on automatic washing machines. Now’s your moment to bring home advanced cleaning technology from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Godrej, all at prices that’ll make your celebrations even brighter. Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale offers are unmissable! Grab more than 50% off on automatic washing machines

From energy-efficient models to machines packed with smart features, you’ll find something for every household size and laundry need. Get cleaner clothes with less effort and more time for festivities, that’s the convenience these machines promise.

With discounts of up to 55%, this sale is the perfect chance to make your daily chores hassle-free and efficient. Don’t wait too long because these deals are available for a limited time only.

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine during the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale and experience superior cleaning with minimal effort. Equipped with Tidal Wash Technology and a Turbo 6 Pulsator, it ensures deep detergent penetration and effective dirt removal.

Its Zero Pressure Technology allows smooth performance even at low water pressure, while the Fabrisafe Steel Drum keeps your clothes safe from damage. With 12 wash programs, this model offers customised care for every fabric type, making laundry days effortless.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 720 RPM Wash Programs 12 Special Features AI Tech, Magic Lint Filter, Zero Pressure Technology, Child Lock, Auto Resume

Loading Suggestions...

Check out the Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Amazon Great Indian Festival deals and enjoy smarter laundry care. The AI Control Panel and Wi-Fi connectivity allow easy cycle selection and smart operation through your phone.

Its Diamond Drum ensures gentle yet effective washing, while Hygiene Steam removes 99.9% of germs and allergens. With 21 wash programs, high spin speed, and energy-efficient digital inverter motor, it is ideal for large families seeking convenience and superior cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Wash Programs 21 Special Features EcoBubble Technology, AI Control, Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter Motor, Diamond Drum

Loading Suggestions...

Grab the LG 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy effortless laundry with advanced features. This model uses Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD to provide precise, fabric-friendly washing. Its Hygiene Steam removes up to 99.9% of allergens, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control cycles remotely via the ThinQ app.

With 10 wash programs, an in-built heater, and a stainless steel drum, it combines efficiency, convenience, and durability, ideal for large families seeking clean, fresh clothes with minimal effort.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Control, Stainless Steel Drum

Loading Suggestions...

Make laundry effortless with the Bosch 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Designed for large families, it features Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus technology to remove tough stains effectively. The in-built heater and Hygiene Steam eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, while the EcoSilence Drive motor ensures energy-efficient and quiet operation.

With 14 wash programs, 1200 RPM spin speed, and a rust-resistant stainless steel drum, it provides thorough cleaning while protecting fabrics. Additional features like SoftCare Drum, anti-vibration panels, and child lock make it safe and convenient for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 14 Special Features Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus, Hygiene Steam, EcoSilence Drive, SoftCare Drum, In-built Heater

Loading Suggestions...

Take advantage of Amazon Great Indian Festival deals with the Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Packed with AI Wash and Ecobubble Technology, it senses fabric type and load weight to provide 25% more fabric care while saving energy.

The AI VRT+ reduces vibration for quiet operation, and Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control via the SmartThings app. Its 2nd Diamond Drum ensures gentle cleaning, while 12 wash programs, a soft-closing door, and digital inverter motor deliver efficient and convenient laundry for large families.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 700 RPM Wash Programs 12 Special Features AI Wash, Ecobubble Technology, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter Motor

Loading Suggestions...

Grab the Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for powerful, hassle-free laundry. Featuring Zero Pressure Technology and an Acu Wash Drum, it delivers effective cleaning even at low water pressure.

The built-in heater ensures thorough washing, while 10 wash programs cater to various fabric types, including a special Sari wash. Its 5-star energy rating, 650 RPM spin speed, and durable steel drum make it ideal for large families.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 650 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Zero Pressure Technology, Acu Wash Drum, Inbuilt Heater, Auto Restart, Child Lock

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy smart, energy-efficient laundry with the LG 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, now available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Featuring Smart Inverter Technology and TurboDrum, it delivers powerful washing while saving up to 36% energy. With 8 wash programs including Quick Wash, Gentle, Strong, and Pre-wash, it suits all fabric types.

Its semi-stainless steel drum, LED display, and auto-restart ensure convenience and durability. Additional features like child lock, smart diagnosis, and water-level selection make it perfect for large families seeking efficient and reliable laundry care.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 740 RPM Wash Programs 8 Special Features Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum, Auto Prewash, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Child Lock

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the IFB 8 Kg AI-powered front load washing machine, perfect for medium-sized families. Equipped with DeepClean Technology and PowerSteam, it removes tough stains while being gentle on fabrics. The 1200 RPM motor ensures faster drying, and AI algorithms optimise water, wash actions, and cycle duration.

With 10+ wash programs including Cradle Wash, Express 15', Bulky, Mix/Daily, and Steam Refresh, it caters to all laundry needs. Compact, energy-efficient, and Wi-Fi enabled, it’s ideal for modern households.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type Crescent Moon Stainless Steel Wash Programs 10+ App Programs

Loading Suggestions...

The LG Smart Choice Washer Dryer combines AI Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam for superior fabric care. With 11 kg wash and 7 kg dry capacity, it suits large families. Features include TurboWash 59, Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care, and 14 wash/dry programs for various fabrics.

The 1400 RPM motor ensures faster drying while Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control via LG ThinQ. Rust-resistant stainless steel drum and tempered glass door ensure durability and hygiene. Ideal for modern homes and Amazon Diwali Sale shoppers.

Specifications Capacity 11 Kg Wash / 7 Kg Dry Spin Speed 1400 RPM Wash Programs 14 Programs Motor Type AI Direct Drive Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier SmartChoice Washer Dryer offers 11 kg wash and 7 kg dry capacity, ideal for large households. Powered by AI-DBT and Direct Drive Technology, it delivers efficient cleaning and drying with minimal noise. Features include PuriSteam, I-Refresh for wrinkle and odour removal, Sensor Dry Technology, and 15 wash/dry programs including Cotton, Baby Care, and Quick Wash.

The laser seamless drum and dual cyclone airflow ensure hygiene and fabric care. Perfect pick for Amazon Diwali offers and modern laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 11 Kg Wash / 7 Kg Dry Spin Speed 1400 RPM Wash Programs 15 Programs Motor Type Direct Motion Inverter Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled

Similar stories for you

Top 10 washing machines with inbuilt heaters in Oct 2025 under different budgets with smart features and app control

Washing machine with dryer for efficient laundry routine: Top 6 options for July 2025

10 smart inverter fully automatic washing machines for laundry care at home: Top picks with advanced features and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

FAQs on automatic washing machines How much water does a fully automatic machine use? Water usage depends on the model, but most fully automatic machines are designed to optimise water consumption per wash cycle.

Are fully automatic washing machines energy-efficient? Yes, many models come with inverter motors and 5-star ratings to save electricity and reduce power bills.

Can I wash all fabric types in a fully automatic machine? Most machines offer multiple wash programs suitable for different fabrics, including cotton, wool, and synthetics.

Do fully automatic washing machines require special detergents? Yes, it’s best to use detergents made specifically for automatic machines to maintain performance and prevent excess foam.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.