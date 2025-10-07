Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale! Enjoy up to 55% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung, Godrej
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 01:30 pm IST
Celebrate Diwali with sparkling laundry savings! Get up to 55% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung, and Godrej.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best fully automatic
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
Product
Rating
Price
Highest discountGodrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
₹13,990
Best fully automaticSamsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
₹33,990
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
₹33,990
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
₹35,990
Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
₹25,990
Best value for moneyGodrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
₹22,990
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹33,990
LG Smart Choice,11 Kg (Wash)/7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹54,990
Haier SmartChoice 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), 5 Star, Powered by AI-DBT, Direct Drive Technology, Wifi, PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer, (EFLD110-DM14IEICBKU1,Black) View Details
₹54,990
