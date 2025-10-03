Top 10 washing machines with inbuilt heaters in Oct 2025 under different budgets with smart features and app control
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 08:00 am IST
Top 10 washing machines with inbuilt heaters in Oct 2025 let you compare energy ratings, hygiene wash, hard water care, app features, and warranty options.
Our Pick
App Control Laundry
AI Ecobubble Wash
Inbuilt Heater Wash
Anti Bacterial Wash
Front Load Inbuilt Heat
Drynamic Spin Care
Top Load Hot Wash
AI Ecobubble Wash
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
App Control LaundryLG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene) View Details
|
₹48,591
|
|
|
AI Ecobubble WashSamsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹39,490
|
|
|
Inbuilt Heater WashBosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹34,989
|
|
|
Anti Bacterial WashVoltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (WTL9006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Front Load Inbuilt HeatGodrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Wi-Fi, Turbowash, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With In-built heater (T80V4OB1S, Turbodrum, Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash & Jetspray+, Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Drynamic Spin CarePanasonic 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-148MH2L01, 2024 Model, Dark Silver, Steam, Drynamic Spin) View Details
|
₹31,490
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Top Load Hot WashGodrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Rollercoaster Pulsator For Deep Cleaning, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDAG GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
AI Ecobubble WashSamsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
View More Products