Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Big discounts on PS5, Xbox Series X, and controllers - Check deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has begun for everyone, which means there are plenty of deals to look forward to, including on gaming consoles and accessories. There are significant discounts on several consoles, including the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, among others. Here, let us take you through the offers, what the consoles provide, and more. Read on. PS5, Xbox Series X are discounted by around ₹ 5,000, and now could be a good to grab one.(Pexels)

PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5, or PS5 as it is commonly known, is arguably India’s most popular gaming console, consistently outselling the competition, which includes the Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch (the latter is imported and has no official warranty in the country). That said, the PS5 is currently available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale and can be purchased for ₹49,999 (disc variant). You can also get an additional ₹2,000 off on Amazon using SBI credit cards.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X, the direct rival to the PS5, is also on sale, listed for ₹50,990, which is ₹5,000 less than the MRP. Plus, you can combine the SBI card offer here as well, bringing the price down to ₹48,990, which is quite reasonable for the console. Do remember that this is a disc-based console, unlike the Xbox Series S, which is digital-only. This means you will be able to play your disc-based games easily.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Before we discuss the deal, please note that Nintendo does not have an official presence in India, so you won’t receive an official warranty. That aside, the Nintendo Switch OLED can be purchased for an effective price of around ₹25,000 after applying card offers. Considering the critically acclaimed library of games available on the Switch, such as Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokémon Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, as well as popular Mario titles like Super Mario Bros Wonder and Super Mario Odyssey, the price is justified.

Xbox Series S 1TB

If you are looking for a digital-only console under ₹40,000 that can play all the latest AAA games, including the upcoming GTA 6, the Xbox Series S is still a solid choice. Yes, it is less powerful than both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, but for the money, you get a lot, and you can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for great value.

PS5 DualSense Controller

If you have a PS5 and are looking for an additional DualSense controller for those enjoyable couch co-op gaming sessions, now is the ideal time to buy the DualSense controller. It is being sold for ₹5,399, which is significantly less than the MRP, and the price can be reduced further using card offers—resulting in substantial savings.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 512GB Solid State Drive

If you have an Xbox Series S with a 512GB SSD or have simply run out of storage on your Xbox Series X, this is a great time to invest in the Seagate Storage Expansion for the consoles. This is the only way to expand storage on the console, and at ₹9,499, it is a bargain compared to the original MRP.