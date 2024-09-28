Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Get vacuum cleaners at up to 85% off; Choose from robotic, and handheld options

Amazon Great Indian Festival has kickstarted and has come up with amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products across all categories. From home essentials to fashion and beauty, the ecommerce giant has been offering lucrative discounts and a perfect reason to shoppers across the country to make the most of the sale. If you have been looking to buy a vacuum cleaner for your home, then this is the perfect time to buy one. Up to 85% off on vacuum cleaners

From the compact handheld, car vacuum cleaners to the upright stick one, and then the most modern of them all, the robotic vacuum cleaners, this sale, you can get them all, at a discount of up to 85% only. Moreover, a 10% instant discount using SBI credit or debit cards is also available for buyers. In addition to this, you can also make the most of Amazon’s exchange and no cost EMI benefits.

The Dreame H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum Cleaner offers a comprehensive cleaning solution for both wet and dry messes. With intelligent detection, it automatically adjusts suction power based on surface types, delivering optimal cleaning efficiency. Its dual-tank design ensures clean and dirty water separation for more hygienic cleaning. Equipped with a self-cleaning roller, the H12 makes maintaining a spotless home effortless. A smart LED display provides real-time cleaning status updates, ensuring convenience and superior performance.

Specifications of Dreame H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Wet & Dry Upright Vacuum

Power: 200W

Dual-Tank System: Yes (separate clean and dirty water tanks)

Smart Features: Automatic detection, LED display

Self-Cleaning Roller: Yes

Battery Life: Up to 35 minutes

Weight: 4.75 kg

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and versatile cleaning tool suitable for handling a wide variety of household tasks. With its 1600W motor, it delivers strong suction power for both wet and dry debris, while its large 21-liter dust capacity ensures fewer interruptions. The vacuum comes with multiple attachments, including a blower function for reaching tricky areas. Its durable design and ease of use make it ideal for homes, offices, and even car cleaning.

Specifications of AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum

Power: 1600W

Dust Capacity: 21 litres

Blower Function: Yes

Attachments: Multiple accessories for various surfaces

Cable Length: 5 meters

Weight: 5.5 kg



The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner combines advanced cleaning technology with the convenience of automation. Featuring powerful suction and a built-in mopping function, it effectively vacuums and mops floors in one go. Its intelligent mapping system allows for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance. Compatible with voice assistants, it offers hands-free control, while its automatic docking and recharging ensure that your home stays clean with minimal intervention.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Suction Power: 3000 Pa

Mapping Technology: Smart Laser Navigation

Mopping Function: Yes

Battery Life: Up to 110 minutes

Control: Mobile App, Voice Assistant Compatibility

Dustbin Capacity: 0.6 litres

Weight: 3.5 kg

The ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers hassle-free cleaning with its smart navigation and strong suction capabilities. Designed for both hard floors and carpets, this vacuum ensures thorough dirt and debris removal. Its slim profile allows it to clean under furniture, while its anti-collision sensors prevent damage to walls or objects. With multiple cleaning modes and app control, the ILIFE A20 is perfect for those seeking convenience and efficiency in their home cleaning routine.

Specifications of ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 1800 Pa

Navigation: Gyroscope-based smart navigation

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge

Battery Life: Up to 90 minutes

Control: Mobile App, Remote

Dustbin Capacity: 0.45 litres

Weight: 2.5 kg





The AGARO Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a compact yet powerful cleaning device designed for convenience. Perfect for quick clean-ups, it delivers 800W of suction power to tackle dust, dirt, and small debris. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, and the washable HEPA filter ensures long-lasting performance. Ideal for small spaces and hard-to-reach areas, this handheld vacuum is an efficient tool for maintaining a clean and tidy home.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 800W

Filtration: Washable HEPA filter

Weight: 1.8 kg

Dust Capacity: 0.5 liters

Cable Length: 5 meters

Accessories: Crevice tool, brush attachment



The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction with its 1200W motor, making it a reliable choice for efficient cleaning. Designed for dry cleaning, it comes with an easy-to-empty dust bag, multiple attachments for versatile cleaning, and a dust bag full indicator. Its compact design and wheels allow for easy maneuverability, making it an ideal choice for quick and effective home cleaning.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1200W

Dust Bag Capacity: 1 liter

Dust Bag Full Indicator: Yes

Accessories: Floor brush, crevice nozzle, upholstery cleaner

Weight: 3.6 kg

Cable Length: 4 meters

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner delivers powerful cleaning with its advanced motor, designed for capturing fine dust and large debris alike. It features a cordless design, offering up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. With multiple cleaning attachments and a HEPA filter, the V8 Absolute ensures an allergen-free environment. Its lightweight and versatile design allow for easy cleaning of both floors and ceilings, making it an all-in-one solution for your home.

Specifications of Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 115AW

Battery Life: Up to 40 minutes

Filtration: HEPA

Attachments: Soft roller head, direct-drive cleaner head, crevice tool

Weight: 2.63 kg

Dustbin Capacity: 0.54 litres

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner combines powerful suction with a bagless design, making it efficient and easy to maintain. Its PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates airflow to deliver superior cleaning performance, while its multi-clean nozzle ensures effective dirt pick-up on all floor types. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to handle and store, offering a practical solution for homes with space constraints.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1900W

Filtration: EPA10 filter

Dustbin Capacity: 1.5 liters

PowerCyclone 5 Technology: Yes

Accessories: Multi-clean nozzle, crevice tool

Weight: 4.5 kg



The AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is an efficient and easy-to-use cleaning solution for any home. Powered by a 1000W motor, it delivers high suction power to tackle dust and debris on carpets and hard floors. The upright design with a swivel steering mechanism allows for effortless maneuverability, while the large dust bag ensures less frequent emptying. Its lightweight construction makes it a convenient option for everyday cleaning.

Specifications of AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1000W

Dust Bag Capacity: 2 liters

Filtration: HEPA filter

Swivel Steering: Yes

Weight: 3.2 kg

Cable Length: 5 meters

The INALSA Vacuum Cleaner provides efficient suction and versatility with its dual functionality for both wet and dry cleaning. Powered by a 1000W motor, it is equipped with multiple accessories for a comprehensive cleaning experience. Its sturdy build and large dust capacity make it suitable for large spaces and tough messes. With easy mobility and a blower function, this vacuum is designed for convenience, whether for home, office, or car cleaning tasks.

Specifications of INALSA Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Power: 1000W

Dust Capacity: 10 liters

Blower Function: Yes

Filtration: Reusable filter

Weight: 4 kg

Cable Length: 4 meters

FAQ for vacuum cleaners What’s the difference between bagged and bagless vacuums? Bagged Vacuums: Dust and debris are collected in disposable bags. Ideal for people with allergies, as bags contain dust well. Bagless Vacuums: Use a reusable dustbin. Cheaper to maintain as there’s no need to purchase bags, but may release dust during emptying.

How can I reduce vacuum noise? Choose vacuums specifically designed for quiet operation. Lower suction settings (if available) may also reduce noise, though this may impact cleaning effectiveness. Ensure regular maintenance, as clogged vacuums tend to become louder.

Can I use a regular vacuum cleaner on wet spills? No, standard vacuums are not designed to handle liquids, which can damage the motor and electrical components. Use a wet/dry vacuum for liquid spills.

Can vacuum cleaners damage hardwood floors? Some vacuums may scratch or damage hardwood floors if they use aggressive brush rolls. Use vacuums specifically designed for hard floors with soft bristles, or switch off the brush roll when vacuuming hardwood.

How long should a vacuum cleaner last? Most vacuum cleaners last between 5 and 10 years with proper maintenance. High-quality vacuums with good care may last even longer.

