Amazon Best Deals: Up to75% off on water purifiers and vacuum cleaners from the biggest brands

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers advanced 6-stage purification with RO, UV, and UF technologies, making it perfect for purifying water from borewell, tanker or municipal sources. Enjoy peace of mind with a free service plan worth ₹2000, covering installation, maintenance, and repairs. With a smart LED indicator and long cartridge life, this purifier ensures pure and safe drinking water for your family. Available at a massive 50% discount on Amazon Best Deals, now's the time to bring home India’s one of the best water purifiers.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:

Brand: Aquaguard

Special Features: RO+UV+UF Purification, Energy Saving, LED Indicators

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Plastic

Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 6-stage purification with RO+UV+UF technology Limited to a 6-litre storage capacity Free service plan worth ₹ 2000 Requires installation, not ideal for quick setup

Keep your home spotless with the INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, designed to handle all types of messes with ease. Whether it's dust, hair, or liquid spills, this versatile vacuum cleaner does it all without needing a filter change. With its powerful 1200W motor and 17 kPa suction, you can expect deep cleaning every time. The 10-litre capacity ensures you can clean large areas without frequent emptying. Available at a whopping 71% discount on Amazon Best Deals, it's an ideal choice for efficient and thorough home cleaning.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Capacity: 10 litres

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Suction Power: 17 kPa

Filter Type: HEPA, Cloth

Hose Length: 1.8 metres

Form Factor: Canister

Special Features: Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Wheels, Blower Function, Bagless

Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cleaning for wet and dry surfaces Corded, limiting mobility Powerful 17 kPa suction for deep cleaning 10-litre capacity may require frequent emptying for large homes

Also read: Keen on dry vacuum cleaner for your home? Here are 8 best options

Experience powerful and efficient cleaning with the KARCHER RCV 3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, designed to make home cleaning effortless. Equipped with advanced LiDAR technology, it precisely maps your home, ensuring thorough coverage and intelligent navigation around obstacles. The 2-in-1 functionality allows you to vacuum and mop, tackling both dust and stubborn dirt on hard floors and carpets. With app control, you can customise cleaning schedules, set no-go zones, and monitor cleaning progress. Available at a massive 53% discount during Amazon Best Deals, this robotic vacuum cleaner offers superior performance at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of KARCHER Rcv 3, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Special Features: Smart Mapping, Wet/Dry, LiDAR Navigation, Anti-Fall Sensors, Pet Hair Pick Up, No-Go Zone, Room-By-Room Navigation

Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor

Controller Type: App Control

Item Weight: 5.65 kg

Battery Included: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced LiDAR navigation for precise cleaning Heavier than some other robotic vacuums 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality May struggle with very thick carpets

Ensure your family's health with the Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier, now available at an incredible 51% discount. This advanced purifier offers 7-stage purification with RO, UV, and Alkaline technology, ensuring safe and healthy water. Its Immuno Shield Technology improves the pH level of your water, adding essential minerals like Calcium, Magnesium, Copper, and Zinc. With smart features like a cartridge life indicator and error alerts, you can trust this purifier to deliver clean, mineral-rich water every time. Perfect for all water sources—whether borwell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier

Brand: Havells

Special Features: Cartridge Life Indicator, Purification Indicator, Error Alerts

Dimensions: 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm

Capacity: 7 litres

Material: Plastic

Purification Method: RO, UV, Alkaline

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7-stage purification with essential minerals May require professional installation Immuno Shield Technology for healthier water Regular filter maintenance needed

Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 9 optimal choices for safe drinking water

Upgrade your home's water purification system with the Havells AQUAS Water Purifier, now at an amazing 54% discount with Amazon best deals. This RO+UF purifier offers a 5-stage purification process, ensuring safe and healthy water enriched with essential minerals like Copper and Zinc. Its compact design, with a 7L tank, is perfect for homes with limited space. The removable transparent tank makes cleaning a breeze, while the zero-splash faucet ensures hygienic water flow. Ideal for various water sources including borwell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier is a reliable choice for your family’s health.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

Brand: Havells

Special Features: Removable Transparent Tank, Zero Splash Faucet, Compact Design

Dimensions: 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm

Capacity: 7 litres

Material: Plastic

Purification Method: RO, UF, Activated Carbon

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-stage purification with essential minerals May require frequent filter replacement Compact design, easy to clean Lower purification stages than higher-end models

Say goodbye to the hassle of daily cleaning with the ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, available at a massive 48% discount. This advanced vacuum and mop combo features self-emptying technology, storing dust for up to 60 days, making it perfect for those who seek convenience. Equipped with Lidar navigation and customizable cleaning schedules, the T10s efficiently tackles hard floors and low-pile carpets. It seamlessly integrates with Smartlife, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, allowing you to control your cleaning routine with just a voice command. Ideal for Indian homes, it ensures 99.99% dust removal, freeing you from traditional cleaning methods.

Specifications of ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Brand: ILIFE

Special Features: Self-emptying, Advanced LDS Navigation, 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop, 5 Floor Mapping, Smart App Control

Dimensions: 32L x 32W x 9.3H cm

Weight: 8.51 kg

Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor, Tiles, Granite, Mosaic, Wood

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Self-emptying for up to 60 days Complex setup for non-tech-savvy users Advanced navigation with Lidar May not be ideal for high-pile carpets Voice control with Alexa and Google Home

Also read: 8 best cordless vacuum cleaners: Streamlining home cleaning

Upgrade your water purification system with the KENT Grand RO Water Purifier, available now at a 28% discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. This top-rated purifier combines RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring your water is free from dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses. It features a TDS control system to retain essential minerals while allowing you to adjust the TDS levels. The 8-litre storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate make it ideal for busy households. Enjoy peace of mind with a 4-year warranty and free service for 4 years, along with a special ₹2000 discount on exchange.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

Brand: KENT

Special Features: RO, UV, UF, TDS Control, 4-Year Free Service

Capacity: 8 liters

Flow Rate: 20 LPH

Dimensions: Wall-mountable

Warranty: 1 Year + 3 Years Free Service

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple purification methods for 100% pure water Higher initial investment compared to some models TDS control retains essential minerals Wall-mountable design may not suit all kitchen layouts UV LED keeps water pure for longer Pre-filter not included

Check out the Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo, a cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner designed for smart, efficient cleaning. With its advanced NextGen AI and LiDar 2.0 technology, it provides precise navigation and 360° real-time mapping for comprehensive cleaning. Ideal for various floor types, including hard floors and carpets, it features a powerful 2700Pa suction motor and a long-lasting 3200mAh battery. Perfect for homes with pets, the Lvac Voice Nuo includes PetPro technology to effectively pick up pet hair and dander. Enjoy the convenience of voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Special Features: AI + LiDar 2.0 Navigation, 360° Mapping, Customizable Cleaning, Pet-Pro, VoiceAssist Compatibility

Battery: 3200mAh, 3-hour runtime in Quiet mode

Surface Recommendation: Hard floors, tiles, marble, wooden floors, and carpets

Dimensions: 34.5 x 34.5 x 14 cm

Weight: 2.65 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI and LiDar 2.0 for accurate, efficient cleaning. Free installation and demo currently available in select cities. Schedule and control cleaning as per your convenience. Higher price point compared to basic robotic vacuum models. Effective at picking up pet hair and dander. Regular maintenance needed for optimal performance.

Also read: Best water purifiers: Experience clean and fresh water with our top 10 picks

Check out more water purifiers with Amazon best deals!

Check out more vacuum cleaners with Amazon best deals!

FAQs on water purifiers and vacuum cleaners 1. What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF water purifiers? RO (Reverse Osmosis): Removes dissolved impurities, salts, and heavy metals through a semi-permeable membrane. UV (Ultraviolet): Kills bacteria and viruses by exposing water to UV light, but does not remove physical impurities. UF (Ultrafiltration): Filters out larger particles and microorganisms using a membrane, but doesn’t remove dissolved salts.

2. How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier? Filter replacement frequency varies based on usage and water quality. Typically, pre-filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, RO membranes every 1-3 years, and UV lamps every 12-24 months. Always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for specifics.

3. How often should I replace the vacuum cleaner filters? Filter replacement depends on usage and type. HEPA filters generally need replacement every 6-12 months, while other filters may need more frequent cleaning or replacement. Check the manufacturer’s recommendations for specifics.

4. Are robotic vacuum cleaners worth the investment? Robotic vacuum cleaners offer convenience with features like scheduled cleaning, smart navigation, and minimal manual effort. They are particularly useful for busy households and maintaining cleanliness on a daily basis.

5. Can a vacuum cleaner handle both carpets and hard floors? Yes, many vacuum cleaners come with adjustable settings or attachments to switch between different floor types. Check for models with multiple cleaning modes or specialized brushes for versatility.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.