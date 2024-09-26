Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is LIVE for Prime members: Up to 71% off on OTGs, air fryers, and more from top brands

Prime members, it’s time to unlock a treasure trove of savings as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is live! With fantastic deals on kitchen appliances, you won't want to miss out. From mixer grinders and toasters to air fryers, OTGs, and induction cooktops, this Amazon Sale features a wide variety of must-have kitchen appliances for every home. Renowned brands like Philips, Morphy Richards, Bajaj, Pigeon, and more are offering massive discounts, ensuring you find top-quality products at amazing prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for Prime members with amazing deals on kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders, air fryers, OTGs, & more.

Mark your calendars, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for all shoppers starting September 27th! Beyond the substantial discounts, take advantage of no-cost EMI options, special bank offers, and exciting exchange deals that help you save even more. Plus, enjoy an additional 10% instant discount when you pay with your SBI card. With early access to these fantastic offers, Prime members can take full advantage of exclusive deals before the general sale opens. Get set to dive into the Amazon Sale 2024 and enjoy unparalleled savings on your favourite kitchen appliances!

Check out the top deals on kitchen appliances below:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Up to 71% off on mixer grinders

The Amazon Sale is live for Prime members, offering incredible savings of up to 70% on mixer grinders from renowned brands like Philips, Morphy Richards, and Bajaj as part of the Great Indian Festival! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your kitchen with top-quality appliances designed to make cooking easier and more efficient. Hurry and take advantage of these fantastic deals, exclusively available for Prime members during this exciting event!

Top deals on mixer grinders during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Grab up to 69% off on air fryers

Unlock the secret to healthier cooking as this sale presents an excellent opportunity to improve your culinary experience with high-quality air fryers from trusted brands like Philips, Havells, Morphy Richards and more. Designed to prepare crispy and delicious meals with less oil, these innovative appliances make healthy cooking simple and enjoyable. Don't miss this limited-time chance during the Amazon Sale to enjoy exclusive discounts available only to Prime members. Make your kitchen smarter this festive season with the fantastic deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale!

Top deals on air fryers during Amazon Sale:

Explore jaw-dropping deals exclusively for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Grab up to 64% off OTGs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members, offering incredible discounts of up to 64% off on OTGs! This is your opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality products from trusted brands like Bajaj, Morphy Richards, Prestige and more. These versatile ovens are perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting, making meal preparation a breeze. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to enjoy exclusive offers during the Amazon Sale. Take advantage of exciting deals and savings tailored for Prime members and elevate your cooking experience with amazing products from the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Top deals on OTGs during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Grab up to 56% off toasters

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members, offering fantastic discounts of up to 56% off on toasters! This is your chance to enhance your breakfast routine with top-notch appliances from trusted brands like Philips, Morphy Richards, Prestige, Wonderchef and more. These efficient toasters ensure perfectly browned bread every time, making your mornings easier and more delicious. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity during the Amazon Sale to enjoy exclusive deals available only to Prime members. Grab these amazing offers and elevate your kitchen experience with the Great Indian Festival Sale today!

Top deals on toasters during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Grab up to 56% off sandwich makers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members, featuring incredible discounts of up to 51% off on sandwich makers! This is your chance to enjoy perfectly toasted sandwiches with high-quality appliances from renowned brands like Wonderchef, Prestige, Bajaj, Pigeon, and more. These versatile sandwich makers save time and deliver delicious, crispy results every time. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity during the Amazon Sale to access exclusive offers available only to Prime members. Enhance your kitchen experience with amazing deals from the Great Indian Festival Sale!

Top deals on sandwich makers during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Enjoy up to 60% off on induction cooktops

Enjoy incredible savings on induction cooktops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, with discounts of up to 60%! Enhance your cooking experience with energy-efficient and sleek models from top brands like Philips, Havells, Prestige, Bajaj, Pigeon and more. These induction cooktops offer fast heating and precise temperature control, making meal preparation quicker and easier. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity during the Amazon Sale to grab exclusive deals. With a wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect induction cooktop for your kitchen during the Great Indian Festival!

Top deals on induction cooktops during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Enjoy up to 50% off on juicers

Get ready for amazing deals as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings you up to 50% off on juicers! This is the perfect opportunity to bring home high-quality juicers from trusted brands like Philips, Bajaj, Borosil, Maharaja, and more. Whether you want to whip up refreshing fruit juices or nutritious vegetable blends, these juicers are designed for efficiency and ease of use. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to enjoy exclusive offers during the Amazon Sale. Enhance your healthy lifestyle with delicious homemade juices, all while saving big during the Great Indian Festival!

Top deals on juicers during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members: Up to 50% off on hand blenders:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering up to 50% off on high-quality hand blenders! Whether you’re blending smoothies or whipping up soups, trusted brands like Philips, Prestige, and Bajaj bring you durable, efficient options at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals during the Amazon Sale. Take advantage of exclusive offers and make meal prep easier with top-rated hand blenders, all while enjoying massive savings during the Great Indian Festival Sale!

Top deals on hand blenders during Amazon Sale:

FAQs on kitchen appliances during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: What types of kitchen appliances are on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 features a wide variety of kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders, air fryers, OTGs (oven-toaster-grills), toasters, sandwich makers, induction cooktops, juicers, and hand blenders from top brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, and more.

Are there special deals for Prime members on kitchen appliances? Yes, Prime members get early access to the sale and exclusive deals on a range of kitchen appliances before they are available to non-Prime members. This allows them to secure the best discounts.

Can I return kitchen appliances purchased during the Amazon Sale? Yes, most kitchen appliances are covered by Amazon's return and replacement policies. Be sure to check the specific return window and terms for each product before purchasing.

Which brands offer the best deals on kitchen appliances during the sale? Top brands offering significant discounts on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale include Philips, Morphy Richards, Havells, Prestige, Wonderchef, Bajaj, and Pigeon.

What discount and card offers are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, get up to 75% off on kitchen appliances along with an extra 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. No-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback deals are also available for additional savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.