Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop on Dolby Atmos soundbars from top brands: Up to 70% off
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 01:00 pm IST
Dolby Atmos soundbars have become accessible across price ranges this Amazon Great Indian Festival, with options from Sony, JBL, boAt, and more.
Best ratedSony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Great priceboAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Trusted brandJBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel with Remote, Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (380W) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Real 5.1ch 1000W,Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar Home Theatre with Powerful subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY,400W,3.1.3Ch,Dolby Atmos & DTS: X,Tripple Up-Firing Speaker,AI Sound Pro,Wow Synergy,Triple Level Spatial Sound,Smart Up-Mixer,VRR/ALLM /120Hz,Wireless Subwoofer,Black View Details
|
₹24,489
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Built-in, Works with Google Assistant Capabilities, Black View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Sonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - Black View Details
|
₹84,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900 Soundbar, 725 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, 7.2.2 CH, 2X Wireless (Subwoofer & Satellites), BT v5.3 | HDMI eARC | Optical in | AUX | USB, RGB LED, Wireless UHF Mic, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 1100 Watts Powerful Soundbar, 7.2.4 Home Theatre, Wireless (Dual Satellites + Dual Driver Subwoofer) Dual Radiators, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, Karaoke UHF Mic, HDMI eARC, Optical (Juke BAR 10000) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Zebronics 900 Watts Soundbar, 7.1.2 CH, Dolby Atmos, 12 Wireless Subwoofer, Home Theatre, Bluetooth v5.3, TV eARC, Optical, AcoustiMax Audio Technology, Premium Finish (Juke Bar 9920) View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 975 | 4.1 (2.1.2) Channel, 400W Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Worthy buyJBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Great soundSony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details
|
₹59,991
|
|
|
LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Great discountSony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Premium tagSonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - White View Details
|
₹45,599
|
|
