Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop on Dolby Atmos soundbars from top brands: Up to 70% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has rolled out some genuinely compelling deals on Dolby Atmos soundbars this year, and frankly, the variety is quite something. We're seeing everything from budget-friendly options like the GOVO GOSURROUND 975 at just ₹7,999 to premium picks such as the JBL Bar 1000 Pro at ₹59,999. What's interesting is how brands are positioning their offerings - boAt's aggressive pricing on the Aavante series, Sony's focus on wireless convenience with the HT-S2000 package, and Sonos maintaining its premium appeal with the Beam Gen 2. From budget-friendly boAt models to premium Sony systems, these Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver cinema-quality audio for every home setup.

The real story here isn't just about discounts. It's about how Dolby Atmos has moved from being a luxury feature to something you can access at practically any price point. Whether you're after the full 11.1 channel experience or just want better TV audio, there's something worth considering. The question becomes less about budget and more about what kind of audio experience you actually need at home.

The Sony HT-S40R delivers real 5.1 channel surround sound with wireless rear speakers and a powerful subwoofer, filling your room with rich, cinema-quality audio. Its 600W output ensures every movie and show comes alive with depth and clarity. Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, HDMI, or USB, and enjoy Dolby Audio that separates your sound into distinct channels for a true home theatre feel. Ideal for those seeking effortless, clutter-free audio power during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA opens up home theatre thrills for film marathons and game nights alike. With Dolby Atmos, sound travels around you, not just at you - think more depth and direction for every onscreen moment. 500W power keeps the action crisp and the dialogues sharp, tailored through multiple EQ modes. Perfect for buyers chasing standout value and impressive audio during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and wanting to explore Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The JBL Cinema SB190 brings home the bass that makes action sequences hit harder and music feel fuller. Its wireless subwoofer means no cable chaos while delivering that deep thump your living room's been missing. Virtual Dolby Atmos creates overhead sound effects that pull you right into the scene, while voice clarity mode ensures every dialogue cuts through clearly. Connect via HDMI eARC for premium sound or Bluetooth for quick music streaming during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The GOVO GOSURROUND 975 lets you transform family movie nights with Dolby Atmos, real depth, and dynamic height in every scene. A serious 400W output and a hefty subwoofer deliver punch you can actually feel - think more heartbeat during chase scenes, more groove in your playlists. Switch modes for news, films, or music, and enjoy the flexibility of seamless Bluetooth, USB, or HDMI connections during the Amazon Great Indian Festival rush for Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The JBL Cinema SB590 makes every film night a real occasion. With Dolby Atmos, sound comes from all directions, bringing the crowd scenes and thumping soundtracks straight into your lounge. A wireless subwoofer gives extra kick to explosions and dance tracks, while the separate centre channel ensures voices stand out - no straining to catch the dialogue. Ideal for those wanting cinematic thrill and punchy bass this Amazon Great Indian Festival while scouting for Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The JBL Bar 1000 Pro takes home cinema to another level entirely. With 11.1 channels including detachable wireless rear speakers, it surrounds you completely without trailing cables everywhere. True Dolby Atmos and DTS:X create overhead effects that make helicopters buzz above your head and raindrops fall around you. An enormous 10-inch subwoofer delivers bass you feel in your chest, while Alexa integration and WiFi streaming mean you control everything with your voice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for premium Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA is built for fans who want that total movie-theatre rush at home. With Dolby Atmos, sound travels above and around you, while dual subwoofers unleash bass that makes every action beat count. Wireless rear satellites free up your setup, and 625W output ensures every seat is the best in the room. All this, right in time for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, making it ideal for those hunting serious Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The Sony HT-S2000 package is for those who want genuinely cinematic sound, but without filling the room with wires. With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, sound surrounds you and action feels bigger, and music gets spatial definition. The wireless subwoofer and rear speakers keep bass punchy and the surround effect dynamic. App control and multiple connectivity options ensure simplicity. Perfect for Great Indian Festival shoppers craving expert-level Dolby Atmos soundbars with a human touch.

The LG S70TY 3.1.1 channel soundbar knows how to impress - Dolby Atmos, up-firing centre speaker, and wow orchestra technology all working together for audio you’ll remember. Dialogue comes through with beautiful clarity even in busy scenes, while the soundbar’s design blends seamlessly under your TV or on the wall. It makes films, sports, and music captivating and lively, ticking all the boxes for Amazon Great Indian Festival buyers chasing Dolby Atmos soundbars with style and value.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 packs a genuine punch for anyone after real cinematic thrills at home. Dolby Atmos with two upfiring speakers means sound not only surrounds you - it moves above and all around. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep, distortion-free bass, and Voice Zoom 3 lets you focus on the dialogue or the energy of the crowd. All the connection options you’d expect, making this a festival-worthy buy for Dolby Atmos soundbar seekers.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) brings out the best in your films and playlists with Dolby Atmos and a rich, room-filling soundstage. Despite its slim form, it handles punchy bass, crisp conversation, and all the high notes from a single stylish piece. Stream music effortlessly, manage settings from the app, or pair with other Sonos speakers, this is a fuss-free pick for Amazon Great Indian Festival shoppers seeking Dolby Atmos soundbars that feel right at home.

FAQs on Dolby Atmos soundbars What is Dolby Atmos in a soundbar? Dolby Atmos delivers 3D surround sound by projecting audio from multiple directions, creating a more lifelike and immersive experience.

Are wireless subwoofers and rear speakers reliable? Most major brands now offer reliable wireless connectivity, so you don’t have to worry about annoying dropouts or complicated setups.

Can I connect these soundbars to any TV? Nearly all listed models have HDMI, optical, and Bluetooth inputs, making them compatible with almost all modern televisions in India.

Is there a noticeable difference between 2.1 and higher channel soundbars? Higher channel models offer better separation and a richer surround effect, especially for movies and OTT content with Dolby Atmos tracks.

Do I need special streaming services for Dolby Atmos? Some OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar stream selected movies and shows in Dolby Atmos format in India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.