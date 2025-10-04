Amazon Great Indian Festival: Price drop on the 75 inch TVs at incredible prices with stunning picture and sound quality
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Check out the best 75 inch TVs on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get large-screen clarity, immersive audio, and smart TV functionality at unbeatable prices.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
|
Acerpure 190 cms (75 inch) Advance G Series Smart QLED Google OS TV AP75QG96MGS5 View Details
|
₹79,999
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details
|
₹61,999
|
|
|
VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1 View Details
|
₹53,999
|
|
|
Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6K (Grey) View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Foxsky 190 cm (75 inch) Frameless Series 4K UHD WebOS/Google Smart TV FS75GATV (Balck) View Details
|
₹55,999
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71K View Details
|
|
|
|
Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75E7Q (Black) View Details
|
₹67,299
|
|
|
ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 75UIG-R (Black) View Details
|
₹69,131
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75M450RP (Black) View Details
|
₹73,699
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75T8C View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹107,990
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹124,990
|
|
|
Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 75U7K (Black) View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25M2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹120,800
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR90 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹384,990
|
|
|
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 5 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR55A-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹252,990
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹143,490
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) QE1D Series 4K QLED Smart TV QA75QE1DAUXXL (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR70 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹283,990
|
|
View More Products