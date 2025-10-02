Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special 8 PM deals on mouse, keyboard, SSDs, headphones and more

From a reliable mouse and keyboard to portable SSDs for quick data transfer, accessories enhance performance and efficiency. Headphones ensure immersive sound, while webcams keep you connected for video calls, streaming, and online learning. Having the right combination of these tools can transform your everyday experience with a computer. Upgrade your setup with PC accessories in the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect chance to refresh your tech setup. With attractive offers on mouse, keyboards, SSDs, headphones, and webcams, shoppers can explore products from trusted brands at competitive prices. Added perks like bank discounts, EMI options, and exchange deals make upgrading your accessories even more convenient and affordable.

Top deals

Mouse at 85% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Computer mice are essential for productivity, gaming, and everyday navigation. With ergonomic designs, wireless options, and high precision tracking, they improve both comfort and efficiency during work or play.

Now available at up to 85% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, these deals make it easy to upgrade to a faster, smoother, and more responsive mouse without overspending.

Keyboard at 77% off in Amazon Sale

Keyboards come in mechanical, wireless, and multimedia options, catering to both professional typing needs and gaming enthusiasts. They provide comfort, speed, and accuracy with every keystroke.

With discounts reaching up to 77% in the Amazon Sale, shoppers can find feature rich keyboards at much lower prices, making this the perfect time to upgrade to a reliable model.

Portable SSD at 64% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Portable SSDs are valued for their high speed transfers, compact designs, and durability, making them an excellent storage solution for professionals, gamers, and travellers alike.

With up to 64% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can secure fast and secure storage devices at incredible prices, ensuring efficient data management and portability.

Headphones at 50% off in Amazon Sale

Headphones are essential for music lovers, professionals, and gamers, offering immersive sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort across long listening sessions.

Available at up to 50% off in the Amazon Sale, headphones now offer unbeatable value, allowing buyers to enjoy premium audio experiences while spending much less than usual.

Webcam at 76% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Webcams play a crucial role in online communication, whether for professional meetings, remote learning, or personal use. High resolution and smooth streaming ensure clear video quality every time.

With up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, webcams are now more affordable than ever, making it the ideal time to enhance your video calling setup.

FAQs on PC accessories What categories of PC accessories are available in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025? The sale features mouse, keyboards, portable SSDs, headphones, and webcams, covering everything from storage to peripherals for work and play.

Do PC accessories from trusted brands feature in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025? Yes, popular brands across all categories are included, ensuring reliable and durable accessories for both casual and professional users.

Can I find wireless options for accessories like mouse and keyboards during the sale? Absolutely, the sale features both wired and wireless accessories, allowing shoppers to choose based on preference and usage style.

Are PC accessories bought in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 covered by warranty? Yes, most branded accessories include standard manufacturer warranties, ensuring protection and reliability with your purchase.

Is the sale a good time to upgrade an entire setup? Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 makes it easier to upgrade multiple accessories at once, thanks to bundled offers and competitive deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.