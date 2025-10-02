Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special 8 PM deals on mouse, keyboard, SSDs, headphones and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Discover exciting PC accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, including mouse, keyboards, portable SSDs, headphones, and webcams.

Razer Pro Click Mini Portable Wireless Mouse: Silent, Tactile, Mouse Clicks - Sleek & Compact Design - HyperScroll Technology - Productivity Dongle - Connect up to 4 Devices - 7 Programmable Buttons View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
Logitech G USB PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse, Ultra Lightweight 63 g, Hero 25K Sensor, 25600 DPI, 5 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, for Esports, Compatible with PC/Mac-White View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
ASUS Marshmallow Kw100 Keyboard, Supports Up to 3 Devices, 1.6Mm Key Travel, Scissor Keys, Compact & Lightweight Keyboard, Bluetooth (Color - Green Tea Latte) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
FRONTECH Webcam 2255 - HD 720p, Driverless DSP Chip, 4X Digital Zoom - Crystal Clear Video Calls CMOS Sensor|Built-in Mic| LED Lights, 30 FPS, Plug and Play USB Interface, Auto White Balance View Details checkDetails

₹669

amazonLogo
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus, Black - RZ19-02320100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
Samsung T7 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C) External Solid State Drive (Portable SSD) Grey(MU-PC1T0T) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed: Award-Winning Ergonomic Design with 16000 DPI - Ultra-Fast Hyper Speed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - 235hr Battery Life - RZ01-04130100-R3A1, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,295

amazonLogo
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Ultra Lightweight, 61g, 100 Hour Battery Life, 2.4Ghz Wireless, Up to 26000 DPI - Black (6N0A9AA) View Details checkDetails

₹3,749

amazonLogo
Corsair Katar Pro Wireless, Lightweight FPS/MOBA Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Gaming Mouse with Slipstream Technology, Compact Symmetric Shape, 10000 DPI (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,749

amazonLogo
Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse: Chroma RGB Lighting - 26K DPI Optical Sensor - 11 Programmable Buttons - HyperScroll Tilt Wheel - Classic Black - RZ01-04000100-R3M6 View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
Dell-MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse, BT 5.0 LE, Optical LED, Movement Resolution-Adjustable at 1000, 1600 (Default), 2400 & 4000, Sensitivity Switching 1000/1600/2400/4000 Dpi, Touch Scroll, Swift Pair View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
HP 480 Comfort Bluetooth Mouse/24 Months Battery Life/Upto 4000 dpi Multi Surface Tracking/AES 128 bits encryption View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse - for Small to Medium Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth, for PC/Mac/Multi-Device/Chromebook -Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹2,395

amazonLogo
Portronics Hydra 10 Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz, RGB Lights 16.8 Million Colors, Type C Charging, Compatible with PCs, Smartphones and Tablets(Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
Kreo Hive 65 RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard | Wired Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Backlight | 5 Pin Hot-Swap | Detachable USB C Cable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
Raze BlackWidow V3 - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) - Quartz Edition - US Layout FRML Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
Logitech Mx Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard, Compact, Bluetooth, Backlit, USB-C, Compatible with Apple Macos, iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Metal Build-Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹8,995

amazonLogo
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported View Details checkDetails

₹2,289

amazonLogo
Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Full-Sized Keyboard with Palm Rest and Comfortable Right-Handed Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver, Compatible with PC, Laptop - Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,295

amazonLogo
EvoFox Ronin Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (BT+2.4GHz+Wired) | 9 Layer Gasket Structure, Outemu Red Switches, Per-Key RGB, 1000Hz, nKey Rollover, Volume Controller | Windows Software (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,698

amazonLogo
Western Digital WD WD 1Tb Elements Portable SSD, 400Mb/S R, Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty (BAYN0010BBK-WESN) View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

amazonLogo
SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB, Compatible with MagSafe, up to 1000 MB/s Read speeds, 4K ProRes 60FPS Video Capture, IP65, 5 Y Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
Crucial® X9 1TB Portable SSD View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

amazonLogo
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen2 External SSD, Up to 1,050MB/s, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Mac Compatible, MU-PE1T0S, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details checkDetails

₹7,410

amazonLogo
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

amazonLogo
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Designed in Germany Audio,50Hr Battery,10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback,Hybrid ANC View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,850

amazonLogo
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color View Details checkDetails

₹24,989

amazonLogo
Audio-Technica Ath-M20Xbt Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, 60-Hour Battery Life, 40 mm Drivers, Hi-Fi Sound, Built-in Mic, AAC/SBC Codec Support (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,989

amazonLogo
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
OBSBOT Meet 2 AI-Powered 4K Webcam with 1/2 Sensor, AI Framing & Autofocus,Webcam with Microphone, 60 FPS, HDR Low-Light Correction, Beauty Mode, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Conference, Gaming, etc. View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K Webcam with 1/1.5 Sensor, PTZ AI Tracking Multi- Mode, Auto Focus, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, Voice Control, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc. View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
AIRHUG 2K Webcam with Microphones, USB Web Cam for Computer and Laptop Plug & Play, Web Camera with Privacy Cover, 71°,for Streaming and Conferencing View Details checkDetails

₹3,090

amazonLogo
eMeet 1080P Webcam - USB Webcam with Microphone & Physical Privacy Cover, Noise-Canceling Mic, Auto Light Correction, C950 Ultra Compact FHD Web Cam w/ 70°View for Meeting/Online Classes/Zoom/YouTube View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
insta360 Link 2 - PTZ 4K Webcam for PC/Mac, 1/2 Sensor, AI Tracking, HDR, AI Noise-Canceling Mic, Gesture Control for Streaming, Video Calls, Gaming, Works with Zoom, Teams, Twitch & More View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K Collaboration and Streaming Webcam with Free Adobe Subscription, 1080p at 60 FPS, Dual Noise Reducing Mics, Show Mode, USB-C, Webcam Cover View Details checkDetails

₹16,989

amazonLogo
From a reliable mouse and keyboard to portable SSDs for quick data transfer, accessories enhance performance and efficiency. Headphones ensure immersive sound, while webcams keep you connected for video calls, streaming, and online learning. Having the right combination of these tools can transform your everyday experience with a computer.

Upgrade your setup with PC accessories in the Amazon Sale.
Upgrade your setup with PC accessories in the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect chance to refresh your tech setup. With attractive offers on mouse, keyboards, SSDs, headphones, and webcams, shoppers can explore products from trusted brands at competitive prices. Added perks like bank discounts, EMI options, and exchange deals make upgrading your accessories even more convenient and affordable.

Top deals

Mouse at 85% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Computer mice are essential for productivity, gaming, and everyday navigation. With ergonomic designs, wireless options, and high precision tracking, they improve both comfort and efficiency during work or play.

Now available at up to 85% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, these deals make it easy to upgrade to a faster, smoother, and more responsive mouse without overspending.

Keyboard at 77% off in Amazon Sale

Keyboards come in mechanical, wireless, and multimedia options, catering to both professional typing needs and gaming enthusiasts. They provide comfort, speed, and accuracy with every keystroke.

With discounts reaching up to 77% in the Amazon Sale, shoppers can find feature rich keyboards at much lower prices, making this the perfect time to upgrade to a reliable model.

Portable SSD at 64% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Portable SSDs are valued for their high speed transfers, compact designs, and durability, making them an excellent storage solution for professionals, gamers, and travellers alike.

With up to 64% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can secure fast and secure storage devices at incredible prices, ensuring efficient data management and portability.

Headphones at 50% off in Amazon Sale

Headphones are essential for music lovers, professionals, and gamers, offering immersive sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort across long listening sessions.

Available at up to 50% off in the Amazon Sale, headphones now offer unbeatable value, allowing buyers to enjoy premium audio experiences while spending much less than usual.

Webcam at 76% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Webcams play a crucial role in online communication, whether for professional meetings, remote learning, or personal use. High resolution and smooth streaming ensure clear video quality every time.

With up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, webcams are now more affordable than ever, making it the ideal time to enhance your video calling setup.

  • What categories of PC accessories are available in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    The sale features mouse, keyboards, portable SSDs, headphones, and webcams, covering everything from storage to peripherals for work and play.

  • Do PC accessories from trusted brands feature in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    Yes, popular brands across all categories are included, ensuring reliable and durable accessories for both casual and professional users.

  • Can I find wireless options for accessories like mouse and keyboards during the sale?

    Absolutely, the sale features both wired and wireless accessories, allowing shoppers to choose based on preference and usage style.

  • Are PC accessories bought in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 covered by warranty?

    Yes, most branded accessories include standard manufacturer warranties, ensuring protection and reliability with your purchase.

  • Is the sale a good time to upgrade an entire setup?

    Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 makes it easier to upgrade multiple accessories at once, thanks to bundled offers and competitive deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
