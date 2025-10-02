Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special 8 PM deals on mouse, keyboard, SSDs, headphones and more
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 08:00 pm IST
Discover exciting PC accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, including mouse, keyboards, portable SSDs, headphones, and webcams.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Razer Pro Click Mini Portable Wireless Mouse: Silent, Tactile, Mouse Clicks - Sleek & Compact Design - HyperScroll Technology - Productivity Dongle - Connect up to 4 Devices - 7 Programmable Buttons View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Logitech G USB PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse, Ultra Lightweight 63 g, Hero 25K Sensor, 25600 DPI, 5 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, for Esports, Compatible with PC/Mac-White View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
ASUS Marshmallow Kw100 Keyboard, Supports Up to 3 Devices, 1.6Mm Key Travel, Scissor Keys, Compact & Lightweight Keyboard, Bluetooth (Color - Green Tea Latte) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
FRONTECH Webcam 2255 - HD 720p, Driverless DSP Chip, 4X Digital Zoom - Crystal Clear Video Calls CMOS Sensor|Built-in Mic| LED Lights, 30 FPS, Plug and Play USB Interface, Auto White Balance View Details
|
₹669
|
|
|
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus, Black - RZ19-02320100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹5,399
|
|
|
Samsung T7 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C) External Solid State Drive (Portable SSD) Grey(MU-PC1T0T) View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed: Award-Winning Ergonomic Design with 16000 DPI - Ultra-Fast Hyper Speed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - 235hr Battery Life - RZ01-04130100-R3A1, Black View Details
|
₹2,295
|
|
|
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Ultra Lightweight, 61g, 100 Hour Battery Life, 2.4Ghz Wireless, Up to 26000 DPI - Black (6N0A9AA) View Details
|
₹3,749
|
|
|
Corsair Katar Pro Wireless, Lightweight FPS/MOBA Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Gaming Mouse with Slipstream Technology, Compact Symmetric Shape, 10000 DPI (Black) View Details
|
₹2,749
|
|
|
Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse: Chroma RGB Lighting - 26K DPI Optical Sensor - 11 Programmable Buttons - HyperScroll Tilt Wheel - Classic Black - RZ01-04000100-R3M6 View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Dell-MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse, BT 5.0 LE, Optical LED, Movement Resolution-Adjustable at 1000, 1600 (Default), 2400 & 4000, Sensitivity Switching 1000/1600/2400/4000 Dpi, Touch Scroll, Swift Pair View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
HP 480 Comfort Bluetooth Mouse/24 Months Battery Life/Upto 4000 dpi Multi Surface Tracking/AES 128 bits encryption View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse - for Small to Medium Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth, for PC/Mac/Multi-Device/Chromebook -Graphite View Details
|
₹2,395
|
|
|
Portronics Hydra 10 Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz, RGB Lights 16.8 Million Colors, Type C Charging, Compatible with PCs, Smartphones and Tablets(Red) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Kreo Hive 65 RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard | Wired Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Backlight | 5 Pin Hot-Swap | Detachable USB C Cable (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Raze BlackWidow V3 - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) - Quartz Edition - US Layout FRML Packaging View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Logitech Mx Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard, Compact, Bluetooth, Backlit, USB-C, Compatible with Apple Macos, iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Metal Build-Graphite View Details
|
₹8,995
|
|
|
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported View Details
|
₹2,289
|
|
|
Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Full-Sized Keyboard with Palm Rest and Comfortable Right-Handed Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver, Compatible with PC, Laptop - Black View Details
|
₹2,295
|
|
|
EvoFox Ronin Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (BT+2.4GHz+Wired) | 9 Layer Gasket Structure, Outemu Red Switches, Per-Key RGB, 1000Hz, nKey Rollover, Volume Controller | Windows Software (Black) View Details
|
₹3,698
|
|
|
Western Digital WD WD 1Tb Elements Portable SSD, 400Mb/S R, Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty (BAYN0010BBK-WESN) View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB, Compatible with MagSafe, up to 1000 MB/s Read speeds, 4K ProRes 60FPS Video Capture, IP65, 5 Y Warranty View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Crucial® X9 1TB Portable SSD View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen2 External SSD, Up to 1,050MB/s, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Mac Compatible, MU-PE1T0S, Black View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details
|
₹7,410
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
|
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Designed in Germany Audio,50Hr Battery,10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback,Hybrid ANC View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹3,850
|
|
|
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color View Details
|
₹24,989
|
|
|
Audio-Technica Ath-M20Xbt Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, 60-Hour Battery Life, 40 mm Drivers, Hi-Fi Sound, Built-in Mic, AAC/SBC Codec Support (Black) View Details
|
₹7,989
|
|
|
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
OBSBOT Meet 2 AI-Powered 4K Webcam with 1/2 Sensor, AI Framing & Autofocus,Webcam with Microphone, 60 FPS, HDR Low-Light Correction, Beauty Mode, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Conference, Gaming, etc. View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K Webcam with 1/1.5 Sensor, PTZ AI Tracking Multi- Mode, Auto Focus, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, Voice Control, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc. View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
AIRHUG 2K Webcam with Microphones, USB Web Cam for Computer and Laptop Plug & Play, Web Camera with Privacy Cover, 71°,for Streaming and Conferencing View Details
|
₹3,090
|
|
|
eMeet 1080P Webcam - USB Webcam with Microphone & Physical Privacy Cover, Noise-Canceling Mic, Auto Light Correction, C950 Ultra Compact FHD Web Cam w/ 70°View for Meeting/Online Classes/Zoom/YouTube View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
insta360 Link 2 - PTZ 4K Webcam for PC/Mac, 1/2 Sensor, AI Tracking, HDR, AI Noise-Canceling Mic, Gesture Control for Streaming, Video Calls, Gaming, Works with Zoom, Teams, Twitch & More View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K Collaboration and Streaming Webcam with Free Adobe Subscription, 1080p at 60 FPS, Dual Noise Reducing Mics, Show Mode, USB-C, Webcam Cover View Details
|
₹16,989
|
|
