Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on computer accessories: Enjoy up to 75% off on keyboards, mice and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 12:20 pm IST

Get up to 75% off on computer accessories this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, including keyboards, mice, webcams and more.

₹549


Lenovo 150 Wireless Compact Mouse, 1K DPI Optical sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless NanoUSB, 10m range, 3button(left,right,scroll) upto 3M left/right clicks, 10month battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic, GY51L52638 View Details checkDetails

₹399


HP M290 Wireless Mouse (AB3C7AA) View Details checkDetails

₹399


Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse with Free Adobe Subscription, Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Move Content Between 3 Windows and Apple Computers, Rechargeable, Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹5,001


Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse with 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connect 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design for Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹499


Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse - High Precision 1000DPI Sensor, USB Connectivity, Ergonomic Ambidextrous Design, Smooth Scrolling, Ideal for Office & Home Use - Black View Details checkDetails

₹259


Portronics Key11 Combo Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, Bluetooth 5.3&2.4GHz Wireless,Type-C Fast Charging,Gradient Keys, Noiseless Typing, High Precision Mouse, for PC&Laptop(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199


Dell KM3322W Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Anti-Fade & Spill-Resistant Keys, up to 36 Month Battery Life, 3Y Advance Exchange Warranty - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,239


Logitech MX Keys S Combo - Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse with Palm Rest, Customisable Illumination, Fast Scrolling, Bluetooth, USB C, for Windows, Linux, Chrome, Mac View Details checkDetails

₹17,650


Zebronics Zeb-Companion 107 USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set with Nano Receiver (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹525


HP KM270 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo (AB3D5AA) View Details checkDetails

₹799


HP H200 On Ear Wireless Headset, Black View Details checkDetails

₹899


HP H300 Over Ear Wireless Headset, Black View Details checkDetails

₹999


Poly (Plantronics) Blackwire 3225 USB-C Headset, On Ear w/Noise-canceling mic, Connect to Mobile/Tablet via USB-C/A, Lightweight Metal Headband, Works w/Teams, Zoom and More, Black, 8G0X1AA View Details checkDetails

₹5,299


Jabra Evolve 10, On Ear Noise Cancellation Mic with Fully Adjustable Boom Arm and USB-A Connectivity Stereo Headset, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,848.9


Amazon Basics Pro Series Wired USB On Ear Headset with Mic | 40 mm Driver | Computer/PC or Laptop Headphone | Noise Cancellation Microphone | in-line Control for Home, Office, Teams or Zoom, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,849


HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details checkDetails

₹8,499


eMeet S600 4K Webcam for Streaming - Sony 1/2.5 Sensor, PDAF Autofocus, 1080P@60FPS, 2 Noise Reduction Mics, Built-in Privacy Cover, 40°-73° FOV, Streaming Camera for Live Commerce, Gaming, Beauty View Details checkDetails

₹5,499


OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K Webcam with 1/1.5 Sensor, PTZ AI Tracking Multi- Mode, Auto Focus, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, Voice Control, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc. View Details checkDetails

₹19,990


Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in Mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera with USB |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,799


Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹2,795


SteelSeries QcK Edge - Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - Stitched Edge to Prevent Wear - Optimized for Gaming Sensors - Size M View Details checkDetails

₹1,399


View Details checkDetails

₹1,569


View Details checkDetails

₹814


View Details checkDetails

₹1,498


View Details checkDetails

₹799


The Amazon Great Indian Festival is going on with massive savings, and this time, it’s not just about big-ticket items. For those who spend long hours on their computers, be it for work, study, or gaming, this sale brings exciting offers on essential computer accessories. From sleek wireless keyboards and precision mice to durable laptop stands, cooling pads, and more, you’ll find everything you need to make your setup more comfortable and efficient.

Biggest discounts of the season on computer accessories are live on Amazon Sale.
Biggest discounts of the season on computer accessories are live on Amazon Sale.

With discounts of up to 75%, it’s the perfect chance to grab high-quality products from trusted brands at prices that won’t pinch your pocket. Setting up a new workstation, replacing old gear, or simply looking to make your daily tasks smoother, these deals are designed to suit every need.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the wide range of accessories available and give your workspace a refreshing new feel during this festive season.

Deals on mouse: Up to 75% off on Amazon Sale

This Amazon Great Indian Festival brings incredible discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of computer mice. From compact wireless options for everyday use to high-precision gaming mice with customisable buttons, there’s something for every need.

You can also find ergonomic designs that reduce wrist strain, making long hours of work or play more comfortable. Don’t miss the chance to grab top brands at unbeatable prices this festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on keyboards, up to 70% off

Upgrade your typing experience with Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on keyboards, now available at up to 70% off. Choose from wireless models for a clutter-free desk, mechanical keyboards for precise control, or compact options for easy portability.

Many keyboards also feature backlit keys, ergonomic designs, and multi-device connectivity to suit both work and gaming needs. With trusted brands offering massive savings, it’s the perfect time to grab a reliable keyboard at an affordable price.

Deals on headsets, up to 75% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Enjoy crystal-clear sound and immersive audio with amazing headset deals this Amazon Diwali Sale, offering discounts of up to 75%. From wireless Bluetooth headsets for hands-free convenience to gaming headsets with noise-cancelling mics, the options are endless.

You’ll also find lightweight, comfortable designs perfect for work calls, music, or long gaming sessions. With top brands available at festive prices, now is the best time to grab a quality headset that fits your lifestyle.

Deals on webcams with up to 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Upgrade your video calls and online meetings with Amazon Great Indian Festival offers on webcams, now available at up to 60% off. Choose from full HD and wide-angle webcams that deliver sharp visuals and smooth streaming, perfect for work, study, or content creation.

Many models also feature built-in microphones and low-light correction for clear communication. With leading brands at discounted prices, this festive season is the right time to invest in a reliable webcam.

Best Amazon Sale deals on mouse pads and laptop bags

Make your workspace more efficient and travel hassle-free with Amazon Sale deals on mouse pads and laptop bags. From anti-slip mouse pads with smooth tracking surfaces to ergonomic wrist-support designs, there’s something for every user.

You’ll also find stylish and durable laptop bags with padded compartments that keep your devices safe while on the go. With exciting discounts on top-rated options, this festive season is the perfect time to grab these practical accessories.

Similar stories for you

10 best 27-inch monitors: Leading picks for work, gaming, and entertainment available in India

Master your studies with the best laptops for college students – Affordable, efficient, and perfect for your schedule

Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on monitors from BenQ, LG, MSI, Samsung and more: Up to 50% off

Off! Off! Off! AI laptops see big discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

  • What are the essential computer accessories for daily use?

    Keyboards, mice, laptop stands, cooling pads, external drives, and webcams are among the most common essentials.

  • Are wireless keyboards and mice better than wired ones?

    Wireless models offer flexibility and clutter-free desks, while wired ones provide faster response and no battery concerns.

  • How do I choose the right keyboard for work?

    Look for features like ergonomic design, silent keys, and durability, especially if you type for long hours.

  • Which accessories are useful for gamers?

    Gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, headsets, and high-refresh monitors are popular choices among gamers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

