Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on computer accessories: Enjoy up to 75% off on keyboards, mice and more
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 12:20 pm IST
Get up to 75% off on computer accessories this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, including keyboards, mice, webcams and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Lenovo 150 Wireless Compact Mouse, 1K DPI Optical sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless NanoUSB, 10m range, 3button(left,right,scroll) upto 3M left/right clicks, 10month battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic, GY51L52638 View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
HP M290 Wireless Mouse (AB3C7AA) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse with Free Adobe Subscription, Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Move Content Between 3 Windows and Apple Computers, Rechargeable, Graphite View Details
|
₹5,001
|
|
|
Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse with 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connect 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design for Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet (Black) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse - High Precision 1000DPI Sensor, USB Connectivity, Ergonomic Ambidextrous Design, Smooth Scrolling, Ideal for Office & Home Use - Black View Details
|
₹259
|
|
|
Portronics Key11 Combo Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, Bluetooth 5.3&2.4GHz Wireless,Type-C Fast Charging,Gradient Keys, Noiseless Typing, High Precision Mouse, for PC&Laptop(Blue) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Dell KM3322W Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Anti-Fade & Spill-Resistant Keys, up to 36 Month Battery Life, 3Y Advance Exchange Warranty - Black View Details
|
₹1,239
|
|
|
Logitech MX Keys S Combo - Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse with Palm Rest, Customisable Illumination, Fast Scrolling, Bluetooth, USB C, for Windows, Linux, Chrome, Mac View Details
|
₹17,650
|
|
|
Zebronics Zeb-Companion 107 USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set with Nano Receiver (Black) View Details
|
₹525
|
|
|
HP KM270 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo (AB3D5AA) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
HP H200 On Ear Wireless Headset, Black View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
HP H300 Over Ear Wireless Headset, Black View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Poly (Plantronics) Blackwire 3225 USB-C Headset, On Ear w/Noise-canceling mic, Connect to Mobile/Tablet via USB-C/A, Lightweight Metal Headband, Works w/Teams, Zoom and More, Black, 8G0X1AA View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Jabra Evolve 10, On Ear Noise Cancellation Mic with Fully Adjustable Boom Arm and USB-A Connectivity Stereo Headset, Black View Details
|
₹3,848.9
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Pro Series Wired USB On Ear Headset with Mic | 40 mm Driver | Computer/PC or Laptop Headphone | Noise Cancellation Microphone | in-line Control for Home, Office, Teams or Zoom, Black View Details
|
₹1,849
|
|
|
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
eMeet S600 4K Webcam for Streaming - Sony 1/2.5 Sensor, PDAF Autofocus, 1080P@60FPS, 2 Noise Reduction Mics, Built-in Privacy Cover, 40°-73° FOV, Streaming Camera for Live Commerce, Gaming, Beauty View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K Webcam with 1/1.5 Sensor, PTZ AI Tracking Multi- Mode, Auto Focus, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, Voice Control, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc. View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in Mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera with USB |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite View Details
|
₹2,795
|
|
|
SteelSeries QcK Edge - Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - Stitched Edge to Prevent Wear - Optimized for Gaming Sensors - Size M View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,569
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹814
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,498
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹799
|
|
View More Products