Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on monitors from BenQ, LG, MSI, Samsung and more: Up to 50% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Discover the best monitor deals, curved, 4K, ultra-wide, and newly launched models now on discount for work, gaming, and entertainment.

Monitors have become an essential part of work, entertainment, and gaming setups, and choosing the right one makes all the difference. From basic HD screens for everyday tasks to advanced 4K and curved monitors for immersive experiences, the options today cater to every need.

Check out the best monitor deals offering compact, affordable, and features like eye-care, etc on Amazon Sale.
Check out the best monitor deals offering compact, affordable, and features like eye-care, etc on Amazon Sale.

Professionals often prefer IPS monitors for accurate colours, while gamers lean towards high-refresh-rate monitors for smoother gameplay. Ultra-wide monitors are also gaining popularity for multitasking and productivity. Along with these categories, newly launched monitors with cutting-edge features, like HDR support, slimmer bezels, and adaptive sync technology, are now available at attractive discounts.

The ongoing festive sales bring an excellent chance to bring home the latest monitors at lower prices. So, whether you’re setting up a home office, upgrading your gaming rig, or simply looking for a better screen experience, there’s a monitor deal waiting for you.

Up to 40% on newly launched monitors on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 brings exciting deals on newly launched monitors with discounts of up to 40%. These latest models come packed with advanced features like slimmer bezels, HDR support, adaptive sync, and higher refresh rates for a smooth viewing experience.

Designed for professionals, gamers, and entertainment lovers, these monitors offer sharper visuals and improved multitasking capabilities. With options ranging from 4K displays to ultra-wide screens, this is the perfect time to upgrade your setup with future-ready technology.

UHD 4K monitors on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, up to 60% off

Bring home stunning picture clarity with UHD 4K monitors, now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Offering four times the resolution of Full HD, these monitors deliver sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and exceptional detail, perfect for creative professionals, binge-watchers, and gamers.

Many models also feature HDR, wide colour gamut, and high refresh rates for a smoother experience. With such powerful technology at discounted prices, this sale is the ideal chance to upgrade your screen.

Gaming monitors at up to 65% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Level up your gaming setup with high-performance gaming monitors now available at up to 65% off on the Amazon Diwali Sale. These monitors are designed for speed and clarity, offering high refresh rates, low response times, and adaptive sync technology for lag-free gameplay.

Curved and ultra-wide options add to the immersive experience, while HDR support ensures vibrant visuals. From casual gamers to esports enthusiasts, this sale offers the perfect opportunity to grab a monitor that matches your gaming style.

Up to 60% off on curved monitors on Mega Festive Deals on Amazon

Experience a more immersive view with curved monitors, now available at up to 60% off during Amazon’s Mega Festive Deals. Designed to match the natural curve of the human eye, these monitors reduce distortion and offer wider viewing angles.

Perfect for gamers, designers, and multitaskers, curved screens create a wraparound effect that makes visuals more engaging. Many models also come with features like ultra-wide aspect ratios, high refresh rates, and HDR support, making them ideal for both work and entertainment.

Business monitors deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Boost productivity with business monitors, now available at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Designed for office and professional use, these monitors feature ergonomic stands, blue light filters, and anti-glare screens to support long working hours.

Many models offer ultra-wide displays, multiple connectivity ports, and split-screen functions, making multitasking seamless. With sharp resolutions and energy-efficient designs, they are perfect for work-from-home setups or corporate offices. Grab these business-friendly monitors at discounted rates to create a more efficient workspace.

Personal monitors at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale brings up to 50% off on personal monitors, ideal for everyday use like browsing, streaming, or studying. Compact and affordable, these monitors balance performance with convenience, offering Full HD clarity, slim bezels, and lightweight designs that fit into any space.

Many models also include flicker-free technology and eye-care features, ensuring comfortable viewing for long hours. Perfect for students, casual users, or home setups, these monitors deliver reliable performance at budget-friendly prices, making them a smart festive pick.

  • Are newly launched monitors worth buying during Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, they come with advanced features like HDR, adaptive sync, and slim bezels at up to 40% off.

  • What makes UHD 4K monitors special?

    They offer four times the resolution of Full HD, giving sharper visuals and vibrant colours, ideal for gaming and creative work.

  • Why should I choose a gaming monitor?

    Gaming monitors provide high refresh rates, low response times, and smooth performance, ensuring lag-free and immersive gameplay.

  • Are curved monitors good for work?

    Yes, curved monitors reduce eye strain, offer wide viewing angles, and make multitasking more comfortable.

  • What features do business monitors offer?

    Business monitors come with ergonomic stands, anti-glare screens, and split-screen options to improve productivity and comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

