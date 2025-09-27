Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on monitors from BenQ, LG, MSI, Samsung and more: Up to 50% off
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Discover the best monitor deals, curved, 4K, ultra-wide, and newly launched models now on discount for work, gaming, and entertainment.
LG 27UP850K, 27-inch (68.58cm), IPS, 4K UHD 3840x2160, 60Hz, White, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 95% DCI-P3, USB Type-C, HDMI, Built-in Speaker, MaxxAudio, Integrated Mac Controls, HAS Stand Gaming Monitor View Details
₹30,499
Lenovo Legion R24e | 24 (60.9cm) FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 1xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 67CCGAC4IN View Details
₹9,489
Acer SA272U G 27 Inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 IPS Backlit LED Monitor | 120Hz Refresh, 1ms VRB Response, HDR10, AMD FreeSync | Ultra Slim 7.2mm Design | 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Stereo Speakers | Eye Care | White View Details
₹11,749
Acer ED270 Z 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 280Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I HDR10 I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black View Details
₹12,999
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details
₹29,490
MSI MAG 274UPF E2 27 Inch UHD Gaming Monitor - 3840 x 2160 Rapid IPS Panel, 160 Hz/0.5ms (GtG, Min.), 133% sRGB Colour Gamut, Frameless Design, VESA DisplayHDR 400 - DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI, USB Type-C View Details
₹36,999
LG 34 inch 21:9 Ultragear™ OLED WQHD 800R Curved Gaming Monitor (3440 x 1440) 240Hz, 0.03ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync™, HDR™ True Black400, 1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio,Tilt/Height/Swivel, 34GS95QE View Details
₹97,999
Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) UHD 4K ViewFinity S7 Monitor, 60 Hz, 1.07 Billion Colors, HDR10, Easy Setup, Multiple Ports, Eye Care Technology (LS32D700EAWXXL, Black) View Details
₹25,289
MSI Modern MD271UL, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS Panel, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160, Silver, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB, 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C 65W PD Monitor View Details
₹23,399
Lenovo L-Series L32p-30, 31.5Inch(80 Cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixels 4K UHD IPS Monitor |2X3W Speakers, AMD Freesync, USB Hub, USB-C Port for Power & Data Transfer (PD 75 W), Eyesafe Cetified (Raven Black) View Details
₹26,990
MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC View Details
₹14,311
LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details
₹9,799
₹10,789
₹27,499
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details
₹15,298
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG502EWXXL|Black View Details
₹20,498
Samsung 34(86.42cm) Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor|WQHD 3440 x 1440|1000R|165Hz|1ms|21:9|Wall Mountable|FreeSync Premium|Ports-DP, HDMI, Headphone|DP Cable|Eye-Saver|LC34G55TWWWXXL|Black View Details
₹28,298
ZEBRONICS N32A 32(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2560x1440, Antiglare, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm View Details
₹19,998
LG 32MR50C, 32 inch (81.28 cm), VA Panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 Curved, 100Hz, Black, 5ms, AMD FreeSync, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3Side Virtually Borderless, HDMIx2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt Monitor View Details
₹12,490
₹18,499
Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free View Details
₹13,799
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
₹17,399
Samsung 27 (68.47cm) 4K ViewFinity S7 Monitor|UHD 3840 x 2160|IPS Panel|350nits|1.07 Billion Colors|Ports-HDMI,DP,Headphone|PIP|PBP|HDR10|Easy Setup Stand|Eye Care Technology|LS27D700EAWXXL|Black View Details
₹19,699
Samsung 27(68.47cm) 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor|UHD 3840 x 2160|IPS|Type-C 90W|SRGB 99%|LAN Port|Inbuilt KVM Switch|350nits|PIP|PBP|HDR10|Easy Setup Stand|HAS Pivot Adjust|Eye Care|LS27D804UAWXXL|Black View Details
₹29,598
₹27,500
₹28,990
₹23,999
₹27,500
BenQ PD2706UA 27(68Cm) IPS 4K HDR10 ErgoArm Monitor| 95% P3 | 99% Rec709| 99% sRGB| USB-C(PD90W)| Pantone Skintone Validated|DeltaE<3|CAD/CAM|Animation Mode|Auto Pivot|PIP/PBP|HDMI|DP(Dark Grey) View Details
₹42,990
