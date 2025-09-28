Off! Off! Off! AI laptops see big discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 08:00 am IST
AI laptops at huge discounts! Grab top models and smart features during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP OmniBook 5 Metallic(Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K, IPS, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Blue,1.79kg, ba1123TU,FHD camera Laptop View Details
₹54,990
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
₹63,999
HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹79,990
HP Smartchoice OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 50 TOPS, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA 2K, Touch, 16/40.6cm, Win11,Office24, Silver, 1.8kg, ag1048au, Next-Gen AI Copilot+ Laptop View Details
₹78,990
HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AU View Details
₹62,990
HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H, 12 Tops (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1254TU, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹58,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹77,410
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
₹72,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS AI PC Laptop(24GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83KA004TIN View Details
₹64,985
₹77,490
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.46Kg, 83D2004XIN, Built-in AI, 400Nits, 120Hz, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details
₹99,990
ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS View Details
₹75,990
ASUS Zenbook 14, Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, AI PC(AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/3K OLED/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jade Black/1.2 Kg) UM3406KA-PP240WS View Details
₹87,990
ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Metallic Design Laptop (Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/14/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.4 Kg) S3407CA-LY057WS View Details
₹69,990
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
₹92,990
ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Copilot+ AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/40TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+ Touch screen/14/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Gray/1.57 kg) TP3407SA-QL024WS View Details
₹83,990
Dell DB14255, AMD R7-350 AI Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TBSSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56cm, Win 11+Office H&S 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52Kg, 300Nits Display, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS KB, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹81,990
Dell DB16255, R5-340 AI Processor, 16 GB LPDDR5X, 512 GB SSD, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD Plus, Win11+MSO 2024, Ice Blue, 1.83 Kg, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 300 Nits IPS, Backlit+FPS Keyboard, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹66,990
Dell DB04255, R5-340 AI Processor / 16 GB LPDDR5X/ 512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon™ Graphics / 14 (35.56 cm) FHD Plus, 300 Nits, Touch, Backlit + FPS Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee/Ice Blue / 1.59 Kg View Details
₹75,990
New Dell 14 Plus Laptop, AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB, LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 14 2.5K AG NT 300nits WVA/IPS Display, Backlit Keyboard + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.55 Kg View Details
₹116,990
Dell Inspiron 5441 Laptop, Built-in AI Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8C Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 14 (35.56cm) 14 FHD+ 300 Nits IPS Display, Backlit KB, Win 11+MSO24, 15 Month McAfee, Gray, 1.53kg View Details
₹82,540
