Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Off! Off! Off! AI laptops see big discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 08:00 am IST

AI laptops at huge discounts! Grab top models and smart features during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

HP OmniBook 5 Metallic(Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K, IPS, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Blue,1.79kg, ba1123TU,FHD camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹63,999

HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

HP Smartchoice OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 50 TOPS, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA 2K, Touch, 16/40.6cm, Win11,Office24, Silver, 1.8kg, ag1048au, Next-Gen AI Copilot+ Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹78,990

HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AU View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H, 12 Tops (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1254TU, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹77,410

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS AI PC Laptop(24GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83KA004TIN View Details checkDetails

₹64,985

₹77,490

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.46Kg, 83D2004XIN, Built-in AI, 400Nits, 120Hz, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

ASUS Zenbook 14, Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, AI PC(AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/3K OLED/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jade Black/1.2 Kg) UM3406KA-PP240WS View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Metallic Design Laptop (Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/14/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.4 Kg) S3407CA-LY057WS View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹92,990

ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Copilot+ AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/40TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+ Touch screen/14/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Gray/1.57 kg) TP3407SA-QL024WS View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

Dell DB14255, AMD R7-350 AI Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TBSSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56cm, Win 11+Office H&S 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52Kg, 300Nits Display, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS KB, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

Dell DB16255, R5-340 AI Processor, 16 GB LPDDR5X, 512 GB SSD, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD Plus, Win11+MSO 2024, Ice Blue, 1.83 Kg, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 300 Nits IPS, Backlit+FPS Keyboard, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

Dell DB04255, R5-340 AI Processor / 16 GB LPDDR5X/ 512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon™ Graphics / 14 (35.56 cm) FHD Plus, 300 Nits, Touch, Backlit + FPS Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee/Ice Blue / 1.59 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

New Dell 14 Plus Laptop, AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB, LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 14 2.5K AG NT 300nits WVA/IPS Display, Backlit Keyboard + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.55 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹116,990

Dell Inspiron 5441 Laptop, Built-in AI Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8C Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 14 (35.56cm) 14 FHD+ 300 Nits IPS Display, Backlit KB, Win 11+MSO24, 15 Month McAfee, Gray, 1.53kg View Details checkDetails

₹82,540

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your chance to grab AI-powered laptops at never-before-seen discounts. From lightning-fast performance to smart productivity features, these laptops make work, study, and entertainment seamless. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative, AI integration ensures smarter multitasking, optimized battery life, and personalized experiences.

Get the best AI laptops on Amazon sale.
Get the best AI laptops on Amazon sale.

Top brands and latest models are part of the offer, making it easy to upgrade without burning a hole in your pocket. Don’t miss the limited-time deals that combine innovation, efficiency, and affordability. Shop now and get your AI laptop with extra savings this festive season.

Grab HP AI laptops on Amazon Sale and save big

HP’s AI-powered laptops are on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, offering excellent performance, smart multitasking, and seamless productivity. Equipped with the latest processors and AI features, these laptops enhance work, study, and entertainment. Lightweight designs, long battery life, and fast storage make them ideal for students and professionals alike. With huge discounts and limited-time offers, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech setup without overspending. Don’t wait—shop HP AI laptops today and save big.

Top deals on HP AI laptops on Amazon sale 2025

Lenovo AI laptops bring in power and performance with discounts on Amazon Diwali sale

Lenovo AI laptops combine cutting-edge performance with intelligent features, perfect for multitasking, gaming, and creative work. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, enjoy attractive discounts on powerful processors, high-speed storage, and sleek designs. With long battery life and smart AI enhancements, these laptops deliver smooth, efficient performance for students and professionals. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your setup with Lenovo AI laptops while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on Lenovo AI laptops during Amazon sale

Asus AI laptop are stylish and reliable; Buy one on Amazon sale

Asus AI laptops offer a perfect blend of style, power, and reliability. Equipped with intelligent AI features, high-performance processors, and sleek designs, they handle work, gaming, and creative tasks effortlessly. During the Amazon sale, you can grab these laptops at attractive discounts, making it the ideal time to upgrade. With long battery life and advanced cooling, Asus AI laptops deliver smooth performance all day, ensuring productivity and entertainment without compromise. Don’t miss this chance to combine style and power while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on Asus AI laptops during Amazon sale

Dell AI laptops have a wide range on discount during Amazon sale

Dell AI laptops bring powerful performance, intelligent features, and robust build quality in a wide range of models. From workstations to everyday laptops, they handle multitasking, creative tasks, and entertainment effortlessly. During the Amazon sale, you can grab these laptops at attractive discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade. With long battery life, sleek designs, and AI-powered optimizations, Dell laptops ensure smooth, reliable performance. Don’t miss the chance to own a versatile laptop that blends power and efficiency while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on Dell AI laptop on Amazon sale

  • What is an AI laptop?

    An AI laptop integrates artificial intelligence to optimize performance, manage battery, enhance graphics, and improve multitasking. It adapts to user behavior for smarter, faster computing experiences.

  • Do AI laptops improve gaming performance?

    Yes, AI laptops can optimize GPU and CPU usage, enhance graphics rendering, and reduce latency. They intelligently allocate resources to boost frame rates for smoother gaming experiences.

  • Are AI laptops worth the price?

    AI laptops provide faster performance, intelligent power management, and enhanced security. They are ideal for professionals, gamers, and creatives, offering better value during sales with substantial discounts.

  • Can AI laptops run heavy software?

    Yes, AI laptops with high-end processors and GPUs can handle demanding software like video editing, 3D modeling, and AI applications, efficiently managing resources for smooth operation.

  • How do I choose the right AI laptop?

    Consider processor type, GPU, RAM, storage, and AI features. Assess your usage—gaming, content creation, or office work—and compare performance, battery life, and display quality before purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
