Lowest ever prices on high performance tablets during Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Discover high-performance tablets at their lowest-ever prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Power, style, and value packed into one device.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 3 Worlds Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, OnePlus AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Frosted Silver View Details
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details
|
₹209,259
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
₹64,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹16,792
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details
|
₹75,093
|
|
View More Products