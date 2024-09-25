Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, and other Top 5 smartphone deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon’s one of the biggest festival sales is almost here with several electronic products across brands and categories will be available at a huge discounted price. Apart from massive price cuts, the e-commerce giant has also partnered with leading banks to provide additional offers. Now, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade this festive season, then now is the perfect time as Amazon will be providing huge discounts on popular smartphones such as Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and much more. Check out the top 5 smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.(Apple)

Top smartphone deals during Amazon sale 2024

Apple iPhone 13: The upcoming Amazon sale will bring huge discounts on iPhone 13. Based on the revealed prices, the iPhone 13 will retail at a discount price of Rs.37999 which includes bank offers. Originally, the smartphone is priced at Rs.59600 for the 129GB variant. Although it is an older generation iPhone, it is compatible with the new iOS 18 update and offers a powerful performance.

OnePlus 12R: It is the latest high-end mid-range smartphone by OnePlus that offers competitive performance in the price range. Now, the OnePlus 12R will be available at a reasonable price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Based on Amazon, the OnePlus 12R will be priced at Rs.34999 during the sale. However, the smartphone is originally priced at Rs.42999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This is one of the best flagship smartphones by Samsung that offers impressive camera quality and performance. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.149999, however, during the Amazon sale 2024, it will be available at just Rs.69999. The offer includes bank and couper offers, which buyers can avail while purchasing the product.

Xiaomi 14: The next smartphone on the list is the Xiaomi 14 which is known was its competitive camera capabilities. The Xiaomi 14 is originally priced at Rs.79999, however, during the upcoming Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.45999. The discounted price will include bank and coupon offers, however, it is one of the steal deal offers that smartphone buyers can grab.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Another OnePlus smartphone will get a huge discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 retails for Rs.24999, however, as soon as the sale starts buyers can grab the bank discount and get it for just Rs.21999.