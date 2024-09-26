Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Oneplus Nord CE 4, Realme GT 6T, and other top 5 smartphones under 30000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: The biggest Amazon Festival sale is finally live for Prime members with huge deals and discounts on electronic products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and other tech gadgets. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, buyers can get their desired product at a very reasonable price with huge discounts and partnered offers. Check out the list of smartphones under Rs.30000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.(OnePlus)

If you are someone who’s looking for a smartphone upgrade but have a limited budget, then we have curated a list of the top 5 feature-filled smartphones under ₹30000 from smartphone brands including OnePlus, Redmi, Honor, and others.

Amazon Sale 2024: Top 5 smartphones under ₹ 30000

Oneplus Nord CE4: This is the newly launched smartphone under the Nord CE-series which has been gaining much popularity in the mid-range smartphone market. The Oneplus Nord CE4 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale buyers can get the smartphone for just ₹21999 and get free OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.

Honor 200: The next smartphone to consider during the Amazon Sale is the Honor 200 which is one of the popular smartphones in terms of photography. The Honor 200 features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Wide-angle main camera with OIS support, a 50MP OIS telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with macro lens. Now, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹24999 including bank offers.

Realme GT 6T: If you are looking for a gaming or performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 then Realme GT 6T could be the right choice. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset and 8T LTPO display for immersive gaming experience. It is also backed by a 5500mAh battery, enabling users to have longer gaming sessions. Currently, the Realme GT 6T is available at a sale price of ₹24999.

iQOO Z9s Pro: The next smartphone on the list is the newly launched iQOO Z9s Pro which is known for its cameras and premium-like design. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It offers a curved AMOLED display with 4500 nits brightness and a 5500mAh battery for lasting performance. Due to the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the smartphone is available at a sale price of ₹21999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro: Another feature-filled smartphone which you can consider buying is the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 1.5K AMOLED and it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It also features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 200MP Main Camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP Macro lens. As part of the Amazon sale, this Redmi smartphone is available at ₹24999.