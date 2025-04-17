Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on fans and coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient and more
Apr 17, 2025 01:30 PM IST
Save up to 60% on top air coolers and fans from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient, and more during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)
|
₹1,069
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table Fans For Home & Office | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | 2-Yr Warranty 【Blue】
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)
|
|
|
|
Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage
|
₹10,799
|
|
|
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Crompton Gale 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump
|
₹9,940
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
|
₹12,999.99
|
|
|
Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus Comfort 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Low Noise Operation | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
|
₹15,199
|
|
|
Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 53L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads; White & Black, (ACGC-CBDAC53)
|
₹11,900
|
|
|
Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43)
|
₹8,099
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)
|
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White)
|
₹14,991
|
|
|
Symphony Duet Mini Portable Tabletop Air Cooler for Home and Office with Whisper Quiet Operation and Touch Control(White)
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Symphony MOVICOOL L 125 Portable Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (125L, Grey)
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White)
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White)
|
₹13,491
|
|
|
Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Fan, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (80L, White)
|
₹14,939
|
|
|
Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, i-Pure Technology and Closable Louvers (80L, White)
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Mighty 95 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
|
₹5,749
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star
|
₹2,125
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Ivory Gold, pack of 1
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Mini Fan with Light, 4 Inches, 4 Speeds, USB Rechargeable, Oscillating Portable Table Fan, Personal Mini Fan for Home, Office, Bedroom, Brushless Motor, Wide Angle Adjustment, Ultra Quiet
|
₹1,790
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Blue | 40cm (400mm)
|
₹1,949
|
|
|
V-Guard Gatimaan High Speed Table Fan for Home | 2100 RPM Motor, 3 Speed Controls | 40cm (400mm) Sweep | 2 Year Warranty (White Blue)
|
₹2,149
|
|
|
Acerpure Cozy F3 Table Fan with Air Circulator |3years warranty| Energy efficient BLDC motor|Remote control|3D airflow technology |Swing mode |16 speed control and LED display|Whisper-quiet (White)
|
₹7,490
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Table Fan (Black)
|
₹2,564
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
coldSky Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light & Remote Control, High-Speed Portable Fan With 8 Speed Modes, 20000mAh Battery Operated fan Big Size with Hook for Home, Office, Kitchen (BlackOrange)
|
₹3,569
|
|
|
Impex Rechargeable Table Fan with Dual Selection LED Light BREEZE-D3, Solar Input Socket, Silent Operation with 3 Blade Table Fan, Backup Up to 6 hours, 3 Speed Control (1400 RPM, White)
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black)
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Blue)
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue
|
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm)
|
₹2,649
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm)
|
₹3,299
|
|
