Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on fans and coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient and more

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here, and it’s the perfect time to grab some great deals on air coolers and fans. With summer in full swing, staying cool is a must, and Amazon is offering up to 60% off on popular brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Orient, and more. Massive savings on top air coolers and fans during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.

Whether you're looking for a powerful cooler for your living room or a compact fan for your study, there’s something for everyone. The best part? You don’t have to step out in the heat to shop. Just sit back, relax, and let these cool deals come to you.

Top deals

Save up to 49% on Crompton air coolers on Amazon Sale

Crompton air coolers combine sleek design with robust performance to keep your home comfortably cool. With up to 49% off, you can choose from desert and personal models, each boasting energy‑efficient motors and easy‑clean cooling pads. Their large water tanks and powerful air delivery ensure rapid cooling in bedrooms, living rooms and more. Don’t miss out on these stylish, budget‑friendly coolers this summer.

Save up to 33% on Symphony air coolers on Amazon Sale

Symphony air coolers are celebrated for whisper‑quiet operation and smart cooling technology. Now at 33% off, you can enjoy features like water‑level indicators, intuitive controls and modern finishes that suit any decor. Their powerful blowers and optimised cooling pads drop temperatures quickly, even in spacious rooms. Perfect for home or office, these coolers offer reliable, low‑noise comfort without stretching your budget.

Save up to 42% on Bajaj air coolers on Amazon Sale

Bajaj air coolers stand out for their durability and high air delivery, ideal for beating the toughest summer heat. With up to 42% off, you can opt for desert, tower or personal variants featuring large water tanks, multi‑directional louvres and compact builds. These energy‑efficient coolers are easy to maintain and built to last through many seasons, offering you powerful cooling at a fraction of the price.

Save up to 58% on ceiling fans on Amazon Sale

Ceiling fans remain a cost‑effective way to circulate air, and with 58% off, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade. Choose from models with high‑speed motors, remote controls and a variety of finishes to match your style. Their wide blade spans and quiet operation deliver steady, uniform airflow across living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Refresh your space affordably and enjoy a gentle breeze all year round.

Save up to 55% on table fans on Amazon Sale

Table fans offer targeted cooling for desks, kitchens and bedside tables, now at 55% off. These compact fans feature adjustable tilt, multiple speed settings and oscillation for even coverage. Lightweight and portable, they’re easy to move between rooms or store away when not in use. With whisper‑quiet motors and streamlined designs, they bring convenient, focused airflow to any corner of your home.

Save up to 60% on pedestal fans on Amazon Sale

Pedestal fans deliver flexible cooling with height adjustability and broad oscillation, now up to 60% off. Select models include remote control, sturdy stands and large fan heads for powerful airflow exactly where you need it. Whether you’re working, reading or relaxing, these fans provide targeted relief with minimal energy consumption. Durable, versatile and affordable, they’re a must‑have for summer comfort.

