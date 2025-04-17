Menu Explore
Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on fans and coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient and more

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 17, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Save up to 60% on top air coolers and fans from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient, and more during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,069

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table Fans For Home & Office | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | 2-Yr Warranty 【Blue】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage View Details checkDetails

₹10,799

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Crompton Gale 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹9,940

Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹12,999.99

Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Crompton Optimus Comfort 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Low Noise Operation | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 53L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads; White & Black, (ACGC-CBDAC53) View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43) View Details checkDetails

₹8,099

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,991

Symphony Duet Mini Portable Tabletop Air Cooler for Home and Office with Whisper Quiet Operation and Touch Control(White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Symphony MOVICOOL L 125 Portable Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (125L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,491

Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Fan, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (80L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,939

Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, i-Pure Technology and Closable Louvers (80L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Bajaj Shield Series Mighty 95 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details checkDetails

₹2,125

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Ivory Gold, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

AGARO Alpha Mini Fan with Light, 4 Inches, 4 Speeds, USB Rechargeable, Oscillating Portable Table Fan, Personal Mini Fan for Home, Office, Bedroom, Brushless Motor, Wide Angle Adjustment, Ultra Quiet View Details checkDetails

₹1,790

V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Blue | 40cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

V-Guard Gatimaan High Speed Table Fan for Home | 2100 RPM Motor, 3 Speed Controls | 40cm (400mm) Sweep | 2 Year Warranty (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

Acerpure Cozy F3 Table Fan with Air Circulator |3years warranty| Energy efficient BLDC motor|Remote control|3D airflow technology |Swing mode |16 speed control and LED display|Whisper-quiet (White) View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Table Fan (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,564

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

coldSky Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light & Remote Control, High-Speed Portable Fan With 8 Speed Modes, 20000mAh Battery Operated fan Big Size with Hook for Home, Office, Kitchen (BlackOrange) View Details checkDetails

₹3,569

Impex Rechargeable Table Fan with Dual Selection LED Light BREEZE-D3, Solar Input Socket, Silent Operation with 3 Blade Table Fan, Backup Up to 6 hours, 3 Speed Control (1400 RPM, White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are here, and it’s the perfect time to grab some great deals on air coolers and fans. With summer in full swing, staying cool is a must, and Amazon is offering up to 60% off on popular brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Orient, and more.

Massive savings on top air coolers and fans during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.
Massive savings on top air coolers and fans during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.

Whether you're looking for a powerful cooler for your living room or a compact fan for your study, there’s something for everyone. The best part? You don’t have to step out in the heat to shop. Just sit back, relax, and let these cool deals come to you.

Top deals

Save up to 49% on Crompton air coolers on Amazon Sale

Crompton air coolers combine sleek design with robust performance to keep your home comfortably cool. With up to 49% off, you can choose from desert and personal models, each boasting energy‑efficient motors and easy‑clean cooling pads. Their large water tanks and powerful air delivery ensure rapid cooling in bedrooms, living rooms and more. Don’t miss out on these stylish, budget‑friendly coolers this summer.

Save up to 33% on Symphony air coolers on Amazon Sale

Symphony air coolers are celebrated for whisper‑quiet operation and smart cooling technology. Now at 33% off, you can enjoy features like water‑level indicators, intuitive controls and modern finishes that suit any decor. Their powerful blowers and optimised cooling pads drop temperatures quickly, even in spacious rooms. Perfect for home or office, these coolers offer reliable, low‑noise comfort without stretching your budget.

Save up to 42% on Bajaj air coolers on Amazon Sale

Bajaj air coolers stand out for their durability and high air delivery, ideal for beating the toughest summer heat. With up to 42% off, you can opt for desert, tower or personal variants featuring large water tanks, multi‑directional louvres and compact builds. These energy‑efficient coolers are easy to maintain and built to last through many seasons, offering you powerful cooling at a fraction of the price.

Save up to 58% on ceiling fans on Amazon Sale

Ceiling fans remain a cost‑effective way to circulate air, and with 58% off, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade. Choose from models with high‑speed motors, remote controls and a variety of finishes to match your style. Their wide blade spans and quiet operation deliver steady, uniform airflow across living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Refresh your space affordably and enjoy a gentle breeze all year round.

Save up to 55% on table fans on Amazon Sale

Table fans offer targeted cooling for desks, kitchens and bedside tables, now at 55% off. These compact fans feature adjustable tilt, multiple speed settings and oscillation for even coverage. Lightweight and portable, they’re easy to move between rooms or store away when not in use. With whisper‑quiet motors and streamlined designs, they bring convenient, focused airflow to any corner of your home.

Save up to 60% on pedestal fans on Amazon Sale

Pedestal fans deliver flexible cooling with height adjustability and broad oscillation, now up to 60% off. Select models include remote control, sturdy stands and large fan heads for powerful airflow exactly where you need it. Whether you’re working, reading or relaxing, these fans provide targeted relief with minimal energy consumption. Durable, versatile and affordable, they’re a must‑have for summer comfort.

FAQs

  • Who can avail of these Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers?

    These deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India during the Prime Shopping Days event.

  • How long will delivery of my air cooler or fan take?

    Most items qualify for Amazon’s Prime fast delivery, often arriving within 1–2 business days depending on your location.

  • Can I return a cooler or fan if I’m not satisfied?

    Yes—Amazon’s standard 30‑day return policy applies, provided the item is unused and in its original packaging.

  • Are EMI and No‑Cost EMI options available?

    Yes—select bank cards and EMI plans are supported; look for the EMI option at checkout for eligible products.

  • Do these brands include a manufacturer’s warranty?

    Absolutely—Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj and others offer their standard 1–2 year warranties on parts and service.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on fans and coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Orient and more
